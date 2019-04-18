Lions president Rod Wood takes part in the team's social-media unveiling of the 2019 schedule. (Photo: Detroit Lions)

Before the first games have even been played in 2019, NFL teams got after it Wednesday.

In announcing the regular-season schedules, each team seemed to be trying to outdo the others in terms of creativity — and the Lions were right at the top of the heap.

The Lions unveiled a pretty-darn-funny clip of team president Rod Wood initiating a group text with players, coaches and front-office members in unveiling the 16-game schedule. One hilarious GIF, emoji, meme or teammate roasting after another ticked off in rapid fire.

What goes down in the #Lions' group thread? pic.twitter.com/neA5v1deZ9 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 18, 2019

One of our favorites, for the Week 11 game against the Giants, Lions players chimed in with one of the longest-running bits in recent Lions history — the often-mentioned-on-TV friendship between Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw.

"Stafford is from Dallas," Matt Prater "wrote."

"So is Clayton Kershaw," Taylor Decker "chimed in."

"I wonder if Staff knows him," Prater "continued."

To which Stafford "responded" with a "This guy has jokes" GIF.

One of our other favorites from around the league: The Bills used a dating-app format, noticeably swiping left on Lions coach Matt Patricia.

Lions 2019 schedule

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 8, at Arizona, 4:25 (Fox)

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 15 vs. Los Angles Chargers, 1 (CBS)

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 22 at Philadelphia, 1 (Fox)

Week 4: Sunday, Sept 29, vs. Kansas City, 1 (Fox)

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 6, BYE

Week 6: Monday, Oct. 14, at Green Bay, 8:15 (ESPN)

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 20, vs. Minnesota, 1 (Fox)

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 27, vs. New York Giants, 1 (Fox)

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 3, at Oakland, 4:05 (Fox)

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 10, at Chicago, 1 (CBS)

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 17, vs. Dallas, 1 (Fox)

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 24, at Washington, 1 (Fox)

Week 13: Thursday, Nov. 28, vs. Chicago, 12:30 (Fox)

Week 14: Sunday, Dec 8, at Minnesota, 1 (Fox)

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 15, vs. Tampa Bay, 1 (Fox)

Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 21, OR Sunday, Dec. 22, at Denver, TBD (TBD)

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 29, vs. Green Bay, 1 (Fox)