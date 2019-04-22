The Detroit Lions have drafted plenty of All-Pro talent over the years, but two stand above the rest – running back Barry Sanders and receiver Calvin Johnson – according to CBS Sports.

CBS Sports identified the top draft pick for every NFL franchise (the draft began in 1936) and gave the nod to Sanders as Detroit’s greatest selection.

Barry Sanders (Photo: Getty Images)

The Lions took Sanders third overall in 1989 and he went on to rush for 15,269 yards and 99 touchdowns in 10 seasons. He led the NFL in rushing four times and in 1997 became the third player to gain 2,000 yards in a single season, with 2,053. (It has been done four times since.) Sanders was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004.

“Calvin Johnson may have given him a run for his money had he kept playing, but Sanders will forever be known as one of the NFL's greats,” says Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports. “Like Johnson, he ended his career in his prime, but even still, he's an all-timer.”

Johnson was drafted by the Lions No. 2 overall in 2007 and he finished with 731 receptions, 11,619 yards and 83 touchdowns in nine seasons. He is the current NFL single-season record-holder with 1,964 yards in 2012.

Top picks

The top draft picks by every NFL franchise, according to CBS Sports:

Arizona: WR Larry Fitzgerald, 2004

Atlanta: CB Deion Sanders, 1989

Baltimore: LB Ray Lewis, 1996

Buffalo: DE Bruce Smith, 1985

Carolina: WR Steve Smith, 2001

Chicago: RB Walter Payton, 1975

Cincinnati: OT Anthony Munoz, 1980

Cleveland: RB Jim Brown, 1957

Dallas: QB Roger Staubach, 1964

Denver: LB Von Miller, 2011

Detroit: RB Barry Sanders, 1989

Green Bay: QB Bart Starr, 1956

Houston: DE J.J. Watt, 2011

Indianapolis: QB Peyton Manning, 1998

Jacksonville: RB Fred Taylor, 1998

Kansas City: TE Tony Gonzalez, 1997

L.A. Chargers: LB Junior Seau, 1990

L.A. Rams: DE Deacon Jones, 1961

Miami: QB Dan Marino, 1983

Minnesota: QB Fran Tarkenton, 1961

New England: QB Tom Brady, 2000

New Orleans: WR Marques Colston, 2006

N.Y. Giants: LB Lawrence Taylor, 1981

N.Y. Jets: CB Darrelle Revis, 2007

Oakland: RB Marcus Allen, 1982

Philadelphia: LB Chuck Bednarik

Pittsburgh: DT Joe Greene, 1969

San Francisco: QB Joe Montana, 1979

Seattle: QB Russell Wilson, 2012

Tampa Bay: LB Derrick Brooks, 1995

Tennessee: OT Bruce Matthews, 1983 (Houston Oilers)

Washington: QB Sammy Baugh, 1937