The Lions reportedly will pay tight end Jesse James $25 million over four years, with $11 million guaranteed. (Photo: Don Wright, Associated Press)

Allen Park — The contract figures for some of the Detroit Lions' upcoming signings are slowly starting to leak out.

On Tuesday, the NFL Network reported the Lions will give tight end Jesse James a four-year deal worth $25 million, with $11 million fully guaranteed. This is in line with what the market is paying the top tight ends this year.

On Monday, the Bengals re-signed C.J. Uzomah to a three-year pact worth $18 million and the Buffalo Bills are reportedly set to pay Tyler Kroft $18.75 million over three years.

The $11 million in guarantees suggests the Lions will be able to cut ties with James after two seasons with minimal financial implications if the deal isn't working out.

In addition to James, the Lions reportedly will pay Justin Coleman $36 million over four years, making him the NFL's highest-paid nickel cornerback by average value. The deal ultimately will be defined by its structure and guarantees, which remain unknown.

The numbers on Trey Flowers' deal also remain unknown, but ESPN has reported it's a five-year pact, averaging between $16-17 million per season. Anything over 16.5 million would make Flowers one of the five highest paid players at his position.

As for wide receiver Danny Amendola, he received a one-year contract worth up to $5.75 million. That includes a $4.25 million base, $250,000 in per game bonuses and the opportunity to earn an additional $1.25 million in playing time and performance bonuses.