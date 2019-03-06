The Lions announced Wednesday the team has tendered a contract to exclusive-rights free agent defensive back Charles Washington. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday the team has tendered a contract to exclusive-rights free agent defensive back Charles Washington.

Washington signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State in 2016. After spending his rookie season on the practice squad, he's appeared in 29 games over the past two seasons, primarily on special teams. He finished last season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

An exclusive-rights free agent tender is a one-year, non-guaranteed deal worth $720,000. Unlike a restricted free agent, Washington is prohibited from negotiating with other teams.

