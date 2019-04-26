Meet Lions draft picks Jahlani Tavai, Will Harris
Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai, left, tackles Air Force quarterback Nate Romine after a short run in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, at Air Force Academy, Colo. Hawaii won 34-27 in double overtime.
Lions' second-round pick, Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai, is 6-foot-2, 250 pounds. He has a 78-inch wingspan, an arm length of 31⅞ inches and a hand size of 9 inches.
Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai (31) keeps his eyes on the football before making an interception in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner)
Linebacker Jahlani Tavai registered 390 tackles, including 41 for losses (16 sacks) in four years at Hawaii (2015-18). He also had two interceptions.
Nevada running back James Butler (20) attempts to get past Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai (31) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner)
Nevada running back James Butler (20) attempts to get past Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai (31) during an October 2016 game in Honolulu. Eugene Tanner, AP
Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai leads his teammates in the team's traditional haka, or war cry, after defeating Air Force in the second overtime period of an NCAA college football game ,Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, at Air Force Academy, Colo. Hawaii won 34-27 in double overtime. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai leads his teammates in the team's traditional haka, or war cry, after defeating Air Force in October 2016.
Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai (31) comes from behind to sack Fresno State quarterback Zack Greenlee (17) in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner)
Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai played in 47 games as a four-year starter during his college career.
Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai (31) looks over to the sideline in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner)
Jahlani Tavai also saw limited role as a punter during his freshman season.
Hawaii Warriors linebacker Jahlani Tavai (31) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, at Air Force Academy, Colo. Hawaii won 34-27 in double overtime. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Jahlani Tavai is the first player from the University of Hawaii taken in the NFL Draft since 2015 when running back Joey Iosefa was selected by Tampa Bay in the seventh round.
Boston College defensive back Will Harris, right, pursues Miami running back DeeJay Dallas
Boston College defensive back Will Harris, right, pursues Miami running back DeeJay Dallas Michael Dwyer, AP
Boston College defensive back Will Harris runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 4, 2019.
Boston College defensive back Will Harris runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 4, 2019.
Boston College defensive back Will Harris runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 4, 2019.
Boston College defensive back Will Harris runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 4, 2019. Michael Conroy, AP
Boston College defensive back Will Harris runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis.
Boston College defensive back Will Harris runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings, AP
Boston College defensive back Will Harris runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis.
Boston College defensive back Will Harris runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings, AP
    Allen Park — The Detroit Lions used one of their two sixth-round picks to move up seven spots in the third round and select Boston College safety Will Harris. 

    A three-year starter, Harris was selected as a captain by his teammates last season. He earned third-team All-ACC honors after recording 75 tackles and an interception. 

    The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Harris went on to test well at the scouting combine in February, running a 4.41-second, 40-yard dash and putting up 20 reps in the bench press. 

    He joins a deep depth chart in Detroit, headed by Quandre Diggs and last year's third-round pick Tracy Walker. Experienced veteran Tavon Wilson and special teams standout Charles Washington are also in the mix. 

    Harris' time at Boston College overlapped with Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni, who coached the team's defensive line in 2016 and 2017. 

     