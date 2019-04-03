Allen Park — With three weeks to go until the NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions are in the process of putting the finishing touches on the team's draft board.

And, while the organization is being predictably tight-lipped about most of their intentions for the roster-building event, general manager Bob Quinn wants to make one thing clear: The team's No. 8 pick is on the block.

Dwayne Haskins (Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP)

"I always like draft picks, so if we could move back a little bit, a couple spots, and pick up another pick ... the depth of this draft from the late first to the third, there’s a lot of really good players in there," Quinn said in an interview with the "Rapsheet and Friends" podcast. "If I could ever move back a few spots, get a really good player in the first round and add another pick, I think that’s something that would be great.

"People out there listening, I’m open for business."

In those first three rounds, Quinn acknowledged there is good depth at the positions the Lions are focused on at this stage of the offseason, but obviously declined to share what those positions are.

From the outside looking in, the team's biggest needs appear to be guard, cornerback, pass rusher and tight end. This year's class of tight ends, for example, has been called the deepest in years by many draft analysts.

Of course, it takes two to tango when it comes to draft-day trades. There has to be a player another team covets at No. 8 and that team has to be willing to pay the premium it takes to move up that early in the draft.

Among the players who could potentially generate interest at that spot are Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, or even Missouri quarterback Drew Lock, if Haskins comes off the board early creating urgent demand at football's most important position.

Others who could draw trade offers are Houston defensive lineman Ed Oliver, LSU linebacker Devin White or Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, if he were to inexplicably slide.

But even if Quinn isn't able to generate a worthwhile offer for Detroit's pick, he's content to stay at No. 8, where he says there are multiple players that would be strong choices at that spot.

"There are a number of players I think I would like at that spot, at this stage, when we’re a month out," Quinn said.

Speaking about the overall process, from free agency in mid-March to the draft, Quinn said it's easily he's busiest time of the year, but also his favorite because of the impact it can have shaping the roster.

"It’s the best way to really build your roster the right way because you get young players, you can develop them, obviously there’s a cost-control portion of it for four years, sometimes five years," Quinn said. "That’s really the life line of your organization is the draft. Yeah, obviously I love it. It’s the best time of year."