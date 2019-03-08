Olivier Vernon has 51 sacks in seven seasons, including seven last year when he was named a Pro Bowler in New York. (Photo: Associated Press)

Cleveland — Looking for a pass rusher to bookend with Pro Bowler Myles Garrett, the Cleveland Browns have agreed to acquire defensive end Olivier Vernon from the New York Giants in exchange for guard Kevin Zeitler, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press.

The teams also are swapping draft picks, with the Browns getting No. 132 for pick No. 155, according to the source.

The person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams have not announced the trade, which won’t become official until 4 p.m. March 13, the start of free agency and the NFL’s calendar year.

The 28-year-old Vernon started 39 games over three seasons with the Giants.

Vernon has 51 sacks in seven seasons, including seven last year when he was named a Pro Bowler in New York.

Extra points

The Jaguars cleared $30 million in salary cap space by cutting five veterans Friday, including former Pro Bowl defenders Malik Jackson and Tashaun Gipson. The team also released offensive lineman Jermey Parnell, running back Carlos Hyde and long-snapper Carson Tinker.

... The Raiders signed safety Erik Harris to a two-year contract worth up to $6.5 million with $2.5 million in guaranteed money.

... Former NFL wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after a Missouri judge ruled that a marijuana arrest amounted to probation violation.

... The 49ers have signed free-agent kicker Jonathan Brown to a two-year contract.

... The Packers released linebacker Antonio Morrison on after one season.