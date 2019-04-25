CLOSE

Detroit News reporters discuss the Lions' first-round options and what the team needs to accomplish over the entire NFL Draft. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Holding the No. 8 pick in the NFL Draft leaves a team plenty of options, and that’s the position the Detroit Lions find themselves in as the annual draft begins on Thursday night from Nashville.

The Lions are slotted to pick eighth overall, but with plenty of teams looking to move up, there’s a chance another team moves into that slot if they present a decent offer to the Lions.

However, if general manager Bob Quinn ends up making Detroit’s first-round pick from the No. 8 spot, here’s a look at how that position has played out in the last 10 years.

2018

Roquan Smith, LB, Chicago: The Bears landed a good one when they picked up the 6-foot-1 Smith out of Georgia. He had 122 tackles as a rookie and was an alternate in the Pro Bowl despite missing most of training camp as a holdout and starting slowly when the season began. However, he got better as the season progressed and had 82 tackles over the final nine games, leaving the Bears expecting big things from Smith headed into 2019.

2017

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina: It didn’t take long for the Stanford product to prove he was going to be a productive pro, becoming the first rookie running back in NFL history with at least 70 receptions and five receiving touchdowns to earn Rookie of the Year honors. In 2018, he had 107 catches, the most ever for a RB and finished the season as only the third player in NFL history with more than 1,000 rushing yards and 100 receptions in single season. He is the third player in NFL history with at least 1,500 career rushing and 1,500 career receiving yards in his first two seasons.

2016

Jack Conklin, OT, Tennessee: After starting his career at Michigan State as a walk-on, Conklin’s rise has been stunning. He became the first MSU offensive lineman taken in the first round since Tony Mandarich in 1989 and earned All-Pro honors at right tackle as a rookie. He as solid again in 2017 before a knee injury suffered in the playoffs that season bothered him all of 2018. Conklin played just nine games last season and the Titans hope he comes back 100 percent for 2019 as they contemplate picking up the fifth-year option on his contract.

2015

Vic Beasley, LB, Atlanta: The former Clemson star started all 16 games and led the team with four sacks as a rookie in 2015, adding 27 tackles and an interception and two forced fumbles. He followed that with a breakout in 2016 as he was named to the Pro Bowl and earned All-Pro honors after leading the NFL with 15.5 sacks while adding 39 tackles, 15 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss and six forced fumbles. His 15.5 sacks were the second-most by a Falcon in a single season since sacks became an official statistic in 1982. There’s been a drop-off the past two seasons as Beasley has had five sacks in both 2017 and 2018.

More: Wojo: It's a puzzle, but here's who the Lions should draft

More: We examined 58 of the latest mock drafts, and the Lions will ... well, who the heck knows

2014

Justin Gilbert, CB, Cleveland: The highly touted defensive back out of Oklahoma State never lived up to the billing, appearing in 14 games as a rookie before getting in just nine games in 2015. Gilbert was traded to Pittsburgh for a sixth-round pick before the 2016 season, but things didn’t go much better as he played in only 12 games, primarily on special teams for the Steelers. He was released in February of 2017 before being suspended for a year in June 2017 for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. He did not play in 2018.

2013

Tavon Austin, WR, St. Louis: An impressive special teams player his first two seasons with the Rams, Austin enjoyed breakout seasons as a receiver in both 2015 and 2016. He had 52 catches for 473 yards and five touchdowns in 2015 and had 58 grabs for 509 yards with three touchdowns when the Rams moved to Los Angeles in 2016. However, that production dropped the next season with the arrival of coach Sean McVay as Austin had just 13 receptions for 47 yards. Austin was traded to the Cowboys before the 2018 season and had only eight receptions after missing nine games with an injury.

2012

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Miami: The former Texas A&M quarterback has been a model of consistency during his time with the Dolphins, starting 77 consecutive games to begin his NFL career. He’s thrown for 3,000 yards or more four times and 4,000 yards twice, highlighted by the 27 touchdown passes he had in 2014. However, despite ranking second in Dolphins history in career completion percentage, the team has yet to find success with Tannehill under center. He missed all of 2017 with a knee injury and was out for five games last season and finished throwing for 1,979 yards and 17 touchdowns.

2011

Jake Locker, QB, Tennessee: Many believed Locker would have been the top pick in 2010, but he opted to return to Washington for his senior season only to struggle and see his stock drop a bit. He ended up going to the Titans after Cam Newton was the top overall pick and appeared in just five games as a rookie. In 2012, he started 11 games and threw for 2,176 yards but with just 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, before putting up similarly unimpressive numbers in 12 starts over the next two seasons before announcing his retirement in 2015.

2010

Rolando McClain, LB, Oakland: The former Alabama standout had a solid start to his career, collecting 85 tackles as a rookie and 99 in 2012 before seeing his production drop off in his third season with the Raiders. Several off-field issues hounded McClain, who then signed with Baltimore in April 2013 only to announce he was retiring a month later. His rights were traded to Dallas, where he played 23 games in two seasons but was suspended four games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. He was suspended again in 2016, this time indefinitely.

2009

Eugene Monroe, OT, Jacksonville: Monroe was drafted out of Virginia and started 90 of his 93 games during his NFL career. He was traded to Baltimore in 2013 but was plagued by injuries and retired after being released by the Ravens in June 2016. He cited concerns over concussions as the reason for his retirement at age 29.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau

Justin Rogers' 2019 NFL mock draft 3.0
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to view Justin Rogers' third NFL mock draft, which includes former Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary (pictured).
Go through the gallery to view Justin Rogers' third NFL mock draft, which includes former Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary (pictured). John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
1. Arizona Cardinals — Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma: After months of talk about Murray being the guy, recent rumblings have the Cardinals reconsidering. It boils down to the style of passer rookie coach Kliff Kingsbury wants to build around.
1. Arizona Cardinals — Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma: After months of talk about Murray being the guy, recent rumblings have the Cardinals reconsidering. It boils down to the style of passer rookie coach Kliff Kingsbury wants to build around. Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press
Fullscreen
2. San Francisco 49ers — Nick Bosa, Edge, Ohio State: For the second time in three years a Bosa will be packing his bags for the west coast. Brother Joey is thriving with the Los Angeles Chargers, while Nick should fill the 49ers' need for an edge rusher.
2. San Francisco 49ers — Nick Bosa, Edge, Ohio State: For the second time in three years a Bosa will be packing his bags for the west coast. Brother Joey is thriving with the Los Angeles Chargers, while Nick should fill the 49ers' need for an edge rusher. Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
Fullscreen
3. New York Jets — Ed Oliver, DT, Houston: We're buying the speculation Gregg Williams is the driving force behind bringing Oliver to New York. The defensive coordinator has experience working with an explosive, undersized interior linemen, having coached Aaron Donald with the Rams.
3. New York Jets — Ed Oliver, DT, Houston: We're buying the speculation Gregg Williams is the driving force behind bringing Oliver to New York. The defensive coordinator has experience working with an explosive, undersized interior linemen, having coached Aaron Donald with the Rams. Michael Wyke, Associated Press
Fullscreen
4. Oakland Raiders — Josh Allen, edge, Kentucky: The Raiders were the worst team in the NFL, by a wide margin, at pressuring the passer last season. Allen, the second-best edge rusher in this class, is a quick way to address the issue.
4. Oakland Raiders — Josh Allen, edge, Kentucky: The Raiders were the worst team in the NFL, by a wide margin, at pressuring the passer last season. Allen, the second-best edge rusher in this class, is a quick way to address the issue. Bryan Woolston, Associated Press
Fullscreen
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama: You can make a strong case Williams is the best prospect in the draft. This will only accelerate the anticipated departure of Gerald McCoy, giving the Bucs a defensive tackle better suited for the team's new defensive scheme.
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama: You can make a strong case Williams is the best prospect in the draft. This will only accelerate the anticipated departure of Gerald McCoy, giving the Bucs a defensive tackle better suited for the team's new defensive scheme. Chris Carlson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
6. New York Giants — Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State: It's easy to see the Giants moving out of this spot, especially if the rumors the franchise is keen on Duke quarterback Daniel Jones are true. But Jones over Haskins at six? GM Dave Gettleman wouldn't do something that silly, would he?
6. New York Giants — Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State: It's easy to see the Giants moving out of this spot, especially if the rumors the franchise is keen on Duke quarterback Daniel Jones are true. But Jones over Haskins at six? GM Dave Gettleman wouldn't do something that silly, would he? Jae C. Hong, Associated Press
Fullscreen
7. Jacksonville Jaguars — Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida: The Jaguars found their QB this offseason, signing Nick Foles to a four-year deal. Now it's time to protect the new franchise passer. Taylor can hold his own in pass protection, while also displaying the power to help propel the Jaguars' ground game.
7. Jacksonville Jaguars — Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida: The Jaguars found their QB this offseason, signing Nick Foles to a four-year deal. Now it's time to protect the new franchise passer. Taylor can hold his own in pass protection, while also displaying the power to help propel the Jaguars' ground game. Phelan M. Ebenhack, Associated Press
Fullscreen
8. Detroit Lions — Devin White, LB, LSU: In this scenario, the Lions are gifted a top-five player falling into their laps. Linebacker isn't the team's biggest need, but the group certainly could stand an upgrade. White, paired with Jarrad Davis, would give the Lions impressive speed and athleticism in the second level of the defense.
8. Detroit Lions — Devin White, LB, LSU: In this scenario, the Lions are gifted a top-five player falling into their laps. Linebacker isn't the team's biggest need, but the group certainly could stand an upgrade. White, paired with Jarrad Davis, would give the Lions impressive speed and athleticism in the second level of the defense. Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
Fullscreen
9. Buffalo Bills — Montez Sweat, edge, Mississippi State: Sweat reversed course this week, opting to not attend the draft. Instead, he'll watch it at home with family and friends. That's led to some speculation he'll go later than anticipated. But the Bills finished 26th in sacks last season and can't afford to pass on his potential.
9. Buffalo Bills — Montez Sweat, edge, Mississippi State: Sweat reversed course this week, opting to not attend the draft. Instead, he'll watch it at home with family and friends. That's led to some speculation he'll go later than anticipated. But the Bills finished 26th in sacks last season and can't afford to pass on his potential. Jim Lytle, Associated Press
Fullscreen
10. Denver Broncos — T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa: Joe Flacco always has had a fondness for working the ball to his tight ends, and the Broncos' depth chart is currently topped by Jeff Heuerman and his 49 career catches.
10. Denver Broncos — T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa: Joe Flacco always has had a fondness for working the ball to his tight ends, and the Broncos' depth chart is currently topped by Jeff Heuerman and his 49 career catches. Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Fullscreen
11. Cincinnati Bengals — Devin Bush, LB, Michigan: No change from our previous mock, where Bush bucks the trend for what the Bengals have liked with their linebackers in the past, but fits the mold of where the league is going at the position.
11. Cincinnati Bengals — Devin Bush, LB, Michigan: No change from our previous mock, where Bush bucks the trend for what the Bengals have liked with their linebackers in the past, but fits the mold of where the league is going at the position. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
12. Green Bay Packers — Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama: The Packers will only go as far as Aaron Rodgers can take them, so protecting the team's most valuable asset is as good a starting point as any. Whether it's tackle or guard, Williams has the footwork to be an outstanding pass protector.
12. Green Bay Packers — Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama: The Packers will only go as far as Aaron Rodgers can take them, so protecting the team's most valuable asset is as good a starting point as any. Whether it's tackle or guard, Williams has the footwork to be an outstanding pass protector. Michael Woods, Associated Pres
Fullscreen
13. Miami Dolphins — Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan: Yes, the Dolphins are rolling with Ryan Fitzpatrick as their starting quarterback this season, but there's no reason to waste a first-round pick on a talent you don't believe in at that position when the 2020 class is looking far superior. Gary offers a high-ceiling talent at another position of need for rookie head coach Brian Flores.
13. Miami Dolphins — Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan: Yes, the Dolphins are rolling with Ryan Fitzpatrick as their starting quarterback this season, but there's no reason to waste a first-round pick on a talent you don't believe in at that position when the 2020 class is looking far superior. Gary offers a high-ceiling talent at another position of need for rookie head coach Brian Flores. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
14. Atlanta Falcons — Brian Burns, Edge, Florida State: Dan Quinn had a lot of success with Cliff Avril when the pair were in Seattle, and Burns' game has a lot of similarities. He'll provide the Falcons with some much-needed juice off the edge.
14. Atlanta Falcons — Brian Burns, Edge, Florida State: Dan Quinn had a lot of success with Cliff Avril when the pair were in Seattle, and Burns' game has a lot of similarities. He'll provide the Falcons with some much-needed juice off the edge. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Fullscreen
15. Washington — Drew Lock, QB, Missouri: Washington already secured a stopgap quarterback in Case Keenum, but if Alex Smith's leg injury ends up ending his career, Lock is a viable option to develop into the franchise's next starter.
15. Washington — Drew Lock, QB, Missouri: Washington already secured a stopgap quarterback in Case Keenum, but if Alex Smith's leg injury ends up ending his career, Lock is a viable option to develop into the franchise's next starter. Butch Dill, Associated Press
Fullscreen
16. Carolina Panthers — Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State: We thought long and hard about giving Cam Newton a true deep threat in D.K. Metcalf, but opted to focus on keeping Newton upright. The four-year college starter has the athleticism to work well with the veteran quarterback's ability to extend plays.
16. Carolina Panthers — Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State: We thought long and hard about giving Cam Newton a true deep threat in D.K. Metcalf, but opted to focus on keeping Newton upright. The four-year college starter has the athleticism to work well with the veteran quarterback's ability to extend plays. Young Kwak, Associated Press
Fullscreen
17. New York Giants — Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson: After landing a quarterback earlier, Wilkins will help replenish a defensive line that's in the midst of an aggressive remodeling.
17. New York Giants — Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson: After landing a quarterback earlier, Wilkins will help replenish a defensive line that's in the midst of an aggressive remodeling. Roger Steinman, Associated Press
Fullscreen
18. Minnesota Vikings — Garrett Bradbury, C, North Carolina State: The Vikings probably would have preferred one of the three tackles made it to them at 18, but Bradbury, the athletic interior lineman isn't a bad consolation prize.
18. Minnesota Vikings — Garrett Bradbury, C, North Carolina State: The Vikings probably would have preferred one of the three tackles made it to them at 18, but Bradbury, the athletic interior lineman isn't a bad consolation prize. Butch Dill, Associated Press
Fullscreen
19. Tennessee Titans — Noah Fant, TE, Iowa: For each of his first three seasons, quarterback Marcus Mariota targeted Delanie Walker more than 100 times. The veteran tight end is coming off a broken ankle and turns 35 in August. Fant can provide a jolt of youth and athleticism to the Titans' passing attack.
19. Tennessee Titans — Noah Fant, TE, Iowa: For each of his first three seasons, quarterback Marcus Mariota targeted Delanie Walker more than 100 times. The veteran tight end is coming off a broken ankle and turns 35 in August. Fant can provide a jolt of youth and athleticism to the Titans' passing attack. AJ Mast, Associated Press
Fullscreen
20. Pittsburgh Steelers — Byron Murphy, CB, Washington: The first cornerback off the board, Murphy is smart with good ball skills. He'll make a nice pairing with Joe Haden on the perimeter for the Steelers.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers — Byron Murphy, CB, Washington: The first cornerback off the board, Murphy is smart with good ball skills. He'll make a nice pairing with Joe Haden on the perimeter for the Steelers. Elaine Thompson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
21. Seattle Seahawks – Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson: Ferrell might not have the ceiling of some of the top edge rushers in this draft, but he's got a high floor. He's an easy replacement for Frank Clark, who was shipped to the Chiefs on Tuesday.
21. Seattle Seahawks – Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson: Ferrell might not have the ceiling of some of the top edge rushers in this draft, but he's got a high floor. He's an easy replacement for Frank Clark, who was shipped to the Chiefs on Tuesday. Richard Shiro, Associated Press
Fullscreen
22. Baltimore Ravens — A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss: Ferrell coming off the board hurts, leaving the Ravens with no value options to improve a front seven that lost C.J. Mosley, Za'Darius Smith and Terrell Suggs this offseason. Brown is the backup plan and gives quarterback Lamar Jackson a physical slot receiver who creates separation with physicality and precise routes.
22. Baltimore Ravens — A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss: Ferrell coming off the board hurts, leaving the Ravens with no value options to improve a front seven that lost C.J. Mosley, Za'Darius Smith and Terrell Suggs this offseason. Brown is the backup plan and gives quarterback Lamar Jackson a physical slot receiver who creates separation with physicality and precise routes. Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
23. Houston Texans — Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma: No one was sacked more than Deshaun Watson last season. Ford, who allowed just seven pressures in 2018, has experience protecting a quarterback who extends plays with his feet, blocking for Murray and Baker Mayfield at Oklahoma the past three seasons.
23. Houston Texans — Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma: No one was sacked more than Deshaun Watson last season. Ford, who allowed just seven pressures in 2018, has experience protecting a quarterback who extends plays with his feet, blocking for Murray and Baker Mayfield at Oklahoma the past three seasons. Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press
Fullscreen
24. Oakland Raiders — Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama: The Raiders turn the first of two first-rounders they picked up in trades last year into the best running back in this draft class. Jacobs' straight-ahead style should work well for coach Jon Gruden.
24. Oakland Raiders — Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama: The Raiders turn the first of two first-rounders they picked up in trades last year into the best running back in this draft class. Jacobs' straight-ahead style should work well for coach Jon Gruden. Wilfredo Lee, Associated Press
Fullscreen
25. Philadelphia Eagles — Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia: The Eagles don't have too many roster holes, and patched their need at cornerback by re-signing Ronald Darby for another season. Baker represents a long-term improvement to the defense.
25. Philadelphia Eagles — Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia: The Eagles don't have too many roster holes, and patched their need at cornerback by re-signing Ronald Darby for another season. Baker represents a long-term improvement to the defense. John Bazemore, Associated Press
Fullscreen
26. Indianapolis Colts — Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame: The Colts keep Tillery in state, adding the explosive defensive tackle who recorded eight sacks as a senior.
26. Indianapolis Colts — Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame: The Colts keep Tillery in state, adding the explosive defensive tackle who recorded eight sacks as a senior. Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
Fullscreen
27. Oakland Raiders — D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss: This is a selection that would make late owner Al Davis smile. Metcalf has a body builder's physique and sprinter's speed. He'll add a vertical element to an passing game that already added Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams this offseason.
27. Oakland Raiders — D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss: This is a selection that would make late owner Al Davis smile. Metcalf has a body builder's physique and sprinter's speed. He'll add a vertical element to an passing game that already added Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams this offseason. Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
28. Los Angeles Chargers — Greedy Williams, CB, LSU: There are a wide range of opinions on Williams' NFL potential, but the lanky playmaker could thrive in a defense that generates steady pressure from the edges like the Chargers do.
28. Los Angeles Chargers — Greedy Williams, CB, LSU: There are a wide range of opinions on Williams' NFL potential, but the lanky playmaker could thrive in a defense that generates steady pressure from the edges like the Chargers do. Gerald Herbert, Associated Press
Fullscreen
29. Seattle Seahawks — Darnell Savage Jr., S, Maryland: Seattle added this pick on Tuesday as part of the Clark swap, and while the name might surprise some people, Savage is a really good safety with a nose for the ball. He'll be asked to fill Seattle's Earl-Thomas-shaped hole in the Seahawks secondary.
29. Seattle Seahawks — Darnell Savage Jr., S, Maryland: Seattle added this pick on Tuesday as part of the Clark swap, and while the name might surprise some people, Savage is a really good safety with a nose for the ball. He'll be asked to fill Seattle's Earl-Thomas-shaped hole in the Seahawks secondary. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Fullscreen
30. Green Bay Packers — Miles Boykin, WR, Notre Dame: This might surprise people, given the other receivers on the board, but Boykin's college production is more reflective of Notre Dame's quarterback play than the receiver's talent. He has great size and athleticism and should quickly develop into a strong complement to Davante Adams.
30. Green Bay Packers — Miles Boykin, WR, Notre Dame: This might surprise people, given the other receivers on the board, but Boykin's college production is more reflective of Notre Dame's quarterback play than the receiver's talent. He has great size and athleticism and should quickly develop into a strong complement to Davante Adams. Steve Helber, Associated Press
Fullscreen
31. Los Angeles Rams — Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State: Many believe Simmons is a top-10 talent, but he's expected to miss his rookie season with a torn ACL, plus there are character concerns his drafting team must address. The Rams have enough equity built up to absorb the PR hit and Simmons should thrive once paired with Aaron Donald.
31. Los Angeles Rams — Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State: Many believe Simmons is a top-10 talent, but he's expected to miss his rookie season with a torn ACL, plus there are character concerns his drafting team must address. The Rams have enough equity built up to absorb the PR hit and Simmons should thrive once paired with Aaron Donald. Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
32. New England Patriots — Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma: The Patriots never have ducked adding a big personality if that player is talented enough and willing to do their job within the scheme. Brown has exceptional playmaking ability and should thrive in an offense that finds ways to get its receivers free in space.
32. New England Patriots — Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma: The Patriots never have ducked adding a big personality if that player is talented enough and willing to do their job within the scheme. Brown has exceptional playmaking ability and should thrive in an offense that finds ways to get its receivers free in space. Alonzo Adams, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE