Ziggy Ansah (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Just one player who spent the entire 2018 season with the Detroit Lions – defensive end Ziggy Ansah – made ESPN’s list of the top 100 free agents for 2019 (pay site).

The list does not include players who have been given franchise tags or players already retained by their 2018 teams, such as Philadelphia re-signing former Michigan star Brandon Graham.

Ansah is No. 14 on the list, compiled by ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, who says: “Age (30) and a long injury history will limit his value. Most recently, two shoulder injuries cost him nine games in 2018. But he had 48 sacks in six seasons with the Lions, and a team with a plan to use him situationally could receive big dividends.”

No. 1 on the list is former Michigan State star Le’Veon Bell, who sat out the entire 2018 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rounding out the top five are quarterback Nick Foles, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, offensive tackle Trent Brown and safety Landon Collins.

Other players of note: Former Michigan receiver Devin Funchess at No. 21; receiver Golden Tate, who was with the Lions until being traded to the Eagles last season, at No. 30; ex-Lions receiver Ndamukong Suh at No. 34; and former Michigan State cornerback Darqueze Dennard at No. 49.