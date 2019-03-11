New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini) Winslow Townson, AP
New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for P Gregory Payan, AP
New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers reacts after sacking New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Charles Krupa, AP
New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers faces reporters in the team's locker room following an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots are scheduled to host the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC divisional round game, Sunday, Jan. 13, in Foxborough. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Steven Senne, AP
New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers (98) celebrates after sacking Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) Elise Amendola, AP
New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers (98) warms up during an NFL football practice, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. The Los Angeles Rams are to play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 53 on Feb. 3, in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Steven Senne, AP
New England Patriots' Trey Flowers speaks with members of the media during a news conference Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, ahead of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Matt Rourke, AP
New England Patriots Trey Flowers #98 in action against the Los Angeles Rams during NFL Super Bowl 53, Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan) Gregory Payan, AP
Allen Park — The Detroit Lions have scored one of the market's top players at one of the team's biggest needs.
According to an ESPN report, Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers will sign with the Lions later this week. Terms of the deal weren't immediately known.
A fourth-round draft pick in 2015, Flowers has spent his entire career with the Patriots.
Despite modest sack numbers, peaking at 7.5 last season, he generates significant pocket pressure, something the Lions struggled to do last season. According to Pro Football Focus, Flowers disrupted the pocket 64 times in 2018 and 59 times the year before.
Patriots DE Trey Flowers intends to sign with Detroit, per source.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.