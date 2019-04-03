LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Kelly Stafford, wife of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, posted on social media Wednesday morning she needs surgery to remove a brain tumor.

"A few days later we were hit with the results, I had a tumor sitting on some of my cranial nerves," Kelly wrote on Instagram. "The medical term they used was an acoustic neuroma or vestibular schwannoma."

According to the Mayo Clinic, an acoustic neuroma is noncancerous and usually slow-growing tumor that develops on the main (vestibular) nerve leading from your inner ear to your brain. Branches of this nerve directly influence your balance and hearing, and pressure from an acoustic neuroma can cause hearing loss, ringing in your ear and unsteadiness."

More: Justin Rogers' 2019 NFL mock draft 2.0

Kelly noted in her post she's been struggling with her balance for the past year and recently experienced spells of vertigo in January. That ultimately resulted in the MRI that identified the tumor. 

"All I heard was brain tumor and that they had to do surgery to take it out," Kelly wrote. "So that is what we are going to do and we believe we found the best doctor to do it.

"I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t completely terrified of brain surgery," she continued. "I am. I am terrified of them opening my head, I’m terrified of losing my hearing, I’m terrified of losing facial function, I’m terrified of far worse things that could happen and I’m terrified that I won’t take the time I need to recover because the guilt I might feel of being absent from my kids for too long."

The Staffords met at the University of Georgia, where Matthew was a quarterback and Kelly a cheerleader. The couple married in 2015 and have three children, 2-year-old twins Chandler and Sawyer and baby Hunter, born last August. 

View this post on Instagram

This is a picture of Matthew & I the day we found out. I said I wanted this picture of us, so that the day this was all over, we could look back at this photo & remember. Within the last year, I began to notice things that I thought was just me getting older.. I would show my girls how to do a front roll or twirl in ballet class and immediately feel dizzy & off balance... Things that I had been doing my entire life were now, all of a sudden, difficult. The beginning of Jan was when I experienced my first spell of vertigo..It kept happening & then it happened while I was holding Hunter. Matthew took me straight to the ER. They checked vitals & bloodwork, all were fine.. Several vertigo spells later, Matthew’s team doctor recommended we go get an MRI of my brain to rule everything major out. A few days later we were hit with the results. I had a tumor sitting on some of my cranial nerves. The medical term they used was an acoustic neuroma or vestibular schwannoma All I heard was brain tumor & that they had to do surgery to take it out.. so that is what we are going to do & we believe we found the best doctor to do it. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t completely terrified of brain surgery. I am. I am terrified of them opening my head, I’m terrified of losing my hearing, I’m terrified of losing facial function, I’m terrified of far worse things that could happen and I’m terrified that I won’t take the time I need to recover because the guilt I might feel of being absent from my kids for too long.. I am telling y’all this to ask for prayers and support. Things to pray for: -calmness in these next 2 weeks as I know anxiety will run high in myself & my whole family leading up to the day of surgery. -that God be in the room with the surgeons & give them all the guidance, steadiness, & confidence they need. -my safety during and after surgery. -please pray for matthew as I know his nerves will be high during this surgery. I couldn’t imagine being out in that waiting room. Thank u. Thank u for reading this novel. thank u for all your support and most importantly, thank u for your prayers.

A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89) on

 

 

 

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE