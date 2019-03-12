Offensive guard Oday Aboushi has played for five teams in seven seasons, most recently the Cardinals. (Photo: Paul Abell, AP)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions added some O-line depth on Tuesday, agreeing to a one-year deal with journeyman Oday Aboushi on Tuesday, according to an NFL Network report.

Aboushi, a fifth-round pick out of Virginia in 2013, has bounced around the league, playing for five teams in seven seasons. An offensive tackle in college, he's primarily played guard in the NFL, including the past two seasons as a right guard for the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals.

In seven seasons, Aboushi has appeared in 42 games, starting 32. He started a career-high 10 for the New York Jets in 2014, and eight for the Seahawks in 2017, where he played for new Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.

Aboushi will presumably join the competition for Detroit's vacant right guard job, following the release of T.J. Lang last week. Also in the mix are Kenny Wiggins, Joe Dahl and Tyrell Crosby.

