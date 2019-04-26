Posted!
It’s Day 2 of the NFL Draft, and unless a trade changes their situation, the Lions will have the No. 43 overall pick in the second round and the No. 88 overall pick in the third round.
NFL DRAFT
When: Rounds 2-3 Friday, 7 p.m.; Rounds 4-7 Saturday, noon.
Where: Nashville, Tenn.
TV: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC
Lions: They have eight remaining selections – No. 43 in the second round; No. 88 in the third round; No. 111 in the fourth round; No. 146 in the fifth round; Nos. 184 and 204 in the sixth round; and Nos. 224 and 229 in the seventh round.
Niyo: History won't haunt Lions with T.J. Hockenson pick
NFL Draft Day 2: 10 prospects to watch for Detroit Lions
Lions haul in 'natural catcher' T.J. Hockenson with No. 8 pick
Detroit News NFL Draft grades for first round
Steelers trade up for UM's Devin Bush; Rashan Gary 'can't wait to be great' with Packers
Experts give Lions solid, if not spectacular grades for first-round pick
