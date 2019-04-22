The Detroit Lions have drafted plenty of All-Pro talent over the years, but two stand above the rest – running back Barry Sanders and receiver Calvin Johnson – according to CBS Sports.
CBS Sports identified the top draft pick for every NFL franchise (the draft began in 1936) and gave the nod to Sanders as Detroit’s greatest selection.
The Lions took Sanders third overall in 1989 and he went on to rush for 15,269 yards and 99 touchdowns in 10 seasons. He led the NFL in rushing four times and in 1997 became the third player to gain 2,000 yards in a single season, with 2,053. (It has been done four times since.) Sanders was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004.
“Calvin Johnson may have given him a run for his money had he kept playing, but Sanders will forever be known as one of the NFL's greats,” says Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports. “Like Johnson, he ended his career in his prime, but even still, he's an all-timer.”
Johnson was drafted by the Lions No. 2 overall in 2007 and he finished with 731 receptions, 11,619 yards and 83 touchdowns in nine seasons. He is the current NFL single-season record-holder with 1,964 yards in 2012.
Top picks
The top draft picks by every NFL franchise, according to CBS Sports:
Arizona: WR Larry Fitzgerald, 2004
Atlanta: CB Deion Sanders, 1989
Baltimore: LB Ray Lewis, 1996
Buffalo: DE Bruce Smith, 1985
Carolina: WR Steve Smith, 2001
Chicago: RB Walter Payton, 1975
Cincinnati: OT Anthony Munoz, 1980
Cleveland: RB Jim Brown, 1957
Dallas: QB Roger Staubach, 1964
Denver: LB Von Miller, 2011
Detroit: RB Barry Sanders, 1989
Green Bay: QB Bart Starr, 1956
Houston: DE J.J. Watt, 2011
Indianapolis: QB Peyton Manning, 1998
Jacksonville: RB Fred Taylor, 1998
Kansas City: TE Tony Gonzalez, 1997
L.A. Chargers: LB Junior Seau, 1990
L.A. Rams: DE Deacon Jones, 1961
Miami: QB Dan Marino, 1983
Minnesota: QB Fran Tarkenton, 1961
New England: QB Tom Brady, 2000
New Orleans: WR Marques Colston, 2006
N.Y. Giants: LB Lawrence Taylor, 1981
N.Y. Jets: CB Darrelle Revis, 2007
Oakland: RB Marcus Allen, 1982
Philadelphia: LB Chuck Bednarik
Pittsburgh: DT Joe Greene, 1969
San Francisco: QB Joe Montana, 1979
Seattle: QB Russell Wilson, 2012
Tampa Bay: LB Derrick Brooks, 1995
Tennessee: OT Bruce Matthews, 1983 (Houston Oilers)
Washington: QB Sammy Baugh, 1937
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.