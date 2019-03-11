The Lions released linebacker Trevor Bates on Monday, less than a week after he was arraigned on five charges stemming from a January incident where he allegedly struck a police officer. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, Associated Press)

The Lions released linebacker Trevor Bates on Monday, less than a week after he was arraigned on five charges stemming from a January incident where he allegedly struck a police officer.

Bates, 25, pleaded not guilty to charges of assault, resisting arrest, theft of services and obstruction of governmental administration.

He was originally arrested in the early morning of Jan. 26 after allegedly refusing to pay a $32 cab fare. He landed in a psychiatric ward after allegedly punching a New York City police officer during the arrest.

Bates joined the Lions last season and played 156 snaps on special teams, recording three tackles. His contract carried no guaranteed money.

