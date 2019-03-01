Ex-Wolverine Brandon Graham is the Eagles’ longest-tenured defensive player. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth, Associated Press)

Philadelphia — The Philadelphia Eagles and defensive end Brandon Graham (Michigan) have agreed to a three-year contract extension, preventing the team’s longest-tenured defensive player from testing free agency.

Graham, a Detroit native, had just four sacks last season after a career-high 91/2 in 2017, including a strip-sack on Tom Brady to secure Philadelphia’s 41-33 victory over New England in the Super Bowl in February 2018.

Graham was the 13th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.

He has 421/2 sacks, 16 forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 127 games.

The Eagles said they wouldn’t place a franchise tag on quarterback Nick Foles. They were 9-7 in 2018 and won a wild-card playoff game at Chicago before losing at New Orleans.

Cap bump

The NFL’s salary cap will jump $11 million next season to $188.2 million. In the ninth year of the 10-year labor agreement, the cap moves up from $177.2 million.

It has increased in every year of the contract, with the biggest move in 2015 to 2016, when it went up by just under $12 million.

This is the third year out of four in which clubs must reach 89 percent in cash spending, and the NFL Players Association said that four teams are under that threshold: Dallas, Buffalo, Indianapolis and Houston.

League expenditures for benefits are $40.5 million per team. Add that to the salary cap number and each club’s player costs are above $228 million.

Benefits includes pension payments to former players; the Bell/Rozelle retirement and disability plan for active players; annuities and 401 (k) plans; health care; injury protection and severance; veteran performance-based pay; a separate pool of performance-based pay that’s essentially a cash bonus to players who outperform their contracts.

Tapes in limbo

Prosecutors haven’t yet seen videos police say show New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and other men engaging in sex acts and handing over cash in a Florida spa.

Lawyers for some of the men have filed court motions to keep the videos from being made public, arguing their clients were recorded without their consent.

In a SunSentinel report, Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office spokesman said each police department decides how to handle such footage before a case goes to trial.

The Jupiter Police Department hasn’t given prosecutors the videos investigators say include Kraft, the spokesman said.

Kraft was among hundreds of men charged in a crackdown on massage parlor prostitution and an investigation into human trafficking at Florida spas. He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.