Damon Harrison (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

Allen Park — Damon Harrison was a godsend for the Detroit Lions defense last season. Now, he's reportedly hoping for some additional long-term security that comes with being a critical component to the team's success.

Lions general manager Bob Quinn is open to the pitch, even though it's not an immediate priority.

"It's something that I got to talk to (agent) Drew (Rosenhaus) this week (about), and going into the future," Quinn said. "Not something that I need to do right now. My priority right now is the draft. We got another month or so before the draft is here, so that's something that we'll probably talk about in May or June."

More: Bob Quinn: 'No sure bets' in free-agency, but Lions DE Trey Flowers comes close

More: Lions view new CB Justin Coleman more as a nickel

Harrison, 30, has two years remaining on his deal. He carries a cap hit of $7 million in 2019 and $9.25 million in 2020. He has no guaranteed money remaining on the contract, but is essentially a lock to make the roster this year.

A new contract would likely include a new signing bonus and guarantees. By adding one or two years onto the existing deal, the Lions could make the cap hits more team-friendly in the immediate future.

The Lions acquired Harrison from the New York Giants in the middle of last season in exchange for a fifth-round pick. Following the addition, opponents averaged 3.76 yards per carry, the second-lowest rate in the NFL.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers