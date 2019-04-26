Lions tackle Taylor Decker (Photo: Paul Sancya, Associated Press)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions have a week to decide and it sounds like they're prepared to go right up to the deadline.

While several teams around the NFL have announced whether they're picking the fifth-year option on their 2016 first-round draft picks, the Lions aren't reading to announce a decision on offensive tackle Taylor Decker.

"Nothing yet," Lions general manager Bob Quinn said Thursday night. "That’s something we’ll get to next week, probably."

That would make sense. The Lions have until May 3 to pick up the option.

Because he was selected outside the top 10 that year at No. 16, Decker's fifth-year option would be an average of the third through 25th highest-paid players at his position. The contract would be guaranteed only for injury.

Decker has started 40 of 48 possible games during his three seasons with the Lions. He missed the first half of the 2017 season after suffering a shoulder injury during the team's offseason program, which requiring surgery and a stint on injured reserve.

