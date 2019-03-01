Justin Rogers' 2019 NFL mock draft 1.0
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to view Justin Rogers' 2019 NFL mock draft 1.0, which includes Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary (pictured).
Go through the gallery to view Justin Rogers' 2019 NFL mock draft 1.0, which includes Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary (pictured). John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
1. Arizona Cardinals — Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama: Switching back to the 3-4 defense, the Cardinals don't have a desperate need for a pass rusher since Chandler Jones remains under contract for three more seasons. Williams provides a complement for Jones on the line as a well-rounded interior option who dominated college football last season.
1. Arizona Cardinals — Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama: Switching back to the 3-4 defense, the Cardinals don't have a desperate need for a pass rusher since Chandler Jones remains under contract for three more seasons. Williams provides a complement for Jones on the line as a well-rounded interior option who dominated college football last season. Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images
Fullscreen
2. San Francisco 49ers — Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State: It shouldn't surprise anyone to see the 49ers and Cardinals flip picks on draft day, but in this simplified scenario, San Francisco stands pat and gets the edge defender its defense desperately needs.
2. San Francisco 49ers — Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State: It shouldn't surprise anyone to see the 49ers and Cardinals flip picks on draft day, but in this simplified scenario, San Francisco stands pat and gets the edge defender its defense desperately needs. Andy Lyons, Getty Images
Fullscreen
3. New York Jets — Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama: The Jets could go a number of different directions, but the team appears intent of building around second-year quarterback Sam Darnold. Williams allowed pressure on just 13 pass plays last season.
3. New York Jets — Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama: The Jets could go a number of different directions, but the team appears intent of building around second-year quarterback Sam Darnold. Williams allowed pressure on just 13 pass plays last season. Butch Dill, Associated Press
Fullscreen
4. Oakland Raiders — Josh Allen, DE/LB, Kentucky: The Raiders traded away Khalil Mack, then went on to finish with a league-low 13 sacks. How bad was that? The Patriots and Giants were the next worst teams with 30. Allen developed into one of college football’s best pass-rushers last season and should help close the gap.
4. Oakland Raiders — Josh Allen, DE/LB, Kentucky: The Raiders traded away Khalil Mack, then went on to finish with a league-low 13 sacks. How bad was that? The Patriots and Giants were the next worst teams with 30. Allen developed into one of college football’s best pass-rushers last season and should help close the gap. Ed Zurga, Getty Images
Fullscreen
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Greedy Williams, CB, LSU: Publicly, Bruce Arians has committed to Jameis Winston as the team’s quarterback, but would anyone be shocked if the Bucs change course on draft day? In Arizona, Arians had a lot of success with Patrick Peterson, an LSU cornerback selected No. 5.
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Greedy Williams, CB, LSU: Publicly, Bruce Arians has committed to Jameis Winston as the team’s quarterback, but would anyone be shocked if the Bucs change course on draft day? In Arizona, Arians had a lot of success with Patrick Peterson, an LSU cornerback selected No. 5. Bob Levey, Getty Images
Fullscreen
6. New York Giants — Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State: The Giants made a bold move last season, passing over a quarterback at the top of the draft to take Saquon Barkley. They can’t skip getting Eli Manning’s replacement a second time.
6. New York Giants — Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State: The Giants made a bold move last season, passing over a quarterback at the top of the draft to take Saquon Barkley. They can’t skip getting Eli Manning’s replacement a second time. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
7. Jacksonville Jaguars — Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma: We can readily admit Murray will be off the board for several teams because of his split commitment with baseball, and his height is going to bother more potential suitors, but the lure of college football’s most exciting player could be a siren song for the Jaguars, who went from Super Bowl contender to the Dumpster counting on Blake Bortles to be the guy.
7. Jacksonville Jaguars — Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma: We can readily admit Murray will be off the board for several teams because of his split commitment with baseball, and his height is going to bother more potential suitors, but the lure of college football’s most exciting player could be a siren song for the Jaguars, who went from Super Bowl contender to the Dumpster counting on Blake Bortles to be the guy. Michael Reaves, Getty Images
Fullscreen
8. Detroit Lions — Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson: The Lions probably would love the opportunity to trade down and add equity, and they might be able to do so if there’s a quarterback on the board that interests multiple teams. At No. 8, Ferrell offers a high-floor edge defender who knows how to use his strength and length to make plays in the backfield, recording 38 tackles for loss over the past two seasons.
8. Detroit Lions — Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson: The Lions probably would love the opportunity to trade down and add equity, and they might be able to do so if there’s a quarterback on the board that interests multiple teams. At No. 8, Ferrell offers a high-floor edge defender who knows how to use his strength and length to make plays in the backfield, recording 38 tackles for loss over the past two seasons. Streeter Lecka, Getty Images
Fullscreen
9. Buffalo Bills — Ed Oliver, DT, Houston: Kyle Williams’ retirement leaves a big hole in the middle of the Bills defensive line. Oliver fills that void well. The athletic playmaker recorded 53 tackles for loss in three college campaigns.
9. Buffalo Bills — Ed Oliver, DT, Houston: Kyle Williams’ retirement leaves a big hole in the middle of the Bills defensive line. Oliver fills that void well. The athletic playmaker recorded 53 tackles for loss in three college campaigns. Scott Halleran, Getty Images
Fullscreen
10. Denver Broncos — Drew Lock, QB, Missouri: Case Keenum’s two-year contract, signed last offseason, implied he was always a stopgap for John Elway. Lock shined at the Senior Bowl after wrapping up a solid career at Missouri. He completed a personal-best 62.9 percent of his throws in 2018, with 28 touchdowns to eight interceptions.
10. Denver Broncos — Drew Lock, QB, Missouri: Case Keenum’s two-year contract, signed last offseason, implied he was always a stopgap for John Elway. Lock shined at the Senior Bowl after wrapping up a solid career at Missouri. He completed a personal-best 62.9 percent of his throws in 2018, with 28 touchdowns to eight interceptions. Jonathan Bachman, Getty Images
Fullscreen
11. Cincinnati Bengals — Devin White, LB, LSU: Between injuries and the headaches he's caused with his dirty play, the Bengals would be wise to move on from Vontaze Burfict. White offers an instant replacement with sideline-to-sideline ability.
11. Cincinnati Bengals — Devin White, LB, LSU: Between injuries and the headaches he's caused with his dirty play, the Bengals would be wise to move on from Vontaze Burfict. White offers an instant replacement with sideline-to-sideline ability. Sam Greenwood, Getty Images
Fullscreen
12. Green Bay Packers — Jachai Polite, DE/LB, Florida: The Packers did a decent job generating pressure and getting to quarterbacks last season, but Clay Matthews turns 33 in May and is a free agent and Nick Perry continues to battle durability.
12. Green Bay Packers — Jachai Polite, DE/LB, Florida: The Packers did a decent job generating pressure and getting to quarterbacks last season, but Clay Matthews turns 33 in May and is a free agent and Nick Perry continues to battle durability. Donald Page, Getty Images
Fullscreen
13. Miami Dolphins — Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan: The Dolphins need talent all over, and also are prime candidates to move up for a quarterback. Staying put and adding Gary isn’t a bad consolation. He provides a high-ceiling, inside-outside defender to a front four that was ineffective in 2018.
13. Miami Dolphins — Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan: The Dolphins need talent all over, and also are prime candidates to move up for a quarterback. Staying put and adding Gary isn’t a bad consolation. He provides a high-ceiling, inside-outside defender to a front four that was ineffective in 2018. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
14. Atlanta Falcons — Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State: The Falcons struggled up front last year and the need to bolster the line will be even more pressing if they aren’t able to retain free agent Grady Jarrett.
14. Atlanta Falcons — Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State: The Falcons struggled up front last year and the need to bolster the line will be even more pressing if they aren’t able to retain free agent Grady Jarrett. Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
15. Washington — Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama: Another team that might need a quarterback given Alex Smith’s cloudy future. As for Thompson, Washington traded for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix last season, highlighting an obvious need at the safety spot. He's headed into free agency this offseason.
15. Washington — Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama: Another team that might need a quarterback given Alex Smith’s cloudy future. As for Thompson, Washington traded for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix last season, highlighting an obvious need at the safety spot. He's headed into free agency this offseason. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Fullscreen
16. Carolina Panthers — Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss : The Panthers need to continue investing in quarterback Cam Newton's protection. Right tackle Taylor Moton has been solid his first two years. Now it’s time to upgrade the blindside protection.
16. Carolina Panthers — Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss : The Panthers need to continue investing in quarterback Cam Newton's protection. Right tackle Taylor Moton has been solid his first two years. Now it’s time to upgrade the blindside protection. Mark Humphrey, Associated Press
Fullscreen
17. Cleveland Browns — D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss: There’s obvious risk with Metcalf, who missed a good chunk of time with a neck injury, but there’s little denying the reward of adding a big-time playmaker on the outside for Baker Mayfield. Before the injury, Metcalf was averaging 21.9 yards per catch.
17. Cleveland Browns — D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss: There’s obvious risk with Metcalf, who missed a good chunk of time with a neck injury, but there’s little denying the reward of adding a big-time playmaker on the outside for Baker Mayfield. Before the injury, Metcalf was averaging 21.9 yards per catch. Thomas Graning, Associated Press
Fullscreen
18. Minnesota Vikings — Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma : The Vikings allowed far too much pressure last season, and Ford’s versatility gives the team options on how it will construct its line, whether it’s plugging the rookie in at right tackle or one of the two guard spots.
18. Minnesota Vikings — Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma : The Vikings allowed far too much pressure last season, and Ford’s versatility gives the team options on how it will construct its line, whether it’s plugging the rookie in at right tackle or one of the two guard spots. Brett Deering, Getty Images
Fullscreen
19. Tennessee Titans — Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson: The Lions’ addition of Damon Harrison transformed the performance of the team’s run defense. Mike Vrabel, another Patriots disciple, can score his monster in the middle with Lawrence. That should help a unit that allowed 4.3 yards per carry last season.
19. Tennessee Titans — Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson: The Lions’ addition of Damon Harrison transformed the performance of the team’s run defense. Mike Vrabel, another Patriots disciple, can score his monster in the middle with Lawrence. That should help a unit that allowed 4.3 yards per carry last season. Todd Bennett, Getty Images
Fullscreen
20. Pittsburgh Steelers — Byron Murphy, CB, Washington: Joe Haden is entering the final year of his contract and Coty Sensabaugh, on the opposite side, merits an upgrade for a team that tallied just eight interceptions last season. Murphy proved to be quite the playmaker in college and could start immediate for the Steelers.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers — Byron Murphy, CB, Washington: Joe Haden is entering the final year of his contract and Coty Sensabaugh, on the opposite side, merits an upgrade for a team that tallied just eight interceptions last season. Murphy proved to be quite the playmaker in college and could start immediate for the Steelers. Lachlan Cunningham, Getty Images
Fullscreen
21. Seattle Seahawks — Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State: If the Seahawks can retain Frank Clark in free agency it will lessen the team’s need for an edge rusher in the draft. In that case, an offensive lineman, like Kansas State’s Dalton Risner, might make more sense.
21. Seattle Seahawks — Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State: If the Seahawks can retain Frank Clark in free agency it will lessen the team’s need for an edge rusher in the draft. In that case, an offensive lineman, like Kansas State’s Dalton Risner, might make more sense. Butch Dill, Associated Press
Fullscreen
22. Baltimore Ravens — A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss: The Ravens are moving forward with Lamar Jackson as the franchise’s quarterback, but anyone who watched the postseason knows the team needs to upgrade the arsenal. Brown is a big-bodied target who is experienced working in the slot. He could quickly develop into Jackson’s go-to option.
22. Baltimore Ravens — A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss: The Ravens are moving forward with Lamar Jackson as the franchise’s quarterback, but anyone who watched the postseason knows the team needs to upgrade the arsenal. Brown is a big-bodied target who is experienced working in the slot. He could quickly develop into Jackson’s go-to option. Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
23. Houston Texans — Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida: No one was pressured or sacked more last season than Deshaun Watson. Taylor is a long-armed behemoth, listed over 330 pounds. This selection would be an excellent step in the right direction to keeping Watson upright more consistently.
23. Houston Texans — Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida: No one was pressured or sacked more last season than Deshaun Watson. Taylor is a long-armed behemoth, listed over 330 pounds. This selection would be an excellent step in the right direction to keeping Watson upright more consistently. Phelan M. Ebenhack, Associated Press
Fullscreen
24. Oakland Raiders — Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia: After scoring the edge rusher at the top of the draft, the fundamentally sound Baker would bolster the back end for a defense that allowed 36 touchdowns through the air and a 101.0 passer rating against in 2018.
24. Oakland Raiders — Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia: After scoring the edge rusher at the top of the draft, the fundamentally sound Baker would bolster the back end for a defense that allowed 36 touchdowns through the air and a 101.0 passer rating against in 2018. Sean Rayford, Associated Press
Fullscreen
25. Philadelphia Eagles — Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame: Opponents churned out 4.7 yards per carry against the Eagles last season. Tim Jernigan didn’t look the same after back surgery and might be a cap casualty this spring. Adding Tillery next to Fletcher Cox would provide an immediate remedy to the problem.
25. Philadelphia Eagles — Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame: Opponents churned out 4.7 yards per carry against the Eagles last season. Tim Jernigan didn’t look the same after back surgery and might be a cap casualty this spring. Adding Tillery next to Fletcher Cox would provide an immediate remedy to the problem. Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
Fullscreen
26. Indianapolis Colts — N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State: Eric Ebron’s touchdown explosion can’t be dismissed, but at times, the former Lions tight end was Andrew Luck’s only reliable option in the red zone. Adding Harry to a mix with Ebron and T.Y. Hilton could make the Colts one of the league’s scariest passing offenses.
26. Indianapolis Colts — N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State: Eric Ebron’s touchdown explosion can’t be dismissed, but at times, the former Lions tight end was Andrew Luck’s only reliable option in the red zone. Adding Harry to a mix with Ebron and T.Y. Hilton could make the Colts one of the league’s scariest passing offenses. Jennifer Stewart, Getty Images
Fullscreen
27. Oakland Raiders — Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma: Hollywood coming to Vegas. The dynamic, big-play receiver could breathe some life into a Raiders’ passing attack that's leaning on Jordy Nelson, who turns 34 this offseason, Seth Roberts and Marcell Ateman.
27. Oakland Raiders — Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma: Hollywood coming to Vegas. The dynamic, big-play receiver could breathe some life into a Raiders’ passing attack that's leaning on Jordy Nelson, who turns 34 this offseason, Seth Roberts and Marcell Ateman. Justin K. Aller, Getty Images
Fullscreen
28. Los Angeles Chargers — Devin Bush, LB, Michigan: The Chargers have one of the league’s more dynamic edge-rushing tandems in Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, but could use some more production from the second level of its defense, especially if Denzel Perryman bolts in free agency.
28. Los Angeles Chargers — Devin Bush, LB, Michigan: The Chargers have one of the league’s more dynamic edge-rushing tandems in Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, but could use some more production from the second level of its defense, especially if Denzel Perryman bolts in free agency. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
29. Kansas City Chiefs — Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson: The Chiefs could use an injection of talent anywhere on their defense, and finding a quality interior defensive lineman is as good a place to start as any after allowing opponents to run for 5.0 yards per carry last season.
29. Kansas City Chiefs — Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson: The Chiefs could use an injection of talent anywhere on their defense, and finding a quality interior defensive lineman is as good a place to start as any after allowing opponents to run for 5.0 yards per carry last season. Streeter Lecka, Getty Images
Fullscreen
30. Green Bay Packers — T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa: The Packers have struggled to get quality production from the tight end spot for years, but with a new scheme coming to Green Bay this year, the talented Hockenson should add another dimension to the team’s offense.
30. Green Bay Packers — T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa: The Packers have struggled to get quality production from the tight end spot for years, but with a new scheme coming to Green Bay this year, the talented Hockenson should add another dimension to the team’s offense. Chris O'Meara, Associated Press
Fullscreen
31. Los Angeles Rams — Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware: One of the fastest-rising prospects this past year, the athletic former cornerback has a versatile skill set to shore up the back end of any defense. The Rams current free safety, Lamarcus Joyner, will be an unrestricted free agent after playing last season on the franchise tag.
31. Los Angeles Rams — Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware: One of the fastest-rising prospects this past year, the athletic former cornerback has a versatile skill set to shore up the back end of any defense. The Rams current free safety, Lamarcus Joyner, will be an unrestricted free agent after playing last season on the franchise tag. Butch Dill, Associated Press
Fullscreen
32. New England Patriots — Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State: New England had no issues stopping the run in the Super Bowl, but struggled during the regular season, allowing 4.9 yards per carry. After declining Malcom Brown's fifth-year option, the defense could use another interior lineman. Jones would be good value at this spot.
32. New England Patriots — Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State: New England had no issues stopping the run in the Super Bowl, but struggled during the regular season, allowing 4.9 yards per carry. After declining Malcom Brown's fifth-year option, the defense could use another interior lineman. Jones would be good value at this spot. Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Indianapolis — Mike Weber might have left the state of Michigan to attend Ohio State, but on the cusp of realizing his NFL dream, the running back remains fueled by Detroit, the city he was born and raised. 

    "It's just home," Weber explained at the NFL Combine on Friday. "It's hard to explain. It's gritty. There's a lot of people there that's dedicated and driven to become better people. It's an upcoming city that I'm really proud to be a part of and I'm proud to say I'm from there. Any chance I get, I get back to that city.

    "I think growing up in Detroit played a big part in how I play."

    Weber was a standout at perennial powerhouse Cass Tech. He was branded a four-star recruit after running for more than 2,200 yards and scoring 29 touchdowns as a senior. He was originally on track to stay close to home, but decommitted from the University of Michigan shortly before the school fired Brady Hoke, flipping to Ohio State. 

    He briefly considered changing back to Michigan after the school hired Jim Harbaugh to replace Hoke. 

    "He was a cool guy, but I couldn't really get to know him in a few days before Signing Day," Weber said in 2015. "So I went with my gut and Ohio State."

    After redshirting his freshman year, Weber ran for 1,096 yards and nine touchdowns on 182 carries in 2016, his debut season. As part of a deep Buckeye backfield rotation, he continued to split carries the rest of his college career, something he sees as a benefit heading into the pros. 

    "Right now, I think it's a plus," Weber said. "At the time, you don't like it. At the time, you want the ball. At the time, you want to be able to show the world what you can do with the opportunities you get, but I feel like a lot of these teams now are looking at guys with less tread on their tires. I think I got the ball 300 times in my career, which is not a lot, a lot of guys get 300 a year and I felt like that was a plus."

    Weber, who measured in at 5-foot-10, 211 pounds, isn't viewed as one of the top backs in this draft class. Most analysts project him as a mid- to late-round pick. He's seen those opinions. 

    "I'm being a little slept on right now and that's something I can't control," Weber said. "All I can control is to come out here and give it my best and show these teams why I should be at the top."

    Weber's hometown team, the Lions, figure to be in the market for a back this offseason. He grew up a huge fan of the team, but acknowledged he can't be a fan of any one team  these days, as he prepares being drafted by any of the league's 32 franchises. 

    But he's allowed himself to at least imagine the possibility of returning home. 

    "A lot of people back home mention that a lot of times and I think it would be cool," Weber said. "Anywhere I go would be cool. Detroit, that would be crazy. I played all my high school games in there, all my city championships, all my state championships in that stadium."

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE