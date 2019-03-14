Playing a little more than 35 percent of the Tampa Bay's defensive snaps last season, new Lions safety Andrew Adams recorded nine passes defensed and four interceptions. (Photo: Jason Behnken, Associated Press)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions added some depth to the team's defensive backfield on Thursday, signing free agent safety Andrew Adams.

Undrafted out of UConn in 2016, Adams was recruited to the school by Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni, who was the Huskies head coach from 2011-13.

Adams played his first two seasons with the Giants before joining Tampa Bay last season. Playing a little more than 35 percent of the team's defensive snaps, he recorded nine passes defensed and four interceptions for the Bucs.

He'll join a safety group that also includes Quandre Diggs, Tracy Walker, Tavon Wilson and Charles Washington.

In addition to Adams, the Lions also formalized the signing of veteran offensive lineman Oday Aboushi.

In seven seasons, Aboushi has appeared in 42 games, starting 32. He started a career-high 10 for the New York Jets in 2014, and eight for the Seahawks in 2017, where he played for new Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.

