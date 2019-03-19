CLOSE Justin Rogers and Bob Wojnowski discuss the Lions' free agency additions and look ahead to how that might impact the team's draft. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Malcolm Brown is coming off his best season, averaging 4.9 yards a carry while backing up Todd Gurley. (Photo: Duane Burleson, Associated Press)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions may or may not have a new running back for the team's backfield rotation. The Lions signed Los Angeles Rams restricted free agent Malcolm Brown to an offer sheet on Tuesday. The deal is reportedly worth $3.25 million.

The Rams tendered Brown before the start of free agency giving them five days to match the Lions' offer. Because it was an original-round tender, and Brown went undrafted out of the University of Texas in 2015, the Lions wouldn't be required to forfeit a draft pick if the Rams opt not to match.

Los Angeles might not have the funds to bring Brown back. The team entered Tuesday with less than $9 million in cap space before agreeing to a two-year contract with free agent linebacker Clay Matthews, reportedly worth up to $16.75 million.

Brown, 25, is listed at 5-foot-11, 222 pounds. In four seasons with the Rams, he's carried the ball 128 times for 514 yards. He's coming off his best season, averaging a career-high 4.9 yards per carry while backing up Todd Gurley.

In addition to his contributions in the Rams' backfield, Brown also played a role on special teams, averaging more than 10 snaps per game with the units.

He finished last season on injured reserve after suffering a clavicle injury in December.

Brown would join a Detroit backfield headed by Kerryon Johnson. The Lions also return Zach Zenner, who re-signed in free agency, and Theo Riddick.

