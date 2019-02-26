Kyle Caskey (Photo: AP)

Kyle Caskey has been hired by the Detroit Lions as their new running backs coach, according to a report by Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network.

Caskey replaces David Walker, who has left the coaching profession.

Caskey had been with the Cincinnati Bengals since 2010 and had served as their running backs coach since 2014. He was let go in January after the Bengals made a head coaching change, firing Marvin Lewis and hiring Zac Taylor.

Caskey also was an assistant at Mississippi, Indiana State and Louisiana-Monroe.

