Lions running back Kerryon Johnson will be running on new turf at Ford Field this fall. The turf replacement project will start in May. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions will have a new playing surface for home games in 2019. On Wednesday, the team announced its plan to replace the turf at Ford Field.

The four-week project will begin in early May.

The team previously replaced the surface in 2013. The newest installment will be FieldTurf's Classic HD system.

“We’ve partnered with FieldTurf since the inaugural season at Ford Field because of our confidence in their proven product,” said team president Rod Wood. “With ongoing enhancements in turf technology, we are embracing the opportunity to work with FieldTurf to install their best available playing surface and maintain the highest standards of safety for all players at our stadium.”

The Classic HD Fieldturf uses slit-film yarn that is designed to strike a balance between durability and feel. The company uses a mix of high-end polymer and UV stabilizers to create individual fibers that can withstand the wear-and-tear associated with professional sports.

The new turf is the latest in a series of stadium improvements spearheaded by Wood since he took over as president in 2015. In recent years the team has also upgraded the Wi-Fi, scoreboards and sound system, while completely renovated the stadium's suites and adding a cheerleading squad.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter.com: @justin_rogers