Coordinator Darrell Bevell will run his offense through Lions QB Matthew Stafford. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Indianapolis — They worked together for seven years, a stretch that included six winning seasons, two Super Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl victory. And even though Pete Carroll made the decision to fire offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell at the end of the 2017 campaign, the Seattle Seahawks coach still has a lot of respect for his former colleague and believes he'll thrive in Detroit.

“He’s a terrific coach," Carroll said Thursday at the league's scouting combine. "He’s been through it all. He’s been through everything. He’s well-versed. He has great background. He runs the football, he’s got good balance to his style, he’s not just one or the other type of guy. He’s a terrific coach. I think he will do great.’’

During his time in Seattle, Bevell took over one of the league's worst offenses and turned it into one that finished in the top-10 in scoring four straight seasons (2012-15).

He comes to Detroit with a resume that also includes a five-year stint as the Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator and six years working with Brett Favre and the Green Bay Packers quarterbacks.

Bevell is charged with elevating a Lions offense that finished 24th in yardage and 25th in points last season, not too different from the Seattle squad he inherited in 2011.

In his only public comments since his hiring, at the team's season-ticket holder summit last month, Bevell said it was too early to say what his scheme would look like in Detroit until he has a better understanding of the personnel he'd have to utilize.

"I'm really excited just to build this thing," Bevell said. "I don't even know where we're going to go, who we're going to be, yet, because we're going to build this around our players."