Justin Rogers' 2019 NFL mock draft 2.0

Click here if you have trouble viewing the gallery.

Justin Rogers sees the Lions taking Florida State defensive end Brian Burns in the first round. (Photo: Mark Wallheiser, AP)

Projecting the first round of the NFL draft is a simple exercise of trying to peg the best player to each team at a position of need. Of course, schematic fits must be considered, and outside perceptions of needs don't always align with organizational beliefs, but the idea of a mock isn't that you're going to be 100-percent accurate, or anything close to it, but to get a general feel for how the first round might shake out.

This is our second mock draft of the offseason. Our first, posted in early February, was undoubtedly missing several future offseason variables that have changed perceptions. Since then, the league has held it's annual scouting combine, while the majority of impact free agents have signed new contracts, many with new teams.

The Detroit Lions are an excellent example of shifting needs. Entering free agency, the team had a half-dozen significant roster holes, but came out of the signing frenzy plugging several. Defensive end Trey Flowers, cornerback Justin Coleman, tight end Jesse James and wide receiver Danny Amendola are all starting-caliber additions. On the other hand, the releases of Glover Quin, T.J. Lang and Nevin Lawson created new issues to be addressed.

Have the team's needs shifted enough to impact general manager Bob Quinn's draft strategy in the early rounds? Likely, to a degree, but more than anything, the early-offseason moves have given him more flexibility with the No. 8 selection.

Without further ado, here is mock draft 2.0. And because there are no restrictions with our process, we tossed in a handful of trades for good measure. Enjoy.