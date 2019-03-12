The Lions are re-signing running back Zach Zenner. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — Needing a backfield complement to Kerryon Johnson, the Detroit Lions have re-signed Zach Zenner to a one-year extension.

Undrafted out of South Dakota State, Zenner has spent his entire career with the Lions. He's coming off his best season, returning late in the year from two broken bones in his back to rush for 265 yards and three touchdowns on 55 carries (4.8 yards per carry).

Zenner credited his blocking for the statistical improvement and expressed interest in returning to the team at the end of last season.

“Yeah. I like it here,” Zenner said in December. “I’ve come to know the city, really appreciate the fans here and I would certainly consider it. Absolutely. Strongly consider it."

Johnson will be the unquestioned starter in the backfield in 2019 after the second-round draft pick averaged 5.4 yards per carry his rookie season. Theo Riddick also remains under contract.

It's still possible the Lions draft a running back in April to compete with Riddick and/or Zenner for playing time.

