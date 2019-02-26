Justin Rogers' 2019 NFL mock draft 1.0
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to view Justin Rogers' 2019 NFL mock draft 1.0, which includes Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary (pictured).
Go through the gallery to view Justin Rogers' 2019 NFL mock draft 1.0, which includes Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary (pictured). John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
1. Arizona Cardinals — Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama: Switching back to the 3-4 defense, the Cardinals don't have a desperate need for a pass rusher since Chandler Jones remains under contract for three more seasons. Williams provides a complement for Jones on the line as a well-rounded interior option who dominated college football last season.
1. Arizona Cardinals — Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama: Switching back to the 3-4 defense, the Cardinals don't have a desperate need for a pass rusher since Chandler Jones remains under contract for three more seasons. Williams provides a complement for Jones on the line as a well-rounded interior option who dominated college football last season. Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images
Fullscreen
2. San Francisco 49ers — Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State: It shouldn't surprise anyone to see the 49ers and Cardinals flip picks on draft day, but in this simplified scenario, San Francisco stands pat and gets the edge defender its defense desperately needs.
2. San Francisco 49ers — Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State: It shouldn't surprise anyone to see the 49ers and Cardinals flip picks on draft day, but in this simplified scenario, San Francisco stands pat and gets the edge defender its defense desperately needs. Andy Lyons, Getty Images
Fullscreen
3. New York Jets — Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama: The Jets could go a number of different directions, but the team appears intent of building around second-year quarterback Sam Darnold. Williams allowed pressure on just 13 pass plays last season.
3. New York Jets — Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama: The Jets could go a number of different directions, but the team appears intent of building around second-year quarterback Sam Darnold. Williams allowed pressure on just 13 pass plays last season. Butch Dill, Associated Press
Fullscreen
4. Oakland Raiders — Josh Allen, DE/LB, Kentucky: The Raiders traded away Khalil Mack, then went on to finish with a league-low 13 sacks. How bad was that? The Patriots and Giants were the next worst teams with 30. Allen developed into one of college football’s best pass-rushers last season and should help close the gap.
4. Oakland Raiders — Josh Allen, DE/LB, Kentucky: The Raiders traded away Khalil Mack, then went on to finish with a league-low 13 sacks. How bad was that? The Patriots and Giants were the next worst teams with 30. Allen developed into one of college football’s best pass-rushers last season and should help close the gap. Ed Zurga, Getty Images
Fullscreen
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Greedy Williams, CB, LSU: Publicly, Bruce Arians has committed to Jameis Winston as the team’s quarterback, but would anyone be shocked if the Bucs change course on draft day? In Arizona, Arians had a lot of success with Patrick Peterson, an LSU cornerback selected No. 5.
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Greedy Williams, CB, LSU: Publicly, Bruce Arians has committed to Jameis Winston as the team’s quarterback, but would anyone be shocked if the Bucs change course on draft day? In Arizona, Arians had a lot of success with Patrick Peterson, an LSU cornerback selected No. 5. Bob Levey, Getty Images
Fullscreen
6. New York Giants — Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State: The Giants made a bold move last season, passing over a quarterback at the top of the draft to take Saquon Barkley. They can’t skip getting Eli Manning’s replacement a second time.
6. New York Giants — Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State: The Giants made a bold move last season, passing over a quarterback at the top of the draft to take Saquon Barkley. They can’t skip getting Eli Manning’s replacement a second time. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
7. Jacksonville Jaguars — Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma: We can readily admit Murray will be off the board for several teams because of his split commitment with baseball, and his height is going to bother more potential suitors, but the lure of college football’s most exciting player could be a siren song for the Jaguars, who went from Super Bowl contender to the Dumpster counting on Blake Bortles to be the guy.
7. Jacksonville Jaguars — Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma: We can readily admit Murray will be off the board for several teams because of his split commitment with baseball, and his height is going to bother more potential suitors, but the lure of college football’s most exciting player could be a siren song for the Jaguars, who went from Super Bowl contender to the Dumpster counting on Blake Bortles to be the guy. Michael Reaves, Getty Images
Fullscreen
8. Detroit Lions — Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson: The Lions probably would love the opportunity to trade down and add equity, and they might be able to do so if there’s a quarterback on the board that interests multiple teams. At No. 8, Ferrell offers a high-floor edge defender who knows how to use his strength and length to make plays in the backfield, recording 38 tackles for loss over the past two seasons.
8. Detroit Lions — Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson: The Lions probably would love the opportunity to trade down and add equity, and they might be able to do so if there’s a quarterback on the board that interests multiple teams. At No. 8, Ferrell offers a high-floor edge defender who knows how to use his strength and length to make plays in the backfield, recording 38 tackles for loss over the past two seasons. Streeter Lecka, Getty Images
Fullscreen
9. Buffalo Bills — Ed Oliver, DT, Houston: Kyle Williams’ retirement leaves a big hole in the middle of the Bills defensive line. Oliver fills that void well. The athletic playmaker recorded 53 tackles for loss in three college campaigns.
9. Buffalo Bills — Ed Oliver, DT, Houston: Kyle Williams’ retirement leaves a big hole in the middle of the Bills defensive line. Oliver fills that void well. The athletic playmaker recorded 53 tackles for loss in three college campaigns. Scott Halleran, Getty Images
Fullscreen
10. Denver Broncos — Drew Lock, QB, Missouri: Case Keenum’s two-year contract, signed last offseason, implied he was always a stopgap for John Elway. Lock shined at the Senior Bowl after wrapping up a solid career at Missouri. He completed a personal-best 62.9 percent of his throws in 2018, with 28 touchdowns to eight interceptions.
10. Denver Broncos — Drew Lock, QB, Missouri: Case Keenum’s two-year contract, signed last offseason, implied he was always a stopgap for John Elway. Lock shined at the Senior Bowl after wrapping up a solid career at Missouri. He completed a personal-best 62.9 percent of his throws in 2018, with 28 touchdowns to eight interceptions. Jonathan Bachman, Getty Images
Fullscreen
11. Cincinnati Bengals — Devin White, LB, LSU: Between injuries and the headaches he's caused with his dirty play, the Bengals would be wise to move on from Vontaze Burfict. White offers an instant replacement with sideline-to-sideline ability.
11. Cincinnati Bengals — Devin White, LB, LSU: Between injuries and the headaches he's caused with his dirty play, the Bengals would be wise to move on from Vontaze Burfict. White offers an instant replacement with sideline-to-sideline ability. Sam Greenwood, Getty Images
Fullscreen
12. Green Bay Packers — Jachai Polite, DE/LB, Florida: The Packers did a decent job generating pressure and getting to quarterbacks last season, but Clay Matthews turns 33 in May and is a free agent and Nick Perry continues to battle durability.
12. Green Bay Packers — Jachai Polite, DE/LB, Florida: The Packers did a decent job generating pressure and getting to quarterbacks last season, but Clay Matthews turns 33 in May and is a free agent and Nick Perry continues to battle durability. Donald Page, Getty Images
Fullscreen
13. Miami Dolphins — Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan: The Dolphins need talent all over, and also are prime candidates to move up for a quarterback. Staying put and adding Gary isn’t a bad consolation. He provides a high-ceiling, inside-outside defender to a front four that was ineffective in 2018.
13. Miami Dolphins — Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan: The Dolphins need talent all over, and also are prime candidates to move up for a quarterback. Staying put and adding Gary isn’t a bad consolation. He provides a high-ceiling, inside-outside defender to a front four that was ineffective in 2018. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
14. Atlanta Falcons — Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State: The Falcons struggled up front last year and the need to bolster the line will be even more pressing if they aren’t able to retain free agent Grady Jarrett.
14. Atlanta Falcons — Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State: The Falcons struggled up front last year and the need to bolster the line will be even more pressing if they aren’t able to retain free agent Grady Jarrett. Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
15. Washington — Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama: Another team that might need a quarterback given Alex Smith’s cloudy future. As for Thompson, Washington traded for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix last season, highlighting an obvious need at the safety spot. He's headed into free agency this offseason.
15. Washington — Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama: Another team that might need a quarterback given Alex Smith’s cloudy future. As for Thompson, Washington traded for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix last season, highlighting an obvious need at the safety spot. He's headed into free agency this offseason. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Fullscreen
16. Carolina Panthers — Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss : The Panthers need to continue investing in quarterback Cam Newton's protection. Right tackle Taylor Moton has been solid his first two years. Now it’s time to upgrade the blindside protection.
16. Carolina Panthers — Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss : The Panthers need to continue investing in quarterback Cam Newton's protection. Right tackle Taylor Moton has been solid his first two years. Now it’s time to upgrade the blindside protection. Mark Humphrey, Associated Press
Fullscreen
17. Cleveland Browns — D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss: There’s obvious risk with Metcalf, who missed a good chunk of time with a neck injury, but there’s little denying the reward of adding a big-time playmaker on the outside for Baker Mayfield. Before the injury, Metcalf was averaging 21.9 yards per catch.
17. Cleveland Browns — D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss: There’s obvious risk with Metcalf, who missed a good chunk of time with a neck injury, but there’s little denying the reward of adding a big-time playmaker on the outside for Baker Mayfield. Before the injury, Metcalf was averaging 21.9 yards per catch. Thomas Graning, Associated Press
Fullscreen
18. Minnesota Vikings — Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma : The Vikings allowed far too much pressure last season, and Ford’s versatility gives the team options on how it will construct its line, whether it’s plugging the rookie in at right tackle or one of the two guard spots.
18. Minnesota Vikings — Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma : The Vikings allowed far too much pressure last season, and Ford’s versatility gives the team options on how it will construct its line, whether it’s plugging the rookie in at right tackle or one of the two guard spots. Brett Deering, Getty Images
Fullscreen
19. Tennessee Titans — Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson: The Lions’ addition of Damon Harrison transformed the performance of the team’s run defense. Mike Vrabel, another Patriots disciple, can score his monster in the middle with Lawrence. That should help a unit that allowed 4.3 yards per carry last season.
19. Tennessee Titans — Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson: The Lions’ addition of Damon Harrison transformed the performance of the team’s run defense. Mike Vrabel, another Patriots disciple, can score his monster in the middle with Lawrence. That should help a unit that allowed 4.3 yards per carry last season. Todd Bennett, Getty Images
Fullscreen
20. Pittsburgh Steelers — Byron Murphy, CB, Washington: Joe Haden is entering the final year of his contract and Coty Sensabaugh, on the opposite side, merits an upgrade for a team that tallied just eight interceptions last season. Murphy proved to be quite the playmaker in college and could start immediate for the Steelers.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers — Byron Murphy, CB, Washington: Joe Haden is entering the final year of his contract and Coty Sensabaugh, on the opposite side, merits an upgrade for a team that tallied just eight interceptions last season. Murphy proved to be quite the playmaker in college and could start immediate for the Steelers. Lachlan Cunningham, Getty Images
Fullscreen
21. Seattle Seahawks — Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State: If the Seahawks can retain Frank Clark in free agency it will lessen the team’s need for an edge rusher in the draft. In that case, an offensive lineman, like Kansas State’s Dalton Risner, might make more sense.
21. Seattle Seahawks — Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State: If the Seahawks can retain Frank Clark in free agency it will lessen the team’s need for an edge rusher in the draft. In that case, an offensive lineman, like Kansas State’s Dalton Risner, might make more sense. Butch Dill, Associated Press
Fullscreen
22. Baltimore Ravens — A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss: The Ravens are moving forward with Lamar Jackson as the franchise’s quarterback, but anyone who watched the postseason knows the team needs to upgrade the arsenal. Brown is a big-bodied target who is experienced working in the slot. He could quickly develop into Jackson’s go-to option.
22. Baltimore Ravens — A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss: The Ravens are moving forward with Lamar Jackson as the franchise’s quarterback, but anyone who watched the postseason knows the team needs to upgrade the arsenal. Brown is a big-bodied target who is experienced working in the slot. He could quickly develop into Jackson’s go-to option. Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
23. Houston Texans — Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida: No one was pressured or sacked more last season than Deshaun Watson. Taylor is a long-armed behemoth, listed over 330 pounds. This selection would be an excellent step in the right direction to keeping Watson upright more consistently.
23. Houston Texans — Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida: No one was pressured or sacked more last season than Deshaun Watson. Taylor is a long-armed behemoth, listed over 330 pounds. This selection would be an excellent step in the right direction to keeping Watson upright more consistently. Phelan M. Ebenhack, Associated Press
Fullscreen
24. Oakland Raiders — Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia: After scoring the edge rusher at the top of the draft, the fundamentally sound Baker would bolster the back end for a defense that allowed 36 touchdowns through the air and a 101.0 passer rating against in 2018.
24. Oakland Raiders — Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia: After scoring the edge rusher at the top of the draft, the fundamentally sound Baker would bolster the back end for a defense that allowed 36 touchdowns through the air and a 101.0 passer rating against in 2018. Sean Rayford, Associated Press
Fullscreen
25. Philadelphia Eagles — Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame: Opponents churned out 4.7 yards per carry against the Eagles last season. Tim Jernigan didn’t look the same after back surgery and might be a cap casualty this spring. Adding Tillery next to Fletcher Cox would provide an immediate remedy to the problem.
25. Philadelphia Eagles — Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame: Opponents churned out 4.7 yards per carry against the Eagles last season. Tim Jernigan didn’t look the same after back surgery and might be a cap casualty this spring. Adding Tillery next to Fletcher Cox would provide an immediate remedy to the problem. Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
Fullscreen
26. Indianapolis Colts — N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State: Eric Ebron’s touchdown explosion can’t be dismissed, but at times, the former Lions tight end was Andrew Luck’s only reliable option in the red zone. Adding Harry to a mix with Ebron and T.Y. Hilton could make the Colts one of the league’s scariest passing offenses.
26. Indianapolis Colts — N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State: Eric Ebron’s touchdown explosion can’t be dismissed, but at times, the former Lions tight end was Andrew Luck’s only reliable option in the red zone. Adding Harry to a mix with Ebron and T.Y. Hilton could make the Colts one of the league’s scariest passing offenses. Jennifer Stewart, Getty Images
Fullscreen
27. Oakland Raiders — Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma: Hollywood coming to Vegas. The dynamic, big-play receiver could breathe some life into a Raiders’ passing attack that's leaning on Jordy Nelson, who turns 34 this offseason, Seth Roberts and Marcell Ateman.
27. Oakland Raiders — Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma: Hollywood coming to Vegas. The dynamic, big-play receiver could breathe some life into a Raiders’ passing attack that's leaning on Jordy Nelson, who turns 34 this offseason, Seth Roberts and Marcell Ateman. Justin K. Aller, Getty Images
Fullscreen
28. Los Angeles Chargers — Devin Bush, LB, Michigan: The Chargers have one of the league’s more dynamic edge-rushing tandems in Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, but could use some more production from the second level of its defense, especially if Denzel Perryman bolts in free agency.
28. Los Angeles Chargers — Devin Bush, LB, Michigan: The Chargers have one of the league’s more dynamic edge-rushing tandems in Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, but could use some more production from the second level of its defense, especially if Denzel Perryman bolts in free agency. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
29. Kansas City Chiefs — Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson: The Chiefs could use an injection of talent anywhere on their defense, and finding a quality interior defensive lineman is as good a place to start as any after allowing opponents to run for 5.0 yards per carry last season.
29. Kansas City Chiefs — Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson: The Chiefs could use an injection of talent anywhere on their defense, and finding a quality interior defensive lineman is as good a place to start as any after allowing opponents to run for 5.0 yards per carry last season. Streeter Lecka, Getty Images
Fullscreen
30. Green Bay Packers — T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa: The Packers have struggled to get quality production from the tight end spot for years, but with a new scheme coming to Green Bay this year, the talented Hockenson should add another dimension to the team’s offense.
30. Green Bay Packers — T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa: The Packers have struggled to get quality production from the tight end spot for years, but with a new scheme coming to Green Bay this year, the talented Hockenson should add another dimension to the team’s offense. Chris O'Meara, Associated Press
Fullscreen
31. Los Angeles Rams — Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware: One of the fastest-rising prospects this past year, the athletic former cornerback has a versatile skill set to shore up the back end of any defense. The Rams current free safety, Lamarcus Joyner, will be an unrestricted free agent after playing last season on the franchise tag.
31. Los Angeles Rams — Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware: One of the fastest-rising prospects this past year, the athletic former cornerback has a versatile skill set to shore up the back end of any defense. The Rams current free safety, Lamarcus Joyner, will be an unrestricted free agent after playing last season on the franchise tag. Butch Dill, Associated Press
Fullscreen
32. New England Patriots — Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State: New England had no issues stopping the run in the Super Bowl, but struggled during the regular season, allowing 4.9 yards per carry. After declining Malcom Brown's fifth-year option, the defense could use another interior lineman. Jones would be good value at this spot.
32. New England Patriots — Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State: New England had no issues stopping the run in the Super Bowl, but struggled during the regular season, allowing 4.9 yards per carry. After declining Malcom Brown's fifth-year option, the defense could use another interior lineman. Jones would be good value at this spot. Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11

    Indianapolis — When you finish the previous season with a 6-10 record, you inevitably have many needs to address. The Detroit Lions enter the 2019 offseason with holes all over the roster. 

    Free agency will be the next opportunity to plug some of those holes, but this week the league's attention is squarely on the lead-up to April's draft with the annual scouting combine. 

    There will be 256 players drafted in April, but more than 330 have been invited to Indianapolis for medical and on-field testing, as well as individual meetings with their prospective employers. 

    In this first of two installments, we'll focus on what to watch with the offensive groups, with a particular focus on Detroit's needs at each position. 

    Quarterback

    There might not be a more important number this week than Kyler Murray's height. The Heisman winner is listed at 5-foot-10, which already would make him shorter than any starting quarterback, and there's plenty of skepticism about that number. If Murray ends up measuring in at 5-foot-8, how much will it sink the potential top-10 pick's draft stock? 

    As for the Lions, despite general manager Bob Quinn stating his team will consider all options with the No. 8 pick, no one genuinely believes he'll seriously look to draft Matthew Stafford's heir apparent. But the team will certainly be on the lookout for mid-round options to compete for the backup job. 

    ►Player to watch for Lions: Tyree Jackson, Buffalo 

    The supersized signal-caller (6-foot-7, 245 pounds) had a knack for making jaw-dropping throws in college. But his accuracy, the result of poor mechanics, was inconsistent and raises questions about his pro potential. He's been focusing on improving those fundamentals ahead of the draft, and the combine will offer an opportunity to show the progress he's making. 

    Running back

    There isn't a clear star in this class, but the general consensus is Alabama's Josh Jacobs is the most likely to be selected in the first round. And college teammate Damien Harris might end up being the second back off the board come April. 

    After scoring Kerryon Johnson in the second round last year, the Lions are expected to be in the market for a backfield complement this offseason, given LeGarrette Blount and Zach Zenner are headed to free agency and Theo Riddick is a potential cap casualty. 

    It's setting up to be a solid group in the middle rounds and a strong 40 time is a quick way for someone to separate themselves from the pack. 

    ►Player to watch for Lions: Darrell Henderson, Memphis

    If Oklahoma's Rodney Anderson was participating this week, he'd be the choice, but he's limited to the bench press while continuing to work his way back from a season-ending knee injury. 

    The 5-foot-9, 200-pound Henderson is a different type of back, a true home-run threat who averaged a gaudy 8.9 yards per carry for the Tigers last season, while scoring 22 times on the ground. Keep an eye on his short shuttle and 3-cone times, which could alleviate some concerns about his change-of-direction quickness. 

    Wide receiver

    There's still some jostling going at the top of the draft, but it's led by a pair from Ole Miss, D.K. Metcalf and A.J. Brown. Oklahoma's Marquise Brown, a premier playmaker, would be in that mix had he not broken his foot late last season. 

    Metcalf is physically imposing. A chiseled 6-foot-4, 225-pounder, he looks more like an in-the-box safety than a wideout. It will be interesting to see how that muscle mass impacts his ability to perform in some of the agility drills. 

    For the Lions, the team is in the market for a third musketeer that can fill Golden Tate's shoes. The offense tanked after the shifty slot receiver was traded midseason, and the team could use an underneath option to complement the field-stretching ability of Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones on the outside. 

    Player to watch for Lions: Parris Campbell, Ohio State

    There are some concerns with Campbell's skill set, but speed is not one of them. He's one of the few players who is a legitimate threat to break 4.3 seconds in the 40 this year. He won't be able to prove much about his route running or hands in this environment, but his resume carries some appealing versatility.

    Tight end

    Many analysts have raved about the depth of this tight end class. 

    "One of the better tight end drafts we've had in a while with premier top-end guys as well as a lot of depth all the way through," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said during a conference call this week. 

    The Lions have been linked to T.J. Hockenson in a number of mock drafts after the Iowa product established himself as the cream of the crop this past season, but Detroit is the only team to have selected a tight end in the top 10 in the past dozen years and it didn't work out well. 

    If the Lions aren't able to trade down, and go a different route early, there should be plenty of options available to them on Day 2. 

    Player to watch for Lions: Irv Smith Jr., Alabama

    Smith exploded onto the scene in 2018, catching 44 passes and averaging 16.1 yards per reception. He's also shown he's a capable run blocker, a critical skill to have in Darrell Bevell's offensive scheme. It will be interesting to see if Smith's combine numbers match what appeared to be top-tier, on-field athleticism. 

    Justin Rogers' Detroit Lions 2019 NFL Draft 'Big Board'
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Go through the gallery to view Justin Rogers' NFL Draft Big Board for the Detroit Lions, which includes Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich (15).
    Go through the gallery to view Justin Rogers' NFL Draft Big Board for the Detroit Lions, which includes Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich (15). David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    1. Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State: Working off the assumption Ziggy Ansah won't return, Bosa is this year’s premier edge rusher. His brother, Joey, has 28 sacks in his first 31 games for the Chargers and there are plenty of observers who believe Nick is better.
    1. Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State: Working off the assumption Ziggy Ansah won't return, Bosa is this year’s premier edge rusher. His brother, Joey, has 28 sacks in his first 31 games for the Chargers and there are plenty of observers who believe Nick is better. Jamie Sabau, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    2. Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama: Williams was under the radar entering this season, overshadowed by some of his previously more productive teammates, but he's come on as strong as any prospect in 2018 and comes from a college system that translates well to the one run in Detroit.
    2. Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama: Williams was under the radar entering this season, overshadowed by some of his previously more productive teammates, but he's come on as strong as any prospect in 2018 and comes from a college system that translates well to the one run in Detroit. Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    3. Clelin Ferrell, DL, Clemson: Ferrell also has the size and length to replace Ansah on the closed side of the formation. Strong, powerful and instinctual, he should be a productive run defender right out the box, while his pass-rush skills are adequate for the system, but don’t stack up to Bosa's.
    3. Clelin Ferrell, DL, Clemson: Ferrell also has the size and length to replace Ansah on the closed side of the formation. Strong, powerful and instinctual, he should be a productive run defender right out the box, while his pass-rush skills are adequate for the system, but don’t stack up to Bosa's. Grant Halverson, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    4. Ed Oliver, DT, Houston: The comparisons to Aaron Donald are unrealistic, but Oliver has the potential to be a highly disruptive interior lineman, despite being 20-30 pounds smaller than prototypical build at the position.
    4. Ed Oliver, DT, Houston: The comparisons to Aaron Donald are unrealistic, but Oliver has the potential to be a highly disruptive interior lineman, despite being 20-30 pounds smaller than prototypical build at the position. Scott Halleran, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    5. Greedy Williams, CB, LSU: Most opponents don’t bother testing Williams, the 6-foot-2 ball hawk. He's picked off eight passes in two seasons with LSU and rarely gives up meaningful completions.
    5. Greedy Williams, CB, LSU: Most opponents don’t bother testing Williams, the 6-foot-2 ball hawk. He's picked off eight passes in two seasons with LSU and rarely gives up meaningful completions. Michael Woods, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    6. Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky: Allen has quickly developed into one of the nation’s more menacing pass rushers. The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder has racked up the quarterback pressures this year while dropping opposing passers 14 times.
    6. Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky: Allen has quickly developed into one of the nation’s more menacing pass rushers. The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder has racked up the quarterback pressures this year while dropping opposing passers 14 times. Michael Wyke, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    7. Devin White, LB, LSU: I’m not sure whether White or Jarrad Davis would shift outside in this scenario, but you worry about that later when you have the opportunity to add a sideline-to-sideline talent such as the LSU standout. He has 115 tackles, 12 for a loss, five pass breakups and two forced fumbles for the Tigers this year.
    7. Devin White, LB, LSU: I’m not sure whether White or Jarrad Davis would shift outside in this scenario, but you worry about that later when you have the opportunity to add a sideline-to-sideline talent such as the LSU standout. He has 115 tackles, 12 for a loss, five pass breakups and two forced fumbles for the Tigers this year. Michael Woods, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    8. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama: The Lions don’t necessarily need a safety, but Thompson is a playmaker you squeeze into the lineup and shift your preexisting pieces to incorporate him. It wouldn't hurt the Lions to put Quandre Diggs back at nickel, where he was thriving prior to his position switch.
    8. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama: The Lions don’t necessarily need a safety, but Thompson is a playmaker you squeeze into the lineup and shift your preexisting pieces to incorporate him. It wouldn't hurt the Lions to put Quandre Diggs back at nickel, where he was thriving prior to his position switch. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    9. Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State: Another hefty sack producer, the former Michigan State recruit has reached his potential playing in the SEC, churning out 21.5 sacks over the past two seasons. Sweat is tall and long, but with a listed weight of 245 pounds, he would be limited to working as a strong-side linebacker, in a rotation with Devon Kennard.
    9. Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State: Another hefty sack producer, the former Michigan State recruit has reached his potential playing in the SEC, churning out 21.5 sacks over the past two seasons. Sweat is tall and long, but with a listed weight of 245 pounds, he would be limited to working as a strong-side linebacker, in a rotation with Devon Kennard. Joe Robbins, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    10. Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama: There was a concerning drop in production this season, particularly as a pass-rusher, dropping from 8.5 sacks a year ago to just 0.5 this season. But your eyes will tell you, sacks or not, he’s still a big-time pocket disruptor.
    10. Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama: There was a concerning drop in production this season, particularly as a pass-rusher, dropping from 8.5 sacks a year ago to just 0.5 this season. But your eyes will tell you, sacks or not, he’s still a big-time pocket disruptor. Vasha Hunt, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    11. Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia: Like Greedy Williams, few quarterbacks have success when throwing Baker's way. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s forced an incompletion on 43.3 percent of the throws his direction, the best rate in college football.
    11. Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia: Like Greedy Williams, few quarterbacks have success when throwing Baker's way. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s forced an incompletion on 43.3 percent of the throws his direction, the best rate in college football. Mike Ehrmann, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    12. Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama: Williams will likely be off the board at this point, but if he slides to the Lions, they'd have to consider adding him based on talent alone. He has the ability to slide inside where he could dominate, similar to what Washington did with Brandon Scherff a few years back.
    12. Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama: Williams will likely be off the board at this point, but if he slides to the Lions, they'd have to consider adding him based on talent alone. He has the ability to slide inside where he could dominate, similar to what Washington did with Brandon Scherff a few years back. Butch Dill, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    13. Byron Murphy, CB, Washington: Murphy's size is a concern, listed at 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, but that hasn't stopped him from being one of the country’s top playmaking corners. He recorded four interceptions and 13 breakups this season, complemented by solid tackling that limits opposing receivers to almost nothing after the catch.
    13. Byron Murphy, CB, Washington: Murphy's size is a concern, listed at 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, but that hasn't stopped him from being one of the country’s top playmaking corners. He recorded four interceptions and 13 breakups this season, complemented by solid tackling that limits opposing receivers to almost nothing after the catch. Tony Avelar, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    14. Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State: The Lions are in good shape at defensive tackle, but it never hurts to have more talented depth up front, plus A'Shawn Robinson only has a year left on his rookie deal. Simmons' athleticism is expected to turn heads at the combine, which would only enhance a body of work that included 15.5 tackles behind the line this season.
    14. Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State: The Lions are in good shape at defensive tackle, but it never hurts to have more talented depth up front, plus A'Shawn Robinson only has a year left on his rookie deal. Simmons' athleticism is expected to turn heads at the combine, which would only enhance a body of work that included 15.5 tackles behind the line this season. Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    15. Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan: The former top recruit did little during his college career to take away from that distinction, recording 18 tackles for a loss over his final 22 games. Like Oliver, Gary's significantly undersized for an interior lineman, especially for Detroit’s gap control defense, but there's always a place for backfield disruptors in any scheme.
    15. Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan: The former top recruit did little during his college career to take away from that distinction, recording 18 tackles for a loss over his final 22 games. Like Oliver, Gary's significantly undersized for an interior lineman, especially for Detroit’s gap control defense, but there's always a place for backfield disruptors in any scheme. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    16. Jachai Polite, LB, Florida: A missile off the edge, Polite has among the best first steps of any pass rusher in college football. He's on the short side, at 6-foot-2, but seems to make up for it with long arms and that burst off the line. Heading into bowl season, he's tallied 11.0 sacks and 16 tackles for a loss.
    16. Jachai Polite, LB, Florida: A missile off the edge, Polite has among the best first steps of any pass rusher in college football. He's on the short side, at 6-foot-2, but seems to make up for it with long arms and that burst off the line. Heading into bowl season, he's tallied 11.0 sacks and 16 tackles for a loss. John Raoux, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    17. Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama: The brother of Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs, the younger Diggs is a converted receiver who has been sidelined since October with a broken foot. Prior to landing on the shelf, the 6-foot-2, 200-pounder was showing signs of a breakout year with six breakups and a pick in six games.
    17. Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama: The brother of Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs, the younger Diggs is a converted receiver who has been sidelined since October with a broken foot. Prior to landing on the shelf, the 6-foot-2, 200-pounder was showing signs of a breakout year with six breakups and a pick in six games. Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    18. Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech: The stats are unquestionably inflated by the level of competition, but don’t sleep on the 6-foot-5, 270-pound edge rusher who has amassed more than 40 sacks and 60 tackles for a loss during his college career.
    18. Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech: The stats are unquestionably inflated by the level of competition, but don’t sleep on the 6-foot-5, 270-pound edge rusher who has amassed more than 40 sacks and 60 tackles for a loss during his college career. Jim Lytle, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    19. N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State: Highly productive, Harry has snagged more than 150 balls over the past two years, topping 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns each of those seasons. He has potential to be a No. 1 receiver as a pro.
    19. N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State: Highly productive, Harry has snagged more than 150 balls over the past two years, topping 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns each of those seasons. He has potential to be a No. 1 receiver as a pro. Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    20. Noah Fant, TE, Iowa: Lions fans are understandably gun shy about drafting a tight end in the first round, but Fant would fill one of the roster’s more glaring holes with a top-tier athlete who will command defensive attention and routinely offer quarterback Matthew Stafford a mismatch to exploit, especially in the red zone.
    20. Noah Fant, TE, Iowa: Lions fans are understandably gun shy about drafting a tight end in the first round, but Fant would fill one of the roster’s more glaring holes with a top-tier athlete who will command defensive attention and routinely offer quarterback Matthew Stafford a mismatch to exploit, especially in the red zone. Holly Hart, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    21. Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma: One of the most exciting playmakers in college football, Brown is a threat to score every time he touches the ball. The fleet-footed receiver has the long speed to take the top off a defense and the quickness to make tacklers miss in the open field.
    21. Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma: One of the most exciting playmakers in college football, Brown is a threat to score every time he touches the ball. The fleet-footed receiver has the long speed to take the top off a defense and the quickness to make tacklers miss in the open field. Ronald Martinez, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    22. Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson: Before acquiring Damon Harrison, Lawrence probably would have been higher on the board. There's obviously some skill set overlap between the two interior linemen, but maybe the Lions could be ahead of the curve by utilizing a double-nose front.
    22. Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson: Before acquiring Damon Harrison, Lawrence probably would have been higher on the board. There's obviously some skill set overlap between the two interior linemen, but maybe the Lions could be ahead of the curve by utilizing a double-nose front. Grant Halverson, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    23. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss: Son of Terrance, nephew of Eric, Metcalf missed the second half of the season with a neck injury. Prior to that, he was a big-play threat for the Rebels, averaging 21.9 yards and scoring five times on 26 grabs. He has the size-speed combination to be a better version of Kenny Golladay, while thrusting Detroit's receiving corps back to the top of the league.
    23. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss: Son of Terrance, nephew of Eric, Metcalf missed the second half of the season with a neck injury. Prior to that, he was a big-play threat for the Rebels, averaging 21.9 yards and scoring five times on 26 grabs. He has the size-speed combination to be a better version of Kenny Golladay, while thrusting Detroit's receiving corps back to the top of the league. Wesley Hitt, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    24. Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State: Another college offensive tackle primed to make a seamless transition an interior spot. Risner possesses strong fundamentals, good technique and has shown the ability to operate well when pulling, making him a good guard candidate for Detroit.
    24. Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State: Another college offensive tackle primed to make a seamless transition an interior spot. Risner possesses strong fundamentals, good technique and has shown the ability to operate well when pulling, making him a good guard candidate for Detroit. Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    25. Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State: As a Day 2 option, Oruwariye might be an ideal fit for the Lions. He’s big, physical, comfortable playing in zone and has shown good ball skills, intercepting seven passes over the past two years.
    25. Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State: As a Day 2 option, Oruwariye might be an ideal fit for the Lions. He’s big, physical, comfortable playing in zone and has shown good ball skills, intercepting seven passes over the past two years. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    26. Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State: Probably a better fit for a 4-3 defense, where he can serve as a penetrating 3-tech. The Lions have preferred specs along the defensive line, but won't reject any toolsy option. Jones (bottom) slices his way into the backfield with a quick first step, which has allowed him to record 8.5 sacks this year.
    26. Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State: Probably a better fit for a 4-3 defense, where he can serve as a penetrating 3-tech. The Lions have preferred specs along the defensive line, but won't reject any toolsy option. Jones (bottom) slices his way into the backfield with a quick first step, which has allowed him to record 8.5 sacks this year. Andy Lyons, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    27. Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson: Wilkins turns 23 this month, so he’s on the older end as a prospect. But on the flip side of that, he's well-seasoned, and has the versatility to play across the line, despite a 309-pound frame. He’s been fairly consistent the past three years, 3.5-5 sacks and 9-13 tackles for loss.
    27. Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson: Wilkins turns 23 this month, so he’s on the older end as a prospect. But on the flip side of that, he's well-seasoned, and has the versatility to play across the line, despite a 309-pound frame. He’s been fairly consistent the past three years, 3.5-5 sacks and 9-13 tackles for loss. Elise Amendola, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    28. Brian Burns, LB, Florida State: It will be interesting to see what the scale says when Burns steps on it at the combine. The 6-foot-5 pass rusher is currently listed at 231 pounds, which is uncomfortably low for the physical responsibilities of an edge rusher at the professional level. But you can't knock the production, which includes 10 sacks and three forced fumbles.
    28. Brian Burns, LB, Florida State: It will be interesting to see what the scale says when Burns steps on it at the combine. The 6-foot-5 pass rusher is currently listed at 231 pounds, which is uncomfortably low for the physical responsibilities of an edge rusher at the professional level. But you can't knock the production, which includes 10 sacks and three forced fumbles. Paul Sancya, AP
    Fullscreen
    29. Zach Allen, DE, Boston College: Allen is a bigger-bodied edge player who should be stout against the run, while relying on his motor as a pass-rusher. He can slide inside on passing downs and has shown a knack for getting his hands in the passing lane, batting down seven balls this year.
    29. Zach Allen, DE, Boston College: Allen is a bigger-bodied edge player who should be stout against the run, while relying on his motor as a pass-rusher. He can slide inside on passing downs and has shown a knack for getting his hands in the passing lane, batting down seven balls this year. Elise Amendola, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    30. Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson: Lost in the shadow of Clemson’s dominant defensive line, Mullen has been making a name for himself in the back end. Tall, long and physical, he offers the ideal traits Patricia preferred opposite his No. 1 cornerback while in New England.
    30. Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson: Lost in the shadow of Clemson’s dominant defensive line, Mullen has been making a name for himself in the back end. Tall, long and physical, he offers the ideal traits Patricia preferred opposite his No. 1 cornerback while in New England. Streeter Lecka, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    31. Chase Winovich, DE, Michigan: The Michigan mad man, Winovich is relentless of the edge. He's defined by his strong technique and motor, which have helped him make 32.5 stops behind the line over the past two seasons.
    31. Chase Winovich, DE, Michigan: The Michigan mad man, Winovich is relentless of the edge. He's defined by his strong technique and motor, which have helped him make 32.5 stops behind the line over the past two seasons. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    32. Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame: Another quality option in a stacked defensive tackle class. Tillery has a prototypical build, at 6-foot-5, 306 pounds with long arms. That length, combined with notable power, should make him a good run-stopping fit in two-gapping situations.
    32. Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame: Another quality option in a stacked defensive tackle class. Tillery has a prototypical build, at 6-foot-5, 306 pounds with long arms. That length, combined with notable power, should make him a good run-stopping fit in two-gapping situations. Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    33. Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama: Wilson (30) looks to carry on the legacy of quality NFL backers produced by the Tide. At 230 pounds, he could stand to add some weight to the frame, but he’s an aggressive player who has above-average range in coverage.
    33. Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama: Wilson (30) looks to carry on the legacy of quality NFL backers produced by the Tide. At 230 pounds, he could stand to add some weight to the frame, but he’s an aggressive player who has above-average range in coverage. Butch Dill, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    34. Damien Harris, RB, Alabama: The Lions need a complement for Kerryon Johnson and Harris should be toward the top of the list. At 5-foot-10, 215 pounds, he's a compact, north-south runner who won’t waste much time in the backfield figuring out where he’s heading. Underutilized as a receiver in college, he's shown potential to do more in that department.
    34. Damien Harris, RB, Alabama: The Lions need a complement for Kerryon Johnson and Harris should be toward the top of the list. At 5-foot-10, 215 pounds, he's a compact, north-south runner who won’t waste much time in the backfield figuring out where he’s heading. Underutilized as a receiver in college, he's shown potential to do more in that department. John Bazemore, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    35. Devin Bush, LB, Michigan: Another undersized linebacker, Bush's tape is intriguing enough for any defensive coach to want to find a way to use him. He worked hard this offseason to transform his body and add weight, while maintaining exceptional speed for the position. Bush plays with passion, is a hard hitter and covers a lot of ground quickly.
    35. Devin Bush, LB, Michigan: Another undersized linebacker, Bush's tape is intriguing enough for any defensive coach to want to find a way to use him. He worked hard this offseason to transform his body and add weight, while maintaining exceptional speed for the position. Bush plays with passion, is a hard hitter and covers a lot of ground quickly. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    36. Jalen Jelks, OLB, Oregon: Jelks is another long, lanky lineman who has speed in spades. He'll need to be coached up to draw out production from his potential. He wasn't able to consistently produce for the Ducks, but that's because he was often asked to play inside in their scheme.
    36. Jalen Jelks, OLB, Oregon: Jelks is another long, lanky lineman who has speed in spades. He'll need to be coached up to draw out production from his potential. He wasn't able to consistently produce for the Ducks, but that's because he was often asked to play inside in their scheme. Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    37. A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss: A sturdy-bodied receiver with limbs that allow him to play bigger than his 6-foot-1 frame. Brown put up big numbers this season, catching 85 passes for 1,320 and six scores. He brings added versatility, frequently working out of the slot for Ole Miss.
    37. A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss: A sturdy-bodied receiver with limbs that allow him to play bigger than his 6-foot-1 frame. Brown put up big numbers this season, catching 85 passes for 1,320 and six scores. He brings added versatility, frequently working out of the slot for Ole Miss. Andy Lyons, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    38. Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame: More of a finesse corner than a physical one, Love often wins his matchups with instincts and good footwork. He gets his hands on a lot of balls, breaking up 39 passes and intercepting four the past two years.
    38. Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame: More of a finesse corner than a physical one, Love often wins his matchups with instincts and good footwork. He gets his hands on a lot of balls, breaking up 39 passes and intercepting four the past two years. Joe Robbins, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    39. Chris Lindstrom, OL, Boston College: Powerful interior lineman with the necessary footwork to get to the second level and handle pulling assignments. There's going to be question marks about his pass protection, given Boston College's offensive system, but Lindstrom appears to be solid in every regard, especially clearing holes in the run game.
    39. Chris Lindstrom, OL, Boston College: Powerful interior lineman with the necessary footwork to get to the second level and handle pulling assignments. There's going to be question marks about his pass protection, given Boston College's offensive system, but Lindstrom appears to be solid in every regard, especially clearing holes in the run game. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    40. Oshane Ximines, DE, Old Dominion: Another small-school standout, Ximines doesn't have Ferguson's size. At 6-foot-3, 255 pounds, he's more likely to win with quickness than power. A fifth-year senior, he finished with a personal-best 12 sacks this season, while forcing at least three fumbles each of the past three years.
    40. Oshane Ximines, DE, Old Dominion: Another small-school standout, Ximines doesn't have Ferguson's size. At 6-foot-3, 255 pounds, he's more likely to win with quickness than power. A fifth-year senior, he finished with a personal-best 12 sacks this season, while forcing at least three fumbles each of the past three years. Jason Hirschfeld, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    41. Dawson Knox, TE, Ole Miss: Knox started his college career as a walk-on quarterback and emerges four years later as one of the nation's top tight end prospects. There's still a projection here, but the athleticism is top notch. He’s a willing blocker and has tallied 39 receptions for 605 yards in 22 games over two seasons.
    41. Dawson Knox, TE, Ole Miss: Knox started his college career as a walk-on quarterback and emerges four years later as one of the nation's top tight end prospects. There's still a projection here, but the athleticism is top notch. He’s a willing blocker and has tallied 39 receptions for 605 yards in 22 games over two seasons. Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    42. Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn: The 10th defensive tackle on this list, Brown is not spectacular at any one thing, but he's an all-around solid player who possesses the size and strength to hold up against the run and enough juice to occasionally disrupt the pocket on the pass-rush.
    42. Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn: The 10th defensive tackle on this list, Brown is not spectacular at any one thing, but he's an all-around solid player who possesses the size and strength to hold up against the run and enough juice to occasionally disrupt the pocket on the pass-rush. Vasha Hunt, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    43. Jaquan Johnson, S, Miami (Fla.): In a lot of ways, adding Johnson would be like adding a second, more athletic, Quandre Diggs to the back end of the defense. Johnson processes plays quickly and hits hard. He’s racked up big tackle numbers for the Hurricanes, while intercepting seven passes and forcing six fumbles during his four-year college career.
    43. Jaquan Johnson, S, Miami (Fla.): In a lot of ways, adding Johnson would be like adding a second, more athletic, Quandre Diggs to the back end of the defense. Johnson processes plays quickly and hits hard. He’s racked up big tackle numbers for the Hurricanes, while intercepting seven passes and forcing six fumbles during his four-year college career. Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    44. David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State: A grind-it-out workhorse for the Cyclones, Montgomery runs with physicality, while also providing the offense with a receiving threat out of the backfield.
    44. David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State: A grind-it-out workhorse for the Cyclones, Montgomery runs with physicality, while also providing the offense with a receiving threat out of the backfield. Orlin Wagner, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    45. Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama: Smith probably won’t give you much from a blocking perspective, but the athletic tight end has been a big-play machine for Alabama this season, averaging 17.1 yards on his 38 receptions, including seven scores.
    45. Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama: Smith probably won’t give you much from a blocking perspective, but the athletic tight end has been a big-play machine for Alabama this season, averaging 17.1 yards on his 38 receptions, including seven scores. Butch Dill, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    46. Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina: More quick than fast, Samuel is the type of receiver who can get quick separation (something the Lions lack) and turn a short catch into a healthy gain by making a tacker or two miss. Not the biggest receiver, he's probably destined to spend most of his time in the slot. Can also return kicks.
    46. Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina: More quick than fast, Samuel is the type of receiver who can get quick separation (something the Lions lack) and turn a short catch into a healthy gain by making a tacker or two miss. Not the biggest receiver, he's probably destined to spend most of his time in the slot. Can also return kicks. Streeter Lecka, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    47. Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia: Another bigger corner with ball skills, the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder picked it up as a playmaker this year, breaking up 22 throws, while adding another two interceptions to his tally sheet.
    47. Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia: Another bigger corner with ball skills, the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder picked it up as a playmaker this year, breaking up 22 throws, while adding another two interceptions to his tally sheet. Mark Humphrey, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    48. Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State: One of the Big Ten’s top playmakers, Campbell utilized his world-class speed to catch 79 passes this season. He's also a threat to run the ball on the jet sweep, which even as a play fake, puts strain on a defense.
    48. Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State: One of the Big Ten’s top playmakers, Campbell utilized his world-class speed to catch 79 passes this season. He's also a threat to run the ball on the jet sweep, which even as a play fake, puts strain on a defense. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    49. Taylor Rapp, S, Washington: Rapp could give the Lions a long-term replacement for what Tavon Wilson previously gave the defense, a versatile box safety capable of manning up against tight ends in passing situations or coming downhill and delivering big hits on outside run fits and in the screen game.
    49. Taylor Rapp, S, Washington: Rapp could give the Lions a long-term replacement for what Tavon Wilson previously gave the defense, a versatile box safety capable of manning up against tight ends in passing situations or coming downhill and delivering big hits on outside run fits and in the screen game. Elaine Thompson, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    50. Rodney Anderson, RB, Oklahoma: Anderson missed much of this season with a knee injury, but he has enough tape to know what you’re going to get in the 6-foot-1, 220-pounder. He runs with a good combination and power and balance, but with the patience of a more experienced rusher. The biggest concern would be his versatility, given limited receiving production and questionable pass-blocking skills.
    50. Rodney Anderson, RB, Oklahoma: Anderson missed much of this season with a knee injury, but he has enough tape to know what you’re going to get in the 6-foot-1, 220-pounder. He runs with a good combination and power and balance, but with the patience of a more experienced rusher. The biggest concern would be his versatility, given limited receiving production and questionable pass-blocking skills. Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

      Offensive line

      Like running back, there isn't a dominant offensive lineman in this class. In fact, there's a decent possibility one isn't drafted inside the top 10. But that doesn't mean there isn't plenty of talent in this class. 

      The Lions have invested heavily in its line via the draft under Quinn, with two first-round picks, a third-round selection and two fifth-round choices in three years. 

      T.J. Lang's bloated 2019 cap hit remains on Detroit's books. If that's not reworked, and he's eventually released, filling the right guard spot becomes one of the team's top offseason priorities. 

      The Lions also could be in the market for late-round depth at both tackle and guard to compete for backup jobs. 

      Player to watch for Lions: Elgton Jenkins, Mississippi State

      A two-year starting center in the Southeastern Conference, Jenkins also played left tackle, right tackle and guard during his time with the Bulldogs, giving him appealing versatility. He won't play tackle in the pros, but he has the necessary athleticism to make a smooth transition to full-time guard, similar to what the Lions did with Frank Ragnow a year ago.

      jdrogers@detroitnews.com

      Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

      LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11