Seahawks’ Russell Wilson will earn an average of $35 million a year under a four-year extension. (Photo: Phelan M. Ebenhack, Associated Press)

Renton, Wash. — Russell Wilson is sticking around with the Seattle Seahawks as the highest paid player in the NFL.

Wilson posted a video on social media early Tuesday saying, “Seattle, we got a deal,” shortly after agreeing to a $140 million, four-year extension with the Seahawks, his agent Mark Rodgers told the Associated Press. Wilson’s new deal runs through the 2023 season and includes a $65 million signing bonus, a no-trade clause and $107 million in guaranteed money.

Wilson’s per year average of $35 million tops Aaron Rodgers’ average annual salary of $33.5 million as part of the $134 million extension he signed last year with the Green Bay Packers.

Wilson’s current $87.6 million, four-year deal was signed at the beginning of training camp in 2015 and was set to expire after next season.

“Russell’s goal and his hope was that he would continue his career with the Seahawks and continue to bring championships to this town,” Rodgers said.

The 30-year-old Wilson had set a midnight deadline for a new deal with Seattle.

Jones misses practice

Two-time Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones skipped the first practice Tuesday under new coach Brian Flores, who declined to specify a reason for the absence of the team’s highest-paid player.

Flores, hired in February after the Dolphins fired Adam Gase, said Jones has been attending meetings and remains part of the team. But Flores declined to say whether Jones wants to play for the rebuilding Dolphins, or say whether he was disappointed by Jones’ decision to sit out the workout.

“It’s voluntary,” Flores said. “He made a decision to train somewhere else.”

Jones is expected to miss this week’s three practices, which the Dolphins are allowed to conduct because they have a new coach.

Extra points

The Chargers will wear their historic powder-blue jerseys as their primary home uniforms in the upcoming season. The franchise announced the long-anticipated move Tuesday, acquiescing to years of fan demand for the eye-catching change.

... The Patriots have re-signed defensive back Jonathan Jones and signed receiver Demaryius Thomas.

... Jaguars coach Doug Marrone has no plans to punish running back Leonard Fournette following his arrest for driving with a suspended license.

... The Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent defensive end Benson Mayowa.

... Cornerback Alterraun Verner is expected to sign a one-day contract with the Titans today to retire with the team that drafted him.

... The Falcons have signed offensive lineman John Wetzel to a one-year contract and defensive end Chris Odom to a two-year deal.