Justin Rogers' 2019 NFL mock draft 1.0
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to view Justin Rogers' 2019 NFL mock draft 1.0, which includes Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary (pictured).
Go through the gallery to view Justin Rogers' 2019 NFL mock draft 1.0, which includes Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary (pictured). John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
1. Arizona Cardinals — Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama: Switching back to the 3-4 defense, the Cardinals don't have a desperate need for a pass rusher since Chandler Jones remains under contract for three more seasons. Williams provides a complement for Jones on the line as a well-rounded interior option who dominated college football last season.
1. Arizona Cardinals — Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama: Switching back to the 3-4 defense, the Cardinals don't have a desperate need for a pass rusher since Chandler Jones remains under contract for three more seasons. Williams provides a complement for Jones on the line as a well-rounded interior option who dominated college football last season. Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images
Fullscreen
2. San Francisco 49ers — Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State: It shouldn't surprise anyone to see the 49ers and Cardinals flip picks on draft day, but in this simplified scenario, San Francisco stands pat and gets the edge defender its defense desperately needs.
2. San Francisco 49ers — Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State: It shouldn't surprise anyone to see the 49ers and Cardinals flip picks on draft day, but in this simplified scenario, San Francisco stands pat and gets the edge defender its defense desperately needs. Andy Lyons, Getty Images
Fullscreen
3. New York Jets — Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama: The Jets could go a number of different directions, but the team appears intent of building around second-year quarterback Sam Darnold. Williams allowed pressure on just 13 pass plays last season.
3. New York Jets — Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama: The Jets could go a number of different directions, but the team appears intent of building around second-year quarterback Sam Darnold. Williams allowed pressure on just 13 pass plays last season. Butch Dill, Associated Press
Fullscreen
4. Oakland Raiders — Josh Allen, DE/LB, Kentucky: The Raiders traded away Khalil Mack, then went on to finish with a league-low 13 sacks. How bad was that? The Patriots and Giants were the next worst teams with 30. Allen developed into one of college football’s best pass-rushers last season and should help close the gap.
4. Oakland Raiders — Josh Allen, DE/LB, Kentucky: The Raiders traded away Khalil Mack, then went on to finish with a league-low 13 sacks. How bad was that? The Patriots and Giants were the next worst teams with 30. Allen developed into one of college football’s best pass-rushers last season and should help close the gap. Ed Zurga, Getty Images
Fullscreen
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Greedy Williams, CB, LSU: Publicly, Bruce Arians has committed to Jameis Winston as the team’s quarterback, but would anyone be shocked if the Bucs change course on draft day? In Arizona, Arians had a lot of success with Patrick Peterson, an LSU cornerback selected No. 5.
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Greedy Williams, CB, LSU: Publicly, Bruce Arians has committed to Jameis Winston as the team’s quarterback, but would anyone be shocked if the Bucs change course on draft day? In Arizona, Arians had a lot of success with Patrick Peterson, an LSU cornerback selected No. 5. Bob Levey, Getty Images
Fullscreen
6. New York Giants — Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State: The Giants made a bold move last season, passing over a quarterback at the top of the draft to take Saquon Barkley. They can’t skip getting Eli Manning’s replacement a second time.
6. New York Giants — Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State: The Giants made a bold move last season, passing over a quarterback at the top of the draft to take Saquon Barkley. They can’t skip getting Eli Manning’s replacement a second time. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
7. Jacksonville Jaguars — Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma: We can readily admit Murray will be off the board for several teams because of his split commitment with baseball, and his height is going to bother more potential suitors, but the lure of college football’s most exciting player could be a siren song for the Jaguars, who went from Super Bowl contender to the Dumpster counting on Blake Bortles to be the guy.
7. Jacksonville Jaguars — Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma: We can readily admit Murray will be off the board for several teams because of his split commitment with baseball, and his height is going to bother more potential suitors, but the lure of college football’s most exciting player could be a siren song for the Jaguars, who went from Super Bowl contender to the Dumpster counting on Blake Bortles to be the guy. Michael Reaves, Getty Images
Fullscreen
8. Detroit Lions — Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson: The Lions probably would love the opportunity to trade down and add equity, and they might be able to do so if there’s a quarterback on the board that interests multiple teams. At No. 8, Ferrell offers a high-floor edge defender who knows how to use his strength and length to make plays in the backfield, recording 38 tackles for loss over the past two seasons.
8. Detroit Lions — Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson: The Lions probably would love the opportunity to trade down and add equity, and they might be able to do so if there’s a quarterback on the board that interests multiple teams. At No. 8, Ferrell offers a high-floor edge defender who knows how to use his strength and length to make plays in the backfield, recording 38 tackles for loss over the past two seasons. Streeter Lecka, Getty Images
Fullscreen
9. Buffalo Bills — Ed Oliver, DT, Houston: Kyle Williams’ retirement leaves a big hole in the middle of the Bills defensive line. Oliver fills that void well. The athletic playmaker recorded 53 tackles for loss in three college campaigns.
9. Buffalo Bills — Ed Oliver, DT, Houston: Kyle Williams’ retirement leaves a big hole in the middle of the Bills defensive line. Oliver fills that void well. The athletic playmaker recorded 53 tackles for loss in three college campaigns. Scott Halleran, Getty Images
Fullscreen
10. Denver Broncos — Drew Lock, QB, Missouri: Case Keenum’s two-year contract, signed last offseason, implied he was always a stopgap for John Elway. Lock shined at the Senior Bowl after wrapping up a solid career at Missouri. He completed a personal-best 62.9 percent of his throws in 2018, with 28 touchdowns to eight interceptions.
10. Denver Broncos — Drew Lock, QB, Missouri: Case Keenum’s two-year contract, signed last offseason, implied he was always a stopgap for John Elway. Lock shined at the Senior Bowl after wrapping up a solid career at Missouri. He completed a personal-best 62.9 percent of his throws in 2018, with 28 touchdowns to eight interceptions. Jonathan Bachman, Getty Images
Fullscreen
11. Cincinnati Bengals — Devin White, LB, LSU: Between injuries and the headaches he's caused with his dirty play, the Bengals would be wise to move on from Vontaze Burfict. White offers an instant replacement with sideline-to-sideline ability.
11. Cincinnati Bengals — Devin White, LB, LSU: Between injuries and the headaches he's caused with his dirty play, the Bengals would be wise to move on from Vontaze Burfict. White offers an instant replacement with sideline-to-sideline ability. Sam Greenwood, Getty Images
Fullscreen
12. Green Bay Packers — Jachai Polite, DE/LB, Florida: The Packers did a decent job generating pressure and getting to quarterbacks last season, but Clay Matthews turns 33 in May and is a free agent and Nick Perry continues to battle durability.
12. Green Bay Packers — Jachai Polite, DE/LB, Florida: The Packers did a decent job generating pressure and getting to quarterbacks last season, but Clay Matthews turns 33 in May and is a free agent and Nick Perry continues to battle durability. Donald Page, Getty Images
Fullscreen
13. Miami Dolphins — Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan: The Dolphins need talent all over, and also are prime candidates to move up for a quarterback. Staying put and adding Gary isn’t a bad consolation. He provides a high-ceiling, inside-outside defender to a front four that was ineffective in 2018.
13. Miami Dolphins — Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan: The Dolphins need talent all over, and also are prime candidates to move up for a quarterback. Staying put and adding Gary isn’t a bad consolation. He provides a high-ceiling, inside-outside defender to a front four that was ineffective in 2018. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
14. Atlanta Falcons — Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State: The Falcons struggled up front last year and the need to bolster the line will be even more pressing if they aren’t able to retain free agent Grady Jarrett.
14. Atlanta Falcons — Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State: The Falcons struggled up front last year and the need to bolster the line will be even more pressing if they aren’t able to retain free agent Grady Jarrett. Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
15. Washington — Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama: Another team that might need a quarterback given Alex Smith’s cloudy future. As for Thompson, Washington traded for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix last season, highlighting an obvious need at the safety spot. He's headed into free agency this offseason.
15. Washington — Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama: Another team that might need a quarterback given Alex Smith’s cloudy future. As for Thompson, Washington traded for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix last season, highlighting an obvious need at the safety spot. He's headed into free agency this offseason. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Fullscreen
16. Carolina Panthers — Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss : The Panthers need to continue investing in quarterback Cam Newton's protection. Right tackle Taylor Moton has been solid his first two years. Now it’s time to upgrade the blindside protection.
16. Carolina Panthers — Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss : The Panthers need to continue investing in quarterback Cam Newton's protection. Right tackle Taylor Moton has been solid his first two years. Now it’s time to upgrade the blindside protection. Mark Humphrey, Associated Press
Fullscreen
17. Cleveland Browns — D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss: There’s obvious risk with Metcalf, who missed a good chunk of time with a neck injury, but there’s little denying the reward of adding a big-time playmaker on the outside for Baker Mayfield. Before the injury, Metcalf was averaging 21.9 yards per catch.
17. Cleveland Browns — D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss: There’s obvious risk with Metcalf, who missed a good chunk of time with a neck injury, but there’s little denying the reward of adding a big-time playmaker on the outside for Baker Mayfield. Before the injury, Metcalf was averaging 21.9 yards per catch. Thomas Graning, Associated Press
Fullscreen
18. Minnesota Vikings — Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma : The Vikings allowed far too much pressure last season, and Ford’s versatility gives the team options on how it will construct its line, whether it’s plugging the rookie in at right tackle or one of the two guard spots.
18. Minnesota Vikings — Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma : The Vikings allowed far too much pressure last season, and Ford’s versatility gives the team options on how it will construct its line, whether it’s plugging the rookie in at right tackle or one of the two guard spots. Brett Deering, Getty Images
Fullscreen
19. Tennessee Titans — Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson: The Lions’ addition of Damon Harrison transformed the performance of the team’s run defense. Mike Vrabel, another Patriots disciple, can score his monster in the middle with Lawrence. That should help a unit that allowed 4.3 yards per carry last season.
19. Tennessee Titans — Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson: The Lions’ addition of Damon Harrison transformed the performance of the team’s run defense. Mike Vrabel, another Patriots disciple, can score his monster in the middle with Lawrence. That should help a unit that allowed 4.3 yards per carry last season. Todd Bennett, Getty Images
Fullscreen
20. Pittsburgh Steelers — Byron Murphy, CB, Washington: Joe Haden is entering the final year of his contract and Coty Sensabaugh, on the opposite side, merits an upgrade for a team that tallied just eight interceptions last season. Murphy proved to be quite the playmaker in college and could start immediate for the Steelers.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers — Byron Murphy, CB, Washington: Joe Haden is entering the final year of his contract and Coty Sensabaugh, on the opposite side, merits an upgrade for a team that tallied just eight interceptions last season. Murphy proved to be quite the playmaker in college and could start immediate for the Steelers. Lachlan Cunningham, Getty Images
Fullscreen
21. Seattle Seahawks — Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State: If the Seahawks can retain Frank Clark in free agency it will lessen the team’s need for an edge rusher in the draft. In that case, an offensive lineman, like Kansas State’s Dalton Risner, might make more sense.
21. Seattle Seahawks — Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State: If the Seahawks can retain Frank Clark in free agency it will lessen the team’s need for an edge rusher in the draft. In that case, an offensive lineman, like Kansas State’s Dalton Risner, might make more sense. Butch Dill, Associated Press
Fullscreen
22. Baltimore Ravens — A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss: The Ravens are moving forward with Lamar Jackson as the franchise’s quarterback, but anyone who watched the postseason knows the team needs to upgrade the arsenal. Brown is a big-bodied target who is experienced working in the slot. He could quickly develop into Jackson’s go-to option.
22. Baltimore Ravens — A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss: The Ravens are moving forward with Lamar Jackson as the franchise’s quarterback, but anyone who watched the postseason knows the team needs to upgrade the arsenal. Brown is a big-bodied target who is experienced working in the slot. He could quickly develop into Jackson’s go-to option. Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
23. Houston Texans — Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida: No one was pressured or sacked more last season than Deshaun Watson. Taylor is a long-armed behemoth, listed over 330 pounds. This selection would be an excellent step in the right direction to keeping Watson upright more consistently.
23. Houston Texans — Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida: No one was pressured or sacked more last season than Deshaun Watson. Taylor is a long-armed behemoth, listed over 330 pounds. This selection would be an excellent step in the right direction to keeping Watson upright more consistently. Phelan M. Ebenhack, Associated Press
Fullscreen
24. Oakland Raiders — Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia: After scoring the edge rusher at the top of the draft, the fundamentally sound Baker would bolster the back end for a defense that allowed 36 touchdowns through the air and a 101.0 passer rating against in 2018.
24. Oakland Raiders — Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia: After scoring the edge rusher at the top of the draft, the fundamentally sound Baker would bolster the back end for a defense that allowed 36 touchdowns through the air and a 101.0 passer rating against in 2018. Sean Rayford, Associated Press
Fullscreen
25. Philadelphia Eagles — Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame: Opponents churned out 4.7 yards per carry against the Eagles last season. Tim Jernigan didn’t look the same after back surgery and might be a cap casualty this spring. Adding Tillery next to Fletcher Cox would provide an immediate remedy to the problem.
25. Philadelphia Eagles — Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame: Opponents churned out 4.7 yards per carry against the Eagles last season. Tim Jernigan didn’t look the same after back surgery and might be a cap casualty this spring. Adding Tillery next to Fletcher Cox would provide an immediate remedy to the problem. Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
Fullscreen
26. Indianapolis Colts — N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State: Eric Ebron’s touchdown explosion can’t be dismissed, but at times, the former Lions tight end was Andrew Luck’s only reliable option in the red zone. Adding Harry to a mix with Ebron and T.Y. Hilton could make the Colts one of the league’s scariest passing offenses.
26. Indianapolis Colts — N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State: Eric Ebron’s touchdown explosion can’t be dismissed, but at times, the former Lions tight end was Andrew Luck’s only reliable option in the red zone. Adding Harry to a mix with Ebron and T.Y. Hilton could make the Colts one of the league’s scariest passing offenses. Jennifer Stewart, Getty Images
Fullscreen
27. Oakland Raiders — Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma: Hollywood coming to Vegas. The dynamic, big-play receiver could breathe some life into a Raiders’ passing attack that's leaning on Jordy Nelson, who turns 34 this offseason, Seth Roberts and Marcell Ateman.
27. Oakland Raiders — Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma: Hollywood coming to Vegas. The dynamic, big-play receiver could breathe some life into a Raiders’ passing attack that's leaning on Jordy Nelson, who turns 34 this offseason, Seth Roberts and Marcell Ateman. Justin K. Aller, Getty Images
Fullscreen
28. Los Angeles Chargers — Devin Bush, LB, Michigan: The Chargers have one of the league’s more dynamic edge-rushing tandems in Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, but could use some more production from the second level of its defense, especially if Denzel Perryman bolts in free agency.
28. Los Angeles Chargers — Devin Bush, LB, Michigan: The Chargers have one of the league’s more dynamic edge-rushing tandems in Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, but could use some more production from the second level of its defense, especially if Denzel Perryman bolts in free agency. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
29. Kansas City Chiefs — Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson: The Chiefs could use an injection of talent anywhere on their defense, and finding a quality interior defensive lineman is as good a place to start as any after allowing opponents to run for 5.0 yards per carry last season.
29. Kansas City Chiefs — Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson: The Chiefs could use an injection of talent anywhere on their defense, and finding a quality interior defensive lineman is as good a place to start as any after allowing opponents to run for 5.0 yards per carry last season. Streeter Lecka, Getty Images
Fullscreen
30. Green Bay Packers — T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa: The Packers have struggled to get quality production from the tight end spot for years, but with a new scheme coming to Green Bay this year, the talented Hockenson should add another dimension to the team’s offense.
30. Green Bay Packers — T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa: The Packers have struggled to get quality production from the tight end spot for years, but with a new scheme coming to Green Bay this year, the talented Hockenson should add another dimension to the team’s offense. Chris O'Meara, Associated Press
Fullscreen
31. Los Angeles Rams — Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware: One of the fastest-rising prospects this past year, the athletic former cornerback has a versatile skill set to shore up the back end of any defense. The Rams current free safety, Lamarcus Joyner, will be an unrestricted free agent after playing last season on the franchise tag.
31. Los Angeles Rams — Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware: One of the fastest-rising prospects this past year, the athletic former cornerback has a versatile skill set to shore up the back end of any defense. The Rams current free safety, Lamarcus Joyner, will be an unrestricted free agent after playing last season on the franchise tag. Butch Dill, Associated Press
Fullscreen
32. New England Patriots — Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State: New England had no issues stopping the run in the Super Bowl, but struggled during the regular season, allowing 4.9 yards per carry. After declining Malcom Brown's fifth-year option, the defense could use another interior lineman. Jones would be good value at this spot.
32. New England Patriots — Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State: New England had no issues stopping the run in the Super Bowl, but struggled during the regular season, allowing 4.9 yards per carry. After declining Malcom Brown's fifth-year option, the defense could use another interior lineman. Jones would be good value at this spot. Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11

    Allen Park -— The NFL Draft is still two months away and the possibilities for the Detroit Lions with the No. 8 pick remain wide open. 

    What is largely assumed, at this stage, is Ohio State's Nick Bosa, Alabama's Quinnen Williams and Kentucky's Josh Allen will be off the board before the Lions are on the clock. And anywhere from 1-3 quarterbacks could also be selected in the top 10. That could leave the Lions with their choice defensive linemen Ed Oliver, Rashan Gary, Montez Sweat, tight end T.J. Hockenson, linebacker Devin White or any of the defensive backs from this class.

    NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah conducted a lengthy conference call on Monday previewing this week's scouting combine and offered his thoughts on a number of those top prospects. 

    At the top of the list is Oliver, who many viewed as a top-5 pick entering the past college football season, but has seen his stock slip, at least temporarily, after his production dipped during the 2018 campaign. 

    On paper, Oliver doesn't appear to be an ideal scheme fit for Detroit, but Jeremiah said even teams that prefer to play with a gap-control front can find use for an explosive backfield disruptor like the Houston product. 

    "I think he’ll benefit from a move to that 3-technique full-time, park him in there and let him go," Jeremiah said. "Some people, some teams think they can put him outside and stand him up and see if this can be a Melvin Ingram-type player for the Chargers on the edge. You’ve got some versatile to move around there.

    "As for the Lions and how they’d use him, I think that’s becoming less and less of a thing," Jeremiah said. "I think there’s so much of a premium on the quick pass game in the league right now that even some of these traditional two-gap teams, hold-the-point teams, you’ve got to find somebody that can get some penetration inside because they’re finding ways to somewhat neutralize what you’re doing off the edge. The ball is coming out and you can’t get home. Even some of those traditional teams are trying to make it work with someone that’s maybe a little undersized."

    Despite having a bigger frame than Oliver, Jeremiah believes Gary would be better suited played outside in the NFL.

    "I don’t really want Gary in there two-gapping, either," Jeremiah said. "I’d split him outside and let him rush. I don’t know that either one is a perfect scheme fit there, but you try to find someone that can be disruptive and craft that role around their skills."

    Other edge-rushing options in play for the Lions are Sweat and Clemson's Clelin Ferrell. At 6-foot-6, 252 pounds, Sweat has the build teams desire at the position, according to Jeremiah. The Mississippi State standout, who recorded 22.5 sacks the past two seasons after transferring from Michigan State, solidified his resume with a strong week at the Senior Bowl last month.  

    Jeremiah anticipates Sweat being selected in the first 20 picks, and believes the first team to consider him will be Detroit at No. 8. 

    "He’s got a unique ability to be able to bend and wrap at the top of his rush," Jeremiah said. "He’s got big-time get-off and burst. I wish he would get a little bit stronger. In the run game, he can get a little too high, at times and can get pushed around."

    As for Ferrell, the athleticism doesn't jump off the page like it does with Oliver, Gary and Sweat, but Ferrell closes the gap with a non-stop motor. 

    "One of the things I love about Ferrell is he never stops and that, to me, is the most underrated trait in a pass rusher is persistence," Jeremiah said. "When you see guys, you can talk about speed, power and hands, their ability to bend and all that stuff, but there’s also, every year when you watch the sack tape of the top pass rushers, they collect four or five that are pure effort and never stopping. I think you’re going to get some of those from Ferrell.

    "I don’t think he’s going to be a 14-, 15-, 16-sack guy, but I think he can be a really, really good 10- to 12-sack guy who is going to hold up in the run and not have to come off the field. To me, that’s pretty valuable."

    Outside of the defensive line, the Lions could consider addressing needs at cornerback and tight end. 

    A popular mock draft projection for Detroit is LSU's Greedy Williams, but Jeremiah doesn't share the same high opinion as many of his colleagues. Calling it his toughest evaluation this offseason because Williams possesses so many physical gifts, Jeremiah expressed concerns about the young corner's short-area aggressiveness and ability to support the run. 

    On Jeremiah's recently updated big board, he ranked Williams No. 34 overall and fourth among corners. Georgia's DeAndre Baker, at No 24, was the top-ranked player at the position. 

    Jeremiah has no such reservations about Hockenson, another player who has been popularly mocked to the Lions in recent weeks, including by Jeremiah last month. 

    "I think he’s the safest player in the draft," Jeremiah said. "I (watched his tape) the day after watching Rob Gronkowski live in person in the playoff game against the Chargers and I saw Gronk completely dominate a football game without having to really catch the ball. He was just so dominant in the run game. And then I flip on this kid and he’s not as tall as Gronk, and I don’t compare anybody to Gronk, he’s not as a whole different level in terms of what he can do, but I saw this kid with the same temperament and nastiness in the run game and controlling the run game. On top of that, he does nothing but get open and catch everything they throw to them. He’s going to be a very valuable player with a high floor as well as a high ceiling."

    The Lions will get a first-hand look and an opportunity to talk to each of the options in Indianapolis this week. Players will start arriving for the combine on Tuesday, with on-field workouts from Friday through Monday. 

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

    LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11