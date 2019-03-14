For the second consecutive year, offensive lineman Graham Glasgow has received the Lions' biggest performance-based pay bonus. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — For the second consecutive year, offensive lineman Graham Glasgow has received the Detroit Lions' biggest performance-based pay bonus.

The annual bonuses are part of a collectively bargained program that compensates all players, including rookies, based upon their playing time and salary levels.

Glasgow, a third-round pick in 2016 out of Michigan, was playing on a rookie contract that paid him $648,500 in 2018. But he was on the field for 99.9 percent of Detroit's offensive snaps last season. That heavy workload netted him a $432,084 bonus, the 13th-most for any player in the league.

Other Lions' players receiving significant performance-based pay include wide receiver Kenny Golladay, defensive end Romeo Okwara, defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand, cornerback Mike Ford, and safeties Tracy Walker and Quandre Diggs.

