The Lions have re-signed cornerback Marcus Cooper for another season. (Photo: Rick Scuteri, AP)

Allen Park —The Detroit Lions re-signed cornerback Marcus Cooper to a one-year deal on Saturday.

Cooper was claimed off waivers by the Lions last November, after he was released by the Chicago Bears.

Cooper had signed a three-year, $16 million contract with the Bears in 2017. But he appeared in just two games with the team prior to being waived.

The 6-foot-2, 197-pound cornerback has bounced around the league since being selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the seventh round of the 2013 draft.

Waived by the 49ers after his first training camp, Cooper was claimed by Kansas City where he spent three years, appearing in 39 games during the stretch.

He was traded to Arizona prior to the 2016 season and started 13 games for the Cardinals, recording 69 tackles, 11 pass breakups and four interceptions.

