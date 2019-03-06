In 29 games over two seasons in New England, tight end Dwayne Allen recorded just 13 catches for 113 yards and a score. (Photo: Adrian Kraus, Associated Press)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions are in the market for multiple tight ends this offseason and could be looking to get one in place prior to the start of free agency next week.

According to an ESPN report, the recently released Dwayne Allen is scheduled to travel and meet with the Lions after a visit with the Bills in Buffalo.

A third-round draft pick out of Clemson in 2012, the 6-foot-3, 265-pound Allen spent his first five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He had some productive years as a pass-catcher during that stretch, hauling in 29 or more passes three times, including a pair of seasons with six and eight touchdowns.

Allen was traded to the New England Patriots before the 2017 campaign, where his receiving production tailed off. In 29 games over two seasons, he recorded just 13 catches for 113 yards and a score.

I'm told free agent TE Dwayne Allen is in Buffalo now to visit the #Bills. Allen is also currently scheduled to travel to Detroit tonight for visit the #Lions next, as of now, per source. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 6, 2019

Primarily serving as a run blocker for the Patriots, Allen received outstanding marks in that department from analytics website Pro Football Focus in 2017, before turning in an average performance last season.

Following last offseason's release of Eric Ebron, the Lions received dismal pass-game production from its tight ends. The group of four combined for 45 catches, 461 yards and four touchdowns.

