Phoenix — It might seem like a formality, but the Detroit Lions remain undecided on whether to pick up offensive tackle Taylor Decker's fifth-year option.

"That's something we have to decide upon I think about a week after the draft," general manager Bob Quinn said. "That's about a May 7 deadline, so no decision yet."

Quinn's first draft pick as Lions general manager, he chose Decker No. 16 overall in 2016. After a strong rookie season, Decker suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery during an OTA practice and missed half of the 2017 season.

In 2018, playing in all 16 games, Decker graded as Pro Football Focus' 35th-ranked offensive tackle, thriving as a pass protector (No. 14), while lagging behind his peers as a run blocker (No. 100).

The fifth-year option for first-round picks outside the top 10 is an average of the third through 25th highest salaries at their position and is guaranteed only for injury. In 2018, the fifth-year option for an offensive lineman selected between 11-32 was $9.625 million.

The Lions didn't have an option decision last season after trading away 2015 first-round pick Laken Tomlinson. Two years ago, the team exercised the option on tight end Eric Ebron, but released him days before the deal became fully guaranteed at the start of the new league year.

As a top-10 pick, Ebron's option would have cost the average of the top-10 highest-paid players the position, or $8.25 million that year.

