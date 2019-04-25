Vince Wilfork, left, and DeAngelo Williams, right, speak with Florida State defensive end Brian Burns on the red carpet ahead of the first round at the NFL Draft on Thursday night. (Photo: Steve Helber, AP)

The NFL Draft has finally arrived. The big event gets underway Thursday night with the first round, and if the Lions don’t make a trade, they will make the No. 8 selection. Follow every pick here with news and analysis by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.

NFL DRAFT

When: Thursday, 8 p.m.; Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, noon

Where: Nashville, Tenn.

TV: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC

Lions: They have nine selections – No. 8 in the first round; No. 43 in the second round; No. 88 in the third round; No. 111 in the fourth round; No. 146 in the fifth round; Nos. 184 and 204 in the sixth round; and Nos. 224 and 229 in the seventh round.

