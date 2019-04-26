Allen Park — The Detroit Lions used one of their two sixth-round picks to move up seven spots in the third round and select Boston College safety Will Harris.

Will Harris (Photo: Michael Conroy, AP)

A three-year starter, Harris was selected as a captain by his teammates last season. He earned third-team All-ACC honors after recording 75 tackles and an interception.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Harris went on to test well at the scouting combine in February, running a 4.41-second, 40-yard dash and putting up 20 reps in the bench press.

He joins a deep depth chart in Detroit, headed by Quandre Diggs and last year's third-round pick Tracy Walker. Experienced veteran Tavon Wilson and special teams standout Charles Washington are also in the mix.

Harris' time at Boston College overlapped with Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni, who coached the team's defensive line in 2016 and 2017.