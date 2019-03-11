Tight end Jesse James reportedly has reached an agreement with the Lions. (Photo: Ben Margot, Associated Press)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions continued Monday's free-agent frenzy, reaching an agreement with Pittsburgh tight end Jesse James, according to multiple reports.

James, 24, was arguably the best combo tight end on the market. A fifth-round pick out of Penn State in 2015, he's spent his entire four-year career with the Steelers.

Following Heath Miller's retirement after the 2015 season, James became an important part of the Pittsburgh passing attack, averaging 37 catches for 378 yards over the past three seasons.

The 6-foot-7, 261-pounder is also a respected blocker. He graded out 15th among 81 qualifiers at his position as a pass protector and 29th as a run blocker, according to Pro Football Focus.

The addition of James is a strong starting point for the Lions to address one of the team's most glaring positional needs.

