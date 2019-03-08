Justin Rogers' 2019 NFL mock draft 1.0
Go through the gallery to view Justin Rogers' 2019 NFL mock draft 1.0, which includes Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary (pictured).
1. Arizona Cardinals — Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama: Switching back to the 3-4 defense, the Cardinals don't have a desperate need for a pass rusher since Chandler Jones remains under contract for three more seasons. Williams provides a complement for Jones on the line as a well-rounded interior option who dominated college football last season.
2. San Francisco 49ers — Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State: It shouldn't surprise anyone to see the 49ers and Cardinals flip picks on draft day, but in this simplified scenario, San Francisco stands pat and gets the edge defender its defense desperately needs.
3. New York Jets — Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama: The Jets could go a number of different directions, but the team appears intent of building around second-year quarterback Sam Darnold. Williams allowed pressure on just 13 pass plays last season.
4. Oakland Raiders — Josh Allen, DE/LB, Kentucky: The Raiders traded away Khalil Mack, then went on to finish with a league-low 13 sacks. How bad was that? The Patriots and Giants were the next worst teams with 30. Allen developed into one of college football’s best pass-rushers last season and should help close the gap.
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Greedy Williams, CB, LSU: Publicly, Bruce Arians has committed to Jameis Winston as the team’s quarterback, but would anyone be shocked if the Bucs change course on draft day? In Arizona, Arians had a lot of success with Patrick Peterson, an LSU cornerback selected No. 5.
6. New York Giants — Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State: The Giants made a bold move last season, passing over a quarterback at the top of the draft to take Saquon Barkley. They can’t skip getting Eli Manning’s replacement a second time.
7. Jacksonville Jaguars — Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma: We can readily admit Murray will be off the board for several teams because of his split commitment with baseball, and his height is going to bother more potential suitors, but the lure of college football’s most exciting player could be a siren song for the Jaguars, who went from Super Bowl contender to the Dumpster counting on Blake Bortles to be the guy.
8. Detroit Lions — Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson: The Lions probably would love the opportunity to trade down and add equity, and they might be able to do so if there’s a quarterback on the board that interests multiple teams. At No. 8, Ferrell offers a high-floor edge defender who knows how to use his strength and length to make plays in the backfield, recording 38 tackles for loss over the past two seasons.
9. Buffalo Bills — Ed Oliver, DT, Houston: Kyle Williams’ retirement leaves a big hole in the middle of the Bills defensive line. Oliver fills that void well. The athletic playmaker recorded 53 tackles for loss in three college campaigns.
10. Denver Broncos — Drew Lock, QB, Missouri: Case Keenum’s two-year contract, signed last offseason, implied he was always a stopgap for John Elway. Lock shined at the Senior Bowl after wrapping up a solid career at Missouri. He completed a personal-best 62.9 percent of his throws in 2018, with 28 touchdowns to eight interceptions.
11. Cincinnati Bengals — Devin White, LB, LSU: Between injuries and the headaches he's caused with his dirty play, the Bengals would be wise to move on from Vontaze Burfict. White offers an instant replacement with sideline-to-sideline ability.
12. Green Bay Packers — Jachai Polite, DE/LB, Florida: The Packers did a decent job generating pressure and getting to quarterbacks last season, but Clay Matthews turns 33 in May and is a free agent and Nick Perry continues to battle durability.
13. Miami Dolphins — Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan: The Dolphins need talent all over, and also are prime candidates to move up for a quarterback. Staying put and adding Gary isn’t a bad consolation. He provides a high-ceiling, inside-outside defender to a front four that was ineffective in 2018.
14. Atlanta Falcons — Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State: The Falcons struggled up front last year and the need to bolster the line will be even more pressing if they aren’t able to retain free agent Grady Jarrett.
15. Washington — Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama: Another team that might need a quarterback given Alex Smith’s cloudy future. As for Thompson, Washington traded for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix last season, highlighting an obvious need at the safety spot. He's headed into free agency this offseason.
16. Carolina Panthers — Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss : The Panthers need to continue investing in quarterback Cam Newton's protection. Right tackle Taylor Moton has been solid his first two years. Now it’s time to upgrade the blindside protection.
17. Cleveland Browns — D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss: There’s obvious risk with Metcalf, who missed a good chunk of time with a neck injury, but there’s little denying the reward of adding a big-time playmaker on the outside for Baker Mayfield. Before the injury, Metcalf was averaging 21.9 yards per catch.
18. Minnesota Vikings — Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma : The Vikings allowed far too much pressure last season, and Ford’s versatility gives the team options on how it will construct its line, whether it’s plugging the rookie in at right tackle or one of the two guard spots.
19. Tennessee Titans — Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson: The Lions’ addition of Damon Harrison transformed the performance of the team’s run defense. Mike Vrabel, another Patriots disciple, can score his monster in the middle with Lawrence. That should help a unit that allowed 4.3 yards per carry last season.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers — Byron Murphy, CB, Washington: Joe Haden is entering the final year of his contract and Coty Sensabaugh, on the opposite side, merits an upgrade for a team that tallied just eight interceptions last season. Murphy proved to be quite the playmaker in college and could start immediate for the Steelers.
21. Seattle Seahawks — Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State: If the Seahawks can retain Frank Clark in free agency it will lessen the team’s need for an edge rusher in the draft. In that case, an offensive lineman, like Kansas State’s Dalton Risner, might make more sense.
22. Baltimore Ravens — A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss: The Ravens are moving forward with Lamar Jackson as the franchise’s quarterback, but anyone who watched the postseason knows the team needs to upgrade the arsenal. Brown is a big-bodied target who is experienced working in the slot. He could quickly develop into Jackson’s go-to option.
23. Houston Texans — Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida: No one was pressured or sacked more last season than Deshaun Watson. Taylor is a long-armed behemoth, listed over 330 pounds. This selection would be an excellent step in the right direction to keeping Watson upright more consistently.
24. Oakland Raiders — Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia: After scoring the edge rusher at the top of the draft, the fundamentally sound Baker would bolster the back end for a defense that allowed 36 touchdowns through the air and a 101.0 passer rating against in 2018.
25. Philadelphia Eagles — Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame: Opponents churned out 4.7 yards per carry against the Eagles last season. Tim Jernigan didn’t look the same after back surgery and might be a cap casualty this spring. Adding Tillery next to Fletcher Cox would provide an immediate remedy to the problem.
26. Indianapolis Colts — N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State: Eric Ebron’s touchdown explosion can’t be dismissed, but at times, the former Lions tight end was Andrew Luck’s only reliable option in the red zone. Adding Harry to a mix with Ebron and T.Y. Hilton could make the Colts one of the league’s scariest passing offenses.
27. Oakland Raiders — Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma: Hollywood coming to Vegas. The dynamic, big-play receiver could breathe some life into a Raiders’ passing attack that's leaning on Jordy Nelson, who turns 34 this offseason, Seth Roberts and Marcell Ateman.
28. Los Angeles Chargers — Devin Bush, LB, Michigan: The Chargers have one of the league’s more dynamic edge-rushing tandems in Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, but could use some more production from the second level of its defense, especially if Denzel Perryman bolts in free agency.
29. Kansas City Chiefs — Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson: The Chiefs could use an injection of talent anywhere on their defense, and finding a quality interior defensive lineman is as good a place to start as any after allowing opponents to run for 5.0 yards per carry last season.
30. Green Bay Packers — T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa: The Packers have struggled to get quality production from the tight end spot for years, but with a new scheme coming to Green Bay this year, the talented Hockenson should add another dimension to the team’s offense.
31. Los Angeles Rams — Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware: One of the fastest-rising prospects this past year, the athletic former cornerback has a versatile skill set to shore up the back end of any defense. The Rams current free safety, Lamarcus Joyner, will be an unrestricted free agent after playing last season on the franchise tag.
32. New England Patriots — Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State: New England had no issues stopping the run in the Super Bowl, but struggled during the regular season, allowing 4.9 yards per carry. After declining Malcom Brown's fifth-year option, the defense could use another interior lineman. Jones would be good value at this spot.
    Allen Park -- The Detroit Lions cut guard T.J. Lang on Friday. 

    Entering the final season of the three-year deal he signed in 2017, Lang carried a bloated $11.5 million cap hit for 2019. His release frees up nearly $9 million in space with free agency opening next week, but also creates a massive hole in Detroit's starting lineup. 

    "I'd like to express my sincerest appreciation to the Detroit Lions organization, particularly (general manager) Bob Quinn, for allowing a kid from Ferndale a chance to accomplish a dream of mine and play for the hometown team," Lang posted on social media. "The love and support has been overwhelming. I meant every word I said at the end of the year when I said, "Stay with us," and although it's no longer us, I beg of you to "stay with them." They are building something special that this town has long deserved, a championship team."

    When healthy, Lang, 31 performed well for the Lions, including a Pro Bowl selection in 2017. But injuries were an issue. He missed practice time with hip, back, foot and neck injuries, as well as a concussion. 

    A local product, Lang attended Birmingham Brother Rice High School before playing at Eastern Michigan. A fourth-round draft pick in 2009, Lang spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers. 

    As a free agent in 2017, the Lions outbid the Packers and the Seahawks to lure Lang home.

    “It was the best move for my family and I, combined with my thought of just how ready Detroit was to win, to put them in contention to win championships” Lang said at the time. “Those two things ultimately trumped everything else and it really became clear to me this morning, and I wanted to get it done as soon as I could.

    "I’ve been away for so many years. This is where I grew up. I understand how fans around here are so hungry to have a championship football team — I was one of them when I was a kid. Not to be cliché, but every kid dreams about playing for their hometown team and I was no different. When this opportunity came about I got really excited about it."

    Coming off offseason surgery to address a hip injury, Lang was significantly limited throughout the offseason program and preseason that year, but that didn't prevent him from having a solid debut campaign in Detroit.

    Despite missing a nearly a quarter of the team's regular season snaps due to injury, he was named to the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career. 

    Entering training camp this year, Lang said it's was the best he felt in five years. It was also the first time in three years he didn't require offseason surgery, leaving him cautiously optimistic about the future.

    But early in training camp he was sidelined by a lower leg injury. He returned in time for the regular season, but suffered a brutal concussion in Week 4 after colliding with Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith. 

    It was the sixth documented brain injury of Lang's career. Surprisingly, he only missed one game, returning to action after the team's bye.

    While recovering, Lang met with several specialists in the area, seeking advice about whether he should resume his career. 

    "A few of them had different opinions,” Lang said. “But for the most part it was, ‘I think you’ll be fine to play. I don’t think there’ll be ramifications further down the line if you continue to play.’ There were some tough conversations for sure, but it is what it is.”

    Three games after returning to action, Lang suffered his season-ending neck injury while attempting to make a diving tackle on an interception return in Week 9. 

    After the season, Lang was uncertain about his future, but seemed to lean toward returning. He even hinted that he'd be open to taking a pay cut to stay with the Lions. 

    "I think when I signed here, the biggest thing I wanted to be part of something big for this city," Lang said. "I want to be part of a football team that the fans deserved. That was really the driving force. You can attribute that to me growing up here, living here, being a fan of this team.

    "I don’t care what anything else looks like, if I get another chance to be on this team, that would be a great opportunity to myself," Lang said. "You can interpret that however you want."

    But that didn't come to fruition and the team made the decision to move on without the accomplished veteran. Quinn and coach Matt Patricia released a joint statement when the move was announced. 

    “We would like to personally thank T.J. Lang for his two seasons with the Lions," the statement said. "He represented everything you could want from a football player and team captain. We all publicly saw him perform on the field at a very high level, but what was seen in the building every day was a player who had great leadership, professionalism and passion for the game of football. It meant a lot for T.J. to play in his home city and we have the utmost respect for him as a man. We wish T.J. and his family all the best in the future.”

    The in-house options to replace Lang are underwhelming. Kenny Wiggins, who filled for Lang last season, struggled in the starting role. And Joe Dahl, the other candidate, didn't show enough on the practice field to merit an opportunity. 

    Some outside observers believe Tyrell Crosby, a fifth-round pick last year, could slide inside. A number draft evaluators suggested a move to guard could be in Crosby's future, but the Lions worked him almost exclusively at tackle last season. 

    Quinn could look to address the spot in either free agency or the draft. Among the available free agents, nine-year starter Rodger Saffold is the best available at the position. 

    In the draft, assuming the Lions don't draft an offensive lineman in the first round for the third time in four years, there should be plenty of options in Day 2. That group includes Boston College's Chris Lindstrom, Penn State's Connor McGovern, Northern Illinois' Max Scharping or Wisconsin tandem Beau Benzschawel or Michael Deiter. 

     

     

