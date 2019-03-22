Malcolm Brown (Photo: Kelvin Kuo, AP)

Allen Park -- Malcolm Brown will continue to wear blue and gold in 2019, not Honolulu blue and silver as the Detroit Lions had hoped.

According to the NFL Network, the Los Angeles Rams have opted to match Detroit's offer sheet for the restricted free agent running back, a deal reportedly worth $3.25 million over two seasons.

Brown, 25, is listed at 5-foot-11, 222 pounds. In four seasons with the Rams, he's carried the ball 128 times for 514 yards. He's coming off his best season, averaging a career-high 4.9 yards per carry while backing up Todd Gurley.

Brown finished last season on injured reserve, with a clavicle injury.

The signing indicates the Lions are still looking to upgrade the team's backfield rotation, even after re-signing Zach Zenner. The group is led by Kerryon Johnson, who is coming off a sensational rookie year where he averaged 5.4 yards per carry before a season-ending knee injury. Theo Riddick also remains in the mix as a pass-catching and pass-protecting option.

The Rams' decision to retain Brown opens the door for the Lions to potentially use one of the team's nine draft picks on a running back. If the Lions continue to seek out a bigger-framed option, Iowa State's David Montgomery, Oklahoma's Rodney Anderson and Kentucky's Benny Snell are middle-round options.