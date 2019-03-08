Allen Park -- The Detroit Lions have cut guard T.J. Lang.
Entering the final season of the three-year deal he signed in 2017, Lang had a bloated $11.5 million cap hit for 2019. His release frees up nearly $9 million in space with free agency opening next week, but also creates a massive hole in Detroit's starting lineup.
When healthy, Lang performed well for the Lions, including a Pro Bowl selection in 2017. But injuries were an issue. He missed practice time with hip, back, foot injuries, as well as a concussion. He was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury last season after after in just six games.
