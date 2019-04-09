LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Allen Park — The longer we talk about the NFL draft, the more circular the analysis seems to become. So it's not surprising, with the draft two weeks away, we're coming back to the idea of the Detroit Lions taking a tight end with the No. 8 pick. 

In his latest mock draft for ESPN, analyst Todd McShay projects ideal, three-round scenarios for each of the league's 32 franchises. In it, he has the Lions taking Iowa's T.J. Hockenson at No. 8, followed by Louisiana Tech defensive end Jaylon Ferguson in the second round and Iowa State wide receiver Hakeem Butler in the third. 

Like many outside observers, McShay acknowledges Detroit's need for another pass rusher. But despite the premium placed on the position, he feels the team can get better value going with Hockenson early, over Michigan's Rashan Gary, Mississippi State's Montez Sweat and Houston interior lineman Ed Oliver. 

"Sometimes you have to look at the combination of picks," McShay said during a Tuesday conference call. "What’s the pairing? If I go with a defensive end at eight, then you’re going with the fourth- or fifth-best tight end at 43. And the drop off from Irv Smith, Noah Fant and Hockenson to tight end four and tight end five is so severe and significant, compared to what defensive end number two or three to the fifth or sixth guy."

Justin Rogers' 2019 NFL mock draft 2.0
Go through the gallery to view Justin Rogers' second NFL mock draft for The Detroit News, which includes former Michigan linebacker Devin Bush (10).
Fullscreen
1. Oakland Raiders (trade with Arizona) — Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State: Let’s get wild right off the bat. The Raiders stockpiled first-round picks last year, trading Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper. They use some of that equity, along with their own No. 4 choice to move up and address the team’s glaring pass-rush issues.
Fullscreen
2. San Francisco 49ers — Josh Allen, DE/LB, Kentucky: 49ers miss out on Bosa and settle for the next, best edge-rushing option in Allen. Kentucky’s breakout star should pair well with the team’s rangy interior linemen.
Fullscreen
3. New York Jets — Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan: The Jets need offensive line help to better protect last year’s No. 1 pick Sam Darnold, but this year’s class doesn’t offer a top-five talent. Trading down might be ideal, with the Giants a potential partner. Staying put, the Jets snag Gary, the highly athletic, high-ceiling lineman out of Michigan.
Fullscreen
4. Arizona Cardinals (trade with Oakland) — Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma: The Cardinals benefit from the Jets asking too much for No. 3 and are able to get coach Kliff Kingsbury’s guy at No. 4, while picking up an extra first-rounder from the Raiders in the process. This also means Josh Rosen is probably on the move.
Fullscreen
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Devin White, LB, LSU: After losing former Pro Bowler Kwon Alexander in free agency, the Bucs go with another LSU linebacker as his plug-and-play replacement.
Fullscreen
6. New York Giants — Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State: The Giants have to take a quarterback, right? Eli Manning can’t play forever (and plenty would argue he’s not good enough to be playing now). It’s time to establish a replacement plan, and the big-armed Haskins should help open up the ground game for Saquon Barkley.
Fullscreen
7. Jacksonville Jaguars — Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama: Value, value, value. The Jaguars land arguably the draft’s best player at No. 7, injecting some needed youth into a defense front that parted ways with Malik Jackson this offseason.
Fullscreen
8. Detroit Lions — Brian Burns, DE, FSU: Most don’t have Burns this high, but the Florida State product’s offseason commitment to bulking up for the next level, while not losing any of his trademark speed and athleticism, merits strong consideration here. Burns has elite burst, with a nasty spin move to boot. He would bolster Detroit’s pass rush immediately as a rotational option while projecting as a long-term replacement for Devon Kennard.
Fullscreen
9. Buffalo Bills — Ed Oliver, DT, Houston: You’ll see mock drafts that have Oliver sliding into the 20s, but we’re not buying it. There’s too much talent and athleticism to ignore concerns about his size.
Fullscreen
10. Miami Dolphins (trade with Denver) — Drew Lock, QB, Missouri: Another trade. The Dolphins move up a few spots in a swap with the Broncos to get their Ryan Tannehill replacement. With Ryan Fitzpatrick in the fold, Lock doesn’t have to be rushed into a starting job.
Fullscreen
11. Cincinnati Bengals — Devin Bush, OLB, Michigan: The Bengals long have been a fan of bigger linebackers, but the name of the game in the league now is speed. The team can’t afford to stick with its status quo at the position, and Bush provides the sideline-to-sideline ability to modernize the unit.
Fullscreen
12. Green Bay Packers — T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa: The Packers are moving to a new offensive scheme with a rookie head coach, so it’s difficult to get a feel for their plan, but there’s little doubt Aaron Rodgers needs more reliable pass-game weapons. Hockenson provides that along with superior blocking, a rarity for a prospect at the position.
Fullscreen
13. Denver Broncos (trade with Miami) — Garrett Bradbury, OL, North Carolina State: This is admittedly high for Bradbury, last year’s Rimington winner as the nation’s best center. But his stock has been steadily on the rise after showing well at the combine. If the Broncos want their Joe Flacco experiment to work, they need to limit the pressure up the middle, and Bradbury can step in and fill the void left by Matt Paradis’ free-agency exit.
Fullscreen
14. Atlanta Falcons — Montez Sweat, Mississippi State: Sweat set the combine on fire with a blazing 40-yard dash. The biggest concern is his ability to bend the edge, but with starting defensive ends Takk McKinley and Vic Beasley combining for 12 sacks in 2018, the Falcons will hope Sweat’s SEC production ports to the pros.
Fullscreen
15. Washington — D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss: Another combine superstar, Metcalf is a straight-line terror who will stretch the field and be a tough stop in the red zone. He beefs up a corps that currently has Josh Doctson as No. 1 on the depth chart.
Fullscreen
16. Carolina Panthers — Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson: It’s a strange coincidence, but the Panthers have never drafted a player from Clemson, a school two hours down the road. The defense added a stopgap pass rusher in Bruce Irvin this offseason, but the unit is in desperate need for youth on the edge.
Fullscreen
17. New York Giants — Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson: Tigers go back-to-back as the Giants take the pick they acquired in the Odell Beckham trade to start rebuilding the defensive line they gutted the past year when they traded away Damon Harrison and Olivier Vernon.
Fullscreen
18. Minnesota Vikings — Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida: The Vikings offensive line is the team’s biggest weakness. They made a modest improvement signing guard Josh Kline, but still need plenty of help. With all the offensive tackles on the board, we have them taking Taylor, who can step right in and start at right tackle.
Fullscreen
19. Tennessee Titans — Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson: Unchanged from our previous mock, Lawrence gives the Titans a massive, run-stopping tackle to pair with Jurrell Casey. Lawrence could have the same impact in Tennessee that Damon Harrison did in Detroit last season.
Fullscreen
20. Pittsburgh Steelers — Byron Murphy, CB, Washington: The Steelers need a linebacker, but White and Bush came off the board far too early to consider trading up. Murphy, a technical corner with a knack for making plays on the ball, gives the Steelers a nice outside pairing with Joe Haden.
Fullscreen
21. New England Patriots (trade with Seattle) — Noah Fant, TE, Iowa: The Patriots aggressively address the Rob Gronkowski void on the roster, moving up 11 spots in a deal with Seattle to grab the athletic pass-catching tight end out of Iowa.
Fullscreen
22. Baltimore Ravens — Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State: Butler is a big-bodied receiver who has plenty of experience playing in the slot. That should give quarterback Lamar Jackson a nice option with a huge catch radius to work the ball to in the middle of the field.
Fullscreen
23. Houston Texans — Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama: Deshaun Watson has taken a lot of punishment since coming into the league, and Williams had a reputation for keeping his quarterback upright in Alabama.
Fullscreen
24. Arizona Cardinals (trade with Oakland) — Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma: The Cardinals already picked up Murray, so why not snag his go-to target at Oklahoma with the selection they picked up in the earlier swap with the Raiders? Brown is unquestionably undersized, but he’s an outstanding playmaker. And his transition to the NFL would benefit from playing a year with Larry Fitzgerald, the consummate professional.
Fullscreen
25. Philadelphia Eagles — Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State: The Eagles score value late in the first round by snagging Dillard, the solid pass-protecting tackle with four years of starting experience. Jason Peters is one of the best to ever do it, but he’ll be 37 years old this season.
Fullscreen
26. Indianapolis Colts — Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame: The Colts could use an upgrade in the middle of their defensive line and Tillery is a rangy, athletic penetrator capable of being a backfield disruptor at the next level.
Fullscreen
27. Oakland Raiders — Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia : Largely a victim of the team’s anemic pass rush, Oakland’s cornerbacks struggled in 2018. With Bosa in the fold, the Raiders are able to land Baker, last year’s Jim Thorpe award winner, because of his sticky coverage in the receiver-rich SEC.
Fullscreen
28. Los Angeles Chargers — Taylor Rapp, S, Washington: The Chargers scored a talented safety in Derwin James in the first round last year. Rapp’s versatility should complement James’ skill set, giving the secondary an up-and-coming tandem that can develop together behind a fearsome pass rush.
Fullscreen
29. Kansas City Chiefs — Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama: Including the playoffs, the Chiefs averaged under 4.0 yards per carry in four of six games after moving on from Kareem Hunt. Adding Jacobs addresses that problem.
Fullscreen
30. Green Bay Packers — N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State: It’s another weapon for Rodgers, who has lost Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb in the past two years. Davante Adams is good, but the Packers need more.
Fullscreen
31. Los Angeles Rams — Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma: After losing Rodger Saffold in free agency, Ford is capable of stepping in and plugging the Rams’ hole up front.
Fullscreen
32. Seattle Seahawks (trade with New England) — Greedy Williams, CB, LSU: The Seahawks have long mined late-round gems at the cornerback position, but Williams length and ball skills are too much to pass up at the end of the first round.
Fullscreen

    Other pass-rushing names McShay listed in that second-round mix along with Ferguson were a wide range of stylistic and schematic options, including Boston College's Zach Allen, TCU's L.J. Collier and Old Dominion's OShane Ximenes.

    Ferguson, who recorded more sacks than any player in D-1 history during his college career, posted disappointing numbers at his pro day after not being invited to the combine. Still, McShay is confident the 6-foot-5, 271-pounder can be a productive pro. 

    "If developed properly, Ferguson has a chance to be a really good player," McShay said. 

    But the analyst was more effusive regarding Hockenson's potential, as McShay and many others have been throughout the pre-draft process. 

    "I just think T.J. is one of the 10 best players in this draft," McShay said. "And I know (the Lions) haven’t had the greatest success drafting tight ends early with (Brandon) Pettigrew and Eric Ebron, but I don’t know, you don’t often find guys coming out of college who can block in-line or you can flex them out and they’ll as successful blocking as they are running routes and creating after the catch.

    "I think he’s one of the more complete football players in this draft. I just don’t think you can go wrong with Hockenson."

    Hockenson is the reigning John Mackey award winner as the nation's best tight end after catching 49 passes for 760 yards and six touchdowns last season, while dropping just one pass. 

    But it would be Hockenson's blocking ability that put him the mix at No. 8. It's a possibility general manager Bob Quinn wouldn't dismiss in February. 

    "If it’s a player that’s worthy of the eighth overall pick, and he happens to be a tight end, then I’m not against that," Quinn said. "I don’t have any guidelines that I’ve ever developed over my years in scouting that say, ‘You can’t take a player at this position, at that number.’ Like, I don’t think that way. Everything is an individual, kind of basis, individual scenario each year, depending on where you’re drafting and what your needs are."

    As for Butler, who rounds out McShay's projected picks for Detroit at No. 88 in the third round, the 6-foot-6 deep threat is unique, not just because of his size, but the way he was utilized by Iowa State, often operating out of the slot. 

    Butler has some drop issues he'll need to overcome at the next level, but he's proven tto be a mismatch before and after the catch. He tallied 60 catches last season for 1,318 yards and nine touchdowns. 

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter.com: @justin_rogers

