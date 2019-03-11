Justin Coleman appeared in 16 games last season for the Seahawks, including five starts. He's reportedly nearing a deal with the Lions. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth, Associated Press)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions are closing in on an agreement with Seattle Seahawks cornerback Justin Coleman, according to an NFL Network report.

The four-year deal will reportedly worth up to $36 million.

Coleman, listed at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, appeared in all 16 games for the Seahawks in 2018, staring five contests. He was on the field for slightly more than two-thirds of the defensive snaps as the team's primary nickel corner. He broke up 10 passes and intercepted one, against the Lions in a 28-14 victory.

Coleman. who turns 26 this month, also had a significant role on special teams for Seattle, playing more than half of the reps on those units last season.

The #Lions are closing in on a deal with former #Seahawks CB Justin Coleman that will make him the NFL's highest-paid nickel, source said. Big addition for Matt Patricia's defense. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2019

Undrafted out of Tennessee in 2015, Coleman had short stints with Minnesota, New England and Seattle before landing a permanent job with the Patriots.

In two years with the Patriots, where he played under Lions coach Matt Patricia, Coleman appeared in 20 games (three starts), recording 29 tackles and eight pass breakups. He was traded to the Seahawks in 2017 for a seventh-round draft pick.

Like all unrestricted free agents, Coleman won't be eligible to sign until after 4 p.m. on Wednesday. He will join a cornerback rotation in Detroit that will be without Nevin Lawson. The team formally announced the release of the three-year starter on Monday.

