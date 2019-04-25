Allen Park — For the second time in five years, the Detroit Lions drafted a tight end in the top 10 of the NFL, selecting Iowa's T.J. Hockenson with the No. 8 pick.

The John Mackey award winner as the nation's best tight end in 2018, Hockenson showcased a well-rounded skill set, proving to be an excellent blocker while catching 49 ball for 760 yards and five touchdowns for the Hawkeyes. Notably, he dropped just one pass, according to Pro Football Focus.

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson walks the red carpet ahead of Thursday's NFL Draft. (Photo: Steve Helber, Associated Press)

Hockenson becomes the fourth tight end selected in top-10 since 1997. Detroit was the last team to grab one in that range, taking Eric Ebron with the No. 10 choice in 2014.

The Lions cut Ebron last offseason and got little production from the position in 2018. The group combined for 45 catches, 461 yards and four touchdowns.

The team partially addressed the need in free agency, signing Jesse James and Logan Thomas in free agency. Hockenson rounds out the rapid rebuild at the position.

Prior to Detroit's selection of Hockenson, the first three picks of the draft went as many observers expected, followed by two stunning selections among the next three choices.

The draft played out as advertised the first half-hour. The Arizona Cardinals selected Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick, followed by Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa to San Francisco and Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to the New York Jets.

The Raiders, who came into the night with three first-round picks, delivered the evening's first bombshell, taking Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell No. 4. It's safe to say not one draft analyst saw that selection coming.

With the fifth pick, Tampa Bay filled a major need at linebacker by taking LSU Devin White.

At No. 6, the New York Giants grabbed a long-term replacement for quarterback Eli Manning, but not the one many expected. Instead of Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins, the Giants grabbed Duke's Daniel Jones.

The Jacksonville Jaguars took Kentucky's Josh Allen directly in front of the Lions.

Meet T.J. Hockenson

Position: Tight end

College: Iowa

Round/overall: 1/8

Notable stats: Hauled in a team-best 49 receptions for 760 yards and six touchdowns.

Analysis: Hockenson was part of a dynamic duo for Iowa at position with Noah Fant, which makes the fact he won the John Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end all the more impressive. Hockenson is considered a do-everything tight end who is not only a capable receiver, but a strong blocker as well. He could be the latest in a long line of quality NFL tight ends to come out of Iowa, following the likes of Dallas Clark and George Kittle.

