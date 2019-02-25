Greg Robinson didn't pan out with the Lions. (Photo11: Paul Sancya, Associated Press)

Cleveland — The Browns have re-signed left tackle Greg Robinson for next season after he revived his career in 2018.

A 2014 No. 2 overall draft pick, Robinson played all 16 games for Cleveland last season, starting the final eight. He solidified an important position following the retirement of 10-time Pro Bowler Joe Thomas and the team’s experiments with Joel Bitonio and rookie Desmond Harrison at left tackle.

Robinson was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in March, but he’s decided to stay with the Browns for another season.

The 26-year-old Robinson was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 2014 but underperformed and was traded to Detroit in 2017. He didn’t live up to expectations with the Lions either and was released before the Browns signed him in June.

With Robinson protecting quarterback Baker Mayfield’s blind side, the Browns allowed a league-low five sacks in the second half after giving up 33 in the first eight games.

Extra points

The Chargers re-signed defensive back Jaylen Watkins. Watkins missed last season after suffering a knee injury in the second preseason game.

... The Panthers’ youth movement has made its way to the secondary, where the team has released nickel cornerback Captain Munnerlyn and informed free agent safety Mike Adams he will not be re-signed.

... The Raiders are making progress toward completing a lease to keep the team at the Oakland Coliseum for at least one more season before they move to Las Vegas to play in a new $1.8 billion, 65,000-seat stadium.

... The Rams added three coaches to their staff, including the son of defensive coordinator Wade Phillips. Wes Phillips will join the Rams as tight-ends coach. Zac Robinson has been hired as assistant quarterbacks coach, and Eric Henderson will coach the defensive line.

... Philadelphia Eagles have hired former Cleveland Browns executive Andrew Berry as vice president of football operations. The Eagles made several coaching changes, promoting Phillip Daniels to defensive-line coach and Carson Walch to wide-receivers coach. Mike Bartrum was hired as assistant tight-ends coach. Matthew Harper was named assistant wide-receivers coach.