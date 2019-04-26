Jahlani Tavai (Photo: Eugene Tanner, AP)

Allen Park — Last year, the Detroit Lions caught everyone off guard with their first-round pick. This year, they waited until the second round to surprise observers, taking Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai No. 43 overall.

A four-year starter, the 6-foot-2, 250-pounder racked up 124 tackles in both 2016 and 2017. A shoulder injury and a one-game suspension following an arrest for assault at a night club limited him to eight games as a senior.

Tavai played outside linebacker as a freshman, but started in the middle his final three seasons. Jarrad Davis starts in the middle for the Lions, but could be shifted to a different role in 2019 to utilize his pass-rush ability.

Prior to Detroit's selection, there was a run on cornerbacks, with four coming off the board the first 10 picks of the day. Washington's Byron Murphy, Temple's Rock Ya-Sin, Central Michigan's Sean Bunting and Clemson's Trayvon Mullen were all taken before the Lions were on the clock.

Also selected were several popular names linked to the Lions, including wide receiver Deebo Samuel and offensive linemen Cody Ford and Dalton Risner.