Former Detroit Lions receiver Golden Tate scored a big payday on the open market, agreeing to a four-year, $37.5 million deal with the New York Giants, according to multiple reports. The contract includes $23 million in guarantees. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — Golden Tate has a new home.

The former Detroit Lions receiver scored a big payday on the open market, agreeing to a four-year, $37.5 million deal with the New York Giants, according to multiple reports. The contract includes $23 million in guarantees.

Tate, 30, spent much of the past five seasons with the Lions before he was shipped to the Philadelphia Eagles for a third-round pick at last season's trade deadline.

In his first four seasons with the Lions, Tate averaged 93 catches, 1,056 yards and five touchdowns. At the time of the trade, he was leading the Lions with 44 grabs and 517 yards.

The Lions offense struggled following his departure, averaging 19 points the final nine games.

To help fill the void on the offense, the Lions signed veteran Danny Amendola to a one-year contract this week. A 10-year-veteran, the 33-year slot receiver is coming of a year where he caught 59 passes for 575 yards and one touchdown in 15 games for the Miami Dolphins.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers