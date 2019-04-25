Posted!
The NFL Draft has finally arrived. The big event gets underway Thursday night with the first round, and if the Lions don’t make a trade, they will make the No. 8 selection. Follow every pick here with news and analysis by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.
NFL DRAFT
When: Thursday, 8 p.m.; Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, noon
Where: Nashville, Tenn.
TV: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC
Lions: They have nine selections – No. 8 in the first round; No. 43 in the second round; No. 88 in the third round; No. 111 in the fourth round; No. 146 in the fifth round; Nos. 184 and 204 in the sixth round; and Nos. 224 and 229 in the seventh round.
MORE COVERAGE
Justin Rogers' 2019 NFL mock draft 3.0
Put your thinking cap on, and let's ponder some trade-down options for the Lions
'There was no question:' In 1989, Lions were locked on Barry Sanders at No. 3 in NFL Draft
Who sizzled, who fizzled from the first round of the 1989 NFL Draft
Here's a deep dive into Michigan's NFL Draft prospects
Here's a deep dive into MSU's NFL Draft prospects
