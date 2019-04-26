No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray (Photo: Mark Humphrey, AP)

It’s Day 2 of the NFL Draft, and unless a trade changes their situation, the Lions will have the No. 43 overall pick in the second round and the No. 88 overall pick in the third round.

Follow every pick of the draft here with live updates by Matt Schoch of The Detroit News.

NFL DRAFT

When: Rounds 2-3 Friday, 7 p.m.; Rounds 4-7 Saturday, noon.

Where: Nashville, Tenn.

TV: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC

Lions: They have eight remaining selections – No. 43 in the second round; No. 88 in the third round; No. 111 in the fourth round; No. 146 in the fifth round; Nos. 184 and 204 in the sixth round; and Nos. 224 and 229 in the seventh round.

