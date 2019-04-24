Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford reportedly returned to work Monday, about a week after his wife, Kelly, had surgery on to remove a tumor from her brain. (Photo: Todd McInturf, Detroit News)

Allen Park — No one expected him to be back so soon, but less than a week after his wife underwent a 12-hour operation to remove a brain tumor, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford returned to work early this week.

Kelly Stafford had surgery last Wednesday to remove an acoustic neuroma, a non-cancerous brain tumor that can impact balance and hearing. The scheduled six-hour procedure turned into one twice as long due to an abnormal vein, she posted on social media over the weekend.

On Tuesday, she provided another update on some of her initial post-surgery struggles.

"Sitting in this dark room in pain, but trying to hold off on the meds because I want to see my kids," she posted on Instagram. "I want to be coherent in the moment. Tomorrow, it'll have been a whole week that I haven't seen them and my heart aches. Balancing, in general, is incredibly hard right now. Balancing kids and brain surgery is nearly impossible."

Matthew Stafford was told to take as much time as he needed by the organization. But he was in the building Monday, where the team is working through Phase I of its offseason program.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers