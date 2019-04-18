Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford poses for a picture before a game with wife Kelly and daughters Chandler, Sawyer and new baby Hunter in October 2018. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — Out of respect for quarterback Matthew Stafford's wishes, Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn didn't have any update on Kelly Stafford's condition, following scheduled surgery to remove a brain tumor Wednesday. Quinn did imply he's not anticipating a situation where the quarterback would need to miss the 2019 season.

Kelly's brother, Chad Hall, posted a photo of Kelly in a hospital bed before her scheduled procedure to remove an acoustic neuroma, a noncancerous tumor that develops on the main nerve leading from the inner ear to the brain. The growth had been identified via an MRI after Kelly had been dealing with balance issues and spells of vertigo over the past year.

"I have a lot of conversations with Matt over the past couple weeks," Quinn said. "I would say my prayers and the organization’s prayers are with him and his family, with Kelly’s situation. Out of respect for his (wishes), he wants to kind of keep everything private, so I’m going to leave it at that."

With the upcoming draft, Quinn was asked if he needed to make any contingency plans based on Matthew's availability. The quarterback has understandably been absent from this week's voluntary portion of the offseason program.

Quinn replied with a simple, "Nope."

