Rashaan Melvin spent last season with the Raider where he appeared in 14 games, starting seven. (Photo: David Zalubowski, AP)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions bolstered the team's depth in the secondary on Friday night, agreeing to a one-year contract with cornerback Rashaan Melvin.

According to multiple reports, the deal is worth $3.5 million.

The 6-foot-2, 196-pound Melvin went undrafted out of Northern Illinois in 2013 and Detroit will be his seventh NFL stop. He spent last season with the Oakland Raiders, appearing in 14 games and starting seven.

Melvin has battled the injury bug on his career, finishing two seasons on injured reserve and requiring shoulder surgery after the 2015 campaign. But when he's been able to stay on the field, he's flashed the ball skills the Lions covet.

Primarily playing on the outside, Melvin has broken up 30 passes, intercepting four in 51 career games. He's been especially productive the past two seasons, defending 22 passes in 24 games for the Raiders and Colts.

Melvin is the third cornerback the Lions have signed this offseason. The team also inked a four-year deal with free agent Justin Coleman and re-upped with Marcus Cooper. They join a group that includes Darius Slay, Mike Ford, Teez Tabor and Jamal Agnew.

