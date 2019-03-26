What does Eminem do when his beloved Detroit Lions are in the offseason?
Apparently, he likes to lose himself in some AAF — the Alliance of American Football, the new professional league that's drawing some mighty impressive television ratings early in its inaugural season.
Eminem, the Metro Detroit megastar and rapper, sent out a tweet Monday night that went viral, in which he advocates for the league to allow players to fight ("key to the league's success, like hockey"), and drops a subtle plea for a team in Detroit.
Cute, he signs the tweet, "SINCERELY, MARSHALL".
The tweet had been liked more than 70,000 times as of Tuesday morning.
Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, got a pretty quick response from Charlie Ebersol, the league's CEO and co-founder who seemed to like the idea of a Detroit franchise.
"Let me know if you want in on it," Ebersol tweeted.
The AAF is made up of eight teams, only one of which is located in a city that also has an NFL team — the Atlanta Legends.
The season is to run 10 regular-season weeks, having begun in early February.
It's one of two new professional football leagues to pop up in recent years, with the second incarnation of the XFL — Vince McMahon's brain child, which was a huge financial flop the first time around — set to begin play next year. The XFL considered Detroit for one of its eight franchises, but city leaders didn't make a hard sell for one.
Eminem, 46, makes frequent appearances at Lions games, often on the sidelines.
