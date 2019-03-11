The Lions signed Danny Amendola on Monday. In his lone year with the Dolphins, Amendola caught 59 passes for 575 yards and one touchdown. (Photo: Matt Ludtke, Associated Press)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions checked the first item off the team's offseason shopping list Monday morning, signing veteran slot receiver Danny Amendola.

Amendola, 33, was released by the Dolphins on Friday. Sticking with team policy, the Lions didn't announce contract terms, but multiple reports indicated it's a one-year deal worth up to $5.75 million with incentives.

A 10-year veteran, Amendola went undrafted out of Texas Tech in 2008. After a year on the Cowboys practice squad and four productive seasons with the Rams, Amendola went on to spend the next five seasons with the Patriots.

When Amendola signed with the Patriots, Lions general manager Bob Quinn was in charge of New England's pro personnel department.

In his lone year with the Dolphins, Amendola caught 59 passes for 575 yards and one touchdown. He also threw a 28-yard touchdown. He's never topped 700 receiving yards in a season during his career.

He also has plenty of experience returning kicks and punts, but has seen a reduction in that role in recent years. He's returned just 14 kickoffs over the past four seasons and fielded 11 punts in 2018, his fewest in five years.

In Detroit, Amendola effectively replaces Golden Tate, who was traded to Philadelphia at the deadline last season. He averaged 93 receptions his first four seasons with the Lions, and was leading the team with 44 catches through seven games when he was traded.

