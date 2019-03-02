Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf of Ole Miss works out during the NFL Combine. (Photo: Joe Robbins, Getty Images)

Indianapolis — When an athlete is called a freak, it's generally a positive thing. Maybe it's a lazy description, but its the word many of us reach for when trying to describe someone with physical gifts that far exceed the norm.

On Saturday, Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf rubber stamped himself as a freak.

Metcalf already had some buzz coming into the NFL Combine because of his physique. A widely circulated photo showed the 6-foot-3, 228-pounder with muscles bursting out of muscles. He looked more like a Mr. Universe contestant than a top receiving prospect.

He told reporters he measured in with 1.9 percent body fat in Indianapolis.

Muscles are cool, but Metcalf managed to set social media ablaze a second time when he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds on Saturday.

It isn't the fastest time for a receiver in combine history, but given his size, it rivals former Lions standout Calvin Johnson for the event's most impressive sprint.

Johnson, at 6-foot-5, 239 pounds, ran a 4.35 in 2007, going on to be selected by the Lions No. 2 overall.

Metcalf, who also posted top-five results among receivers in the bench press and vertical and broad jumps, didn't match Johnson's college production. The Ole Miss product missed extensive time with foot and neck injuries, limiting him to 21 games. He caught just 67 passes for 1,228 yards in three seasons, scoring 14 times.

Still, his size and skill set had many believing he might be the first receiver selected in April, and his chart-busting combine performance only figures to push his stock even higher.

