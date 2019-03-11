Allen Park — The Detroit Lions have scored one of the market's top players at one of the team's biggest needs.

According to an ESPN report, Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers will sign with the Lions later this week. Terms of the deal weren't immediately known.

Free-agent defensive end Trey Flowers reportedly will sign with the Lions. (Photo: Charles Krupa, Associated Press)

A fourth-round draft pick in 2015, Flowers has spent his entire career with the Patriots.

Despite modest sack numbers, peaking at 7.5 last season, he generates significant pocket pressure, something the Lions struggled to do last season. According to Pro Football Focus, Flowers disrupted the pocket 64 times in 2018 and 59 times the year before.