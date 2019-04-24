Justin Rogers' 2019 NFL mock draft 3.0
Go through the gallery to view Justin Rogers' third NFL mock draft, which includes former Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary (pictured).
Go through the gallery to view Justin Rogers' third NFL mock draft, which includes former Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary (pictured). John T. Greilick, Detroit News
1. Arizona Cardinals — Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma: After months of talk about Murray being the guy, recent rumblings have the Cardinals reconsidering. It boils down to the style of passer rookie coach Kliff Kingsbury wants to build around. Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press
2. San Francisco 49ers — Nick Bosa, Edge, Ohio State: For the second time in three years a Bosa will be packing his bags for the west coast. Brother Joey is thriving with the Los Angeles Chargers, while Nick should fill the 49ers' need for an edge rusher. Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
3. New York Jets — Ed Oliver, DT, Houston: We're buying the speculation Gregg Williams is the driving force behind bringing Oliver to New York. The defensive coordinator has experience working with an explosive, undersized interior linemen, having coached Aaron Donald with the Rams. Michael Wyke, Associated Press
4. Oakland Raiders — Josh Allen, edge, Kentucky: The Raiders were the worst team in the NFL, by a wide margin, at pressuring the passer last season. Allen, the second-best edge rusher in this class, is a quick way to address the issue. Bryan Woolston, Associated Press
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama: You can make a strong case Williams is the best prospect in the draft. This will only accelerate the anticipated departure of Gerald McCoy, giving the Bucs a defensive tackle better suited for the team's new defensive scheme. Chris Carlson, Associated Press
6. New York Giants — Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State: It's easy to see the Giants moving out of this spot, especially if the rumors the franchise is keen on Duke quarterback Daniel Jones are true. But Jones over Haskins at six? GM Dave Gettleman wouldn't do something that silly, would he? Jae C. Hong, Associated Press
7. Jacksonville Jaguars — Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida: The Jaguars found their QB this offseason, signing Nick Foles to a four-year deal. Now it's time to protect the new franchise passer. Taylor can hold his own in pass protection, while also displaying the power to help propel the Jaguars' ground game. Phelan M. Ebenhack, Associated Press
8. Detroit Lions — Devin White, LB, LSU: In this scenario, the Lions are gifted a top-five player falling into their laps. Linebacker isn't the team's biggest need, but the group certainly could stand an upgrade. White, paired with Jarrad Davis, would give the Lions impressive speed and athleticism in the second level of the defense. Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
9. Buffalo Bills — Montez Sweat, edge, Mississippi State: Sweat reversed course this week, opting to not attend the draft. Instead, he'll watch it at home with family and friends. That's led to some speculation he'll go later than anticipated. But the Bills finished 26th in sacks last season and can't afford to pass on his potential. Jim Lytle, Associated Press
10. Denver Broncos — T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa: Joe Flacco always has had a fondness for working the ball to his tight ends, and the Broncos' depth chart is currently topped by Jeff Heuerman and his 49 career catches. Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
11. Cincinnati Bengals — Devin Bush, LB, Michigan: No change from our previous mock, where Bush bucks the trend for what the Bengals have liked with their linebackers in the past, but fits the mold of where the league is going at the position. David Guralnick, Detroit News
12. Green Bay Packers — Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama: The Packers will only go as far as Aaron Rodgers can take them, so protecting the team's most valuable asset is as good a starting point as any. Whether it's tackle or guard, Williams has the footwork to be an outstanding pass protector. Michael Woods, Associated Pres
13. Miami Dolphins — Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan: Yes, the Dolphins are rolling with Ryan Fitzpatrick as their starting quarterback this season, but there's no reason to waste a first-round pick on a talent you don't believe in at that position when the 2020 class is looking far superior. Gary offers a high-ceiling talent at another position of need for rookie head coach Brian Flores. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
14. Atlanta Falcons — Brian Burns, Edge, Florida State: Dan Quinn had a lot of success with Cliff Avril when the pair were in Seattle, and Burns' game has a lot of similarities. He'll provide the Falcons with some much-needed juice off the edge. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
15. Washington — Drew Lock, QB, Missouri: Washington already secured a stopgap quarterback in Case Keenum, but if Alex Smith's leg injury ends up ending his career, Lock is a viable option to develop into the franchise's next starter. Butch Dill, Associated Press
16. Carolina Panthers — Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State: We thought long and hard about giving Cam Newton a true deep threat in D.K. Metcalf, but opted to focus on keeping Newton upright. The four-year college starter has the athleticism to work well with the veteran quarterback's ability to extend plays. Young Kwak, Associated Press
17. New York Giants — Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson: After landing a quarterback earlier, Wilkins will help replenish a defensive line that's in the midst of an aggressive remodeling. Roger Steinman, Associated Press
18. Minnesota Vikings — Garrett Bradbury, C, North Carolina State: The Vikings probably would have preferred one of the three tackles made it to them at 18, but Bradbury, the athletic interior lineman isn't a bad consolation prize. Butch Dill, Associated Press
19. Tennessee Titans — Noah Fant, TE, Iowa: For each of his first three seasons, quarterback Marcus Mariota targeted Delanie Walker more than 100 times. The veteran tight end is coming off a broken ankle and turns 35 in August. Fant can provide a jolt of youth and athleticism to the Titans' passing attack. AJ Mast, Associated Press
20. Pittsburgh Steelers — Byron Murphy, CB, Washington: The first cornerback off the board, Murphy is smart with good ball skills. He'll make a nice pairing with Joe Haden on the perimeter for the Steelers. Elaine Thompson, Associated Press
21. Seattle Seahawks – Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson: Ferrell might not have the ceiling of some of the top edge rushers in this draft, but he's got a high floor. He's an easy replacement for Frank Clark, who was shipped to the Chiefs on Tuesday. Richard Shiro, Associated Press
22. Baltimore Ravens — A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss: Ferrell coming off the board hurts, leaving the Ravens with no value options to improve a front seven that lost C.J. Mosley, Za'Darius Smith and Terrell Suggs this offseason. Brown is the backup plan and gives quarterback Lamar Jackson a physical slot receiver who creates separation with physicality and precise routes. Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
23. Houston Texans — Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma: No one was sacked more than Deshaun Watson last season. Ford, who allowed just seven pressures in 2018, has experience protecting a quarterback who extends plays with his feet, blocking for Murray and Baker Mayfield at Oklahoma the past three seasons. Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press
24. Oakland Raiders — Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama: The Raiders turn the first of two first-rounders they picked up in trades last year into the best running back in this draft class. Jacobs' straight-ahead style should work well for coach Jon Gruden. Wilfredo Lee, Associated Press
25. Philadelphia Eagles — Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia: The Eagles don't have too many roster holes, and patched their need at cornerback by re-signing Ronald Darby for another season. Baker represents a long-term improvement to the defense. John Bazemore, Associated Press
26. Indianapolis Colts — Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame: The Colts keep Tillery in state, adding the explosive defensive tackle who recorded eight sacks as a senior. Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
27. Oakland Raiders — D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss: This is a selection that would make late owner Al Davis smile. Metcalf has a body builder's physique and sprinter's speed. He'll add a vertical element to an passing game that already added Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams this offseason. Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
28. Los Angeles Chargers — Greedy Williams, CB, LSU: There are a wide range of opinions on Williams' NFL potential, but the lanky playmaker could thrive in a defense that generates steady pressure from the edges like the Chargers do. Gerald Herbert, Associated Press
29. Seattle Seahawks — Darnell Savage Jr., S, Maryland: Seattle added this pick on Tuesday as part of the Clark swap, and while the name might surprise some people, Savage is a really good safety with a nose for the ball. He'll be asked to fill Seattle's Earl-Thomas-shaped hole in the Seahawks secondary. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
30. Green Bay Packers — Miles Boykin, WR, Notre Dame: This might surprise people, given the other receivers on the board, but Boykin's college production is more reflective of Notre Dame's quarterback play than the receiver's talent. He has great size and athleticism and should quickly develop into a strong complement to Davante Adams. Steve Helber, Associated Press
31. Los Angeles Rams — Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State: Many believe Simmons is a top-10 talent, but he's expected to miss his rookie season with a torn ACL, plus there are character concerns his drafting team must address. The Rams have enough equity built up to absorb the PR hit and Simmons should thrive once paired with Aaron Donald. Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
32. New England Patriots — Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma: The Patriots never have ducked adding a big personality if that player is talented enough and willing to do their job within the scheme. Brown has exceptional playmaking ability and should thrive in an offense that finds ways to get its receivers free in space. Alonzo Adams, Associated Press
    Go through the gallery to see Justin Rogers’ NFL mock draft 3.0 for 2019. Click here if you have trouble viewing the gallery.

    Allen Park — After today, I’ll be able to pack away the crystal ball, at least until next year. If we’re being honest, I should have returned the thing when I had the chance.

    Mock drafts are an exercise in futility. It’s a lot of guesswork, hopefully grounded in logic, but you’re trying to predict what 32 secretive entities are thinking by reading the tea leaves and navigating through a wealth of misinformation.

    And even though it somewhat defies conventional wisdom, considering there are fewer possibilities, it’s almost been difficult to project what the Detroit Lions will do at No. 8 than it has been when they’re picking in the late teens or early 20s.

    As you’ll see, assuming you read through the gallery, I ultimately settled on Detroit taking LSU linebacker Devin White. And if we’re being honest, it was kind of an easy decision the way my mock played out. White is one of a handful of prospects, including Kentucky edge rusher Josh Allen and Alabama’s Quinnen Williams, who are no-brainer choices at No. 8 if they make it that far. Many, maybe most, will have all three gone in their projections before the Lions have a shot.

    White brings exceptional speed, coverage skills and situational pass-rush ability to the second level. Paired with Jarrad Davis, the Lions would have as much speed, athleticism and versatility with their off-the-ball linebackers as any team in the NFL.

    If White, Williams and Allen are gone, there’s a good chance Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson is the choice. It might not be popular with fans still clinging to the ghosts of Brandon Pettigrew and Eric Ebron, but three factors play into the thinking here.

    First, it fills a glaring need, even after the team signed Jesse James in free agency. And we all know general manager Bob Quinn prefers to plug an obvious roster hole with his first-round choice. Second, following another Quinn trend, Hockenson is a safe option with a high floor, despite the unconventional position for a top-10 selection. And finally, the GM, and by extension, the environment he was groomed in New England, doesn’t place the same emphasis as other teams and analysts on early-round edge rushers.

    Or it could be none of those things and the Lions could do something few saw coming, like when they selected offensive lineman Frank Ragnow a year ago. Regardless, it will be nice to discuss and evaluate how the real choice will fit in 2019 and beyond after dabbling in these hypotheticals the past few months.

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

    Detroit News reporters discuss the Lions' first-round options and what the team needs to accomplish over the entire NFL Draft. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

     

